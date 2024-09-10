No Text
LAL
BKN
No Text
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|LAL team rebound
|0:00
|Avery Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:00
|Bad pass turnover on Rodions Kurucs, stolen by Avery Bradley
|0:02
|Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen
|0:08
|Rajon Rondo missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:12
|Offensive rebound by Dwight Howard
|0:23
|Avery Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:27
|+ 2
|Caris LeVert made floating jump shot
|0:49
|Defensive rebound by Joe Harris
|1:01
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed jump shot
|1:03
|Offensive rebound by Avery Bradley
|1:11
|Team Stats
|Points
|36
|47
|Field Goals
|14-44 (31.8%)
|19-40 (47.5%)
|3-Pointers
|3-15 (20.0%)
|7-18 (38.9%)
|Free Throws
|5-8 (62.5%)
|2-3 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|27
|Offensive
|9
|1
|Defensive
|15
|21
|Team
|4
|5
|Assists
|8
|14
|Steals
|6
|6
|Blocks
|4
|1
|Turnovers
|13
|12
|Fouls
|7
|9
|Technicals
|0
|1
Video Carousel
|
|31.8
|FG%
|47.5
|
|
|20.0
|3PT FG%
|38.9
|
|
|62.5
|FT%
|66.7
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|A. Bradley
|6
|3
|0
|2/6
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|15
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|-10
|9
|K. Caldwell-Pope
|6
|4
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|-11
|9
|D. Green
|2
|2
|0
|1/4
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|16
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|-10
|6
|R. Rondo
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|16
|1
|0
|4
|0
|1
|-11
|-2
|D. Howard
|0
|3
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|5
|0
|1
|4
|2
|1
|-10
|0
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|J. McGee
|4
|3
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|8
|A. Caruso
|3
|2
|4
|1/6
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|-4
|12
|Z. Norvell
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|3
|D. Cacok
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+4
|0
|J. Dudley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Cousins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Daniels
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Stockton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Cook
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Antetokounmpo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Kuzma
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Horton-Tucker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|36
|24
|8
|14/44
|3/15
|5/8
|7
|91
|6
|4
|13
|9
|15
|-53
|45
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|C. LeVert
|15
|2
|3
|6/9
|3/5
|0/0
|2
|15
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|+13
|22
|J. Allen
|6
|2
|0
|3/6
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|+7
|6
|R. Kurucs
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|+7
|1
|S. Dinwiddie
|2
|1
|2
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|14
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|+10
|7
|J. Harris
|1
|5
|3
|0/3
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|15
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|+13
|12
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|T. Pinson
|5
|0
|2
|2/5
|0/2
|1/1
|0
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|8
|T. Waller-Prince
|5
|2
|2
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|+4
|12
|D. Musa
|5
|1
|0
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-3
|5
|D. Nwaba
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|+1
|3
|G. Temple
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|+1
|4
|D. Jordan
|0
|7
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|+4
|12
|W. Chandler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Durant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Irving
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Egbunu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Adel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Ellenson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Claxton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|47
|22
|14
|19/40
|7/18
|2/3
|9
|115
|6
|1
|12
|1
|21
|+55
|92