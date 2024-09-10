LAL
BKN

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  LAL team rebound 0:00
  Avery Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
  Bad pass turnover on Rodions Kurucs, stolen by Avery Bradley 0:02
  Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen 0:08
  Rajon Rondo missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:12
  Offensive rebound by Dwight Howard 0:23
  Avery Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:27
+ 2 Caris LeVert made floating jump shot 0:49
  Defensive rebound by Joe Harris 1:01
  Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed jump shot 1:03
  Offensive rebound by Avery Bradley 1:11
Team Stats
Points 36 47
Field Goals 14-44 (31.8%) 19-40 (47.5%)
3-Pointers 3-15 (20.0%) 7-18 (38.9%)
Free Throws 5-8 (62.5%) 2-3 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 28 27
Offensive 9 1
Defensive 15 21
Team 4 5
Assists 8 14
Steals 6 6
Blocks 4 1
Turnovers 13 12
Fouls 7 9
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
L. James SF 23
6 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
C. LeVert SG 22
15 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Lakers 1-1 1917--36
home team logo Nets 1-0 2027--47
BKN 4.5, O/U 227.5
Shenzhen Dayun Arena Shenzhen,
Team Stats
away team logo Lakers 1-1 117.0 PPG 51.5 RPG 31.0 APG
home team logo Nets 1-0 114.0 PPG 42 RPG 26.0 APG
Key Players
L. James SF 27.4 PPG 8.5 RPG 8.3 APG 51.0 FG%
C. LeVert SG 13.7 PPG 3.8 RPG 3.9 APG 42.9 FG%
Top Scorers
L. James SF 6 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
C. LeVert SG 15 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
31.8 FG% 47.5
20.0 3PT FG% 38.9
62.5 FT% 66.7
Lakers
Starters
A. Bradley
K. Caldwell-Pope
D. Green
R. Rondo
D. Howard
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Bradley 6 3 0 2/6 0/2 2/2 0 15 1 0 1 3 0 -10 9
K. Caldwell-Pope 6 4 0 3/5 0/0 0/1 1 13 0 0 1 0 4 -11 9
D. Green 2 2 0 1/4 0/3 0/0 1 16 2 0 0 0 2 -10 6
R. Rondo 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 2 16 1 0 4 0 1 -11 -2
D. Howard 0 3 0 0/1 0/0 0/2 0 5 0 1 4 2 1 -10 0
On Bench
J. McGee
A. Caruso
Z. Norvell
D. Cacok
J. Dudley
D. Cousins
T. Daniels
D. Jackson
D. Stockton
Q. Cook
K. Antetokounmpo
K. Kuzma
T. Horton-Tucker
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. McGee 4 3 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 1 0 2 1 0 8
A. Caruso 3 2 4 1/6 1/2 0/0 0 10 0 0 1 1 1 -4 12
Z. Norvell 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 0 -1 3
D. Cacok 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 +4 0
J. Dudley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cousins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Daniels - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Stockton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Kuzma - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Horton-Tucker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 36 24 8 14/44 3/15 5/8 7 91 6 4 13 9 15 -53 45
Nets
Starters
C. LeVert
J. Allen
R. Kurucs
S. Dinwiddie
J. Harris
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. LeVert 15 2 3 6/9 3/5 0/0 2 15 1 0 2 0 2 +13 22
J. Allen 6 2 0 3/6 0/1 0/0 1 12 0 0 2 1 1 +7 6
R. Kurucs 3 1 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 12 0 0 3 0 1 +7 1
S. Dinwiddie 2 1 2 1/4 0/2 0/0 2 14 1 0 1 0 1 +10 7
J. Harris 1 5 3 0/3 0/1 1/2 1 15 1 0 1 0 5 +13 12
On Bench
T. Pinson
T. Waller-Prince
D. Musa
D. Nwaba
G. Temple
D. Jordan
W. Chandler
K. Durant
K. Irving
L. Thomas
J. Egbunu
D. Adel
H. Ellenson
C. Williams
N. Claxton
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Pinson 5 0 2 2/5 0/2 1/1 0 8 0 0 1 0 0 -2 8
T. Waller-Prince 5 2 2 2/4 1/2 0/0 0 11 1 0 0 0 2 +4 12
D. Musa 5 1 0 2/3 1/1 0/0 2 4 0 0 1 0 1 -3 5
D. Nwaba 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 4 1 0 1 0 0 +1 3
G. Temple 2 1 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 1 9 0 1 0 0 1 +1 4
D. Jordan 0 7 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 11 1 0 0 0 7 +4 12
W. Chandler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Durant - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Irving - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Egbunu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Adel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Ellenson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Claxton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 47 22 14 19/40 7/18 2/3 9 115 6 1 12 1 21 +55 92
NBA Scores