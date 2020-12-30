|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:00
|
|
+1
|
Josh Hart makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
32-28
|
0:00
|
|
|
Pelicans offensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Josh Hart misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Theo Maledon shooting foul (Josh Hart draws the foul)
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Theo Maledon shooting foul (Josh Hart draws the foul)
|
|
0:20
|
|
|
Josh Hart defensive rebound
|
|
0:21
|
|
|
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
0:28
|
|
|
Josh Hart turnover (bad pass) (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander steals)
|
|
0:30
|
|
|
Steven Adams defensive rebound
|
|
0:34
|
|
|
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
0:44
|
|
+3
|
JJ Redick makes three point jump shot (Lonzo Ball assists)
|
31-28
|
0:49
|
|
|
Lonzo Ball defensive rebound
|
|
0:52
|
|
|
Hamidou Diallo misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:53
|
|
|
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander offensive rebound
|
|
0:55
|
|
|
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:09
|
|
+2
|
Steven Adams makes two point layup (Lonzo Ball assists)
|
28-28
|
1:25
|
|
+2
|
Hamidou Diallo makes two point layup (Theo Maledon assists)
|
26-28
|
1:28
|
|
|
Theo Maledon defensive rebound
|
|
1:31
|
|
|
Josh Hart misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:37
|
|
|
Brandon Ingram defensive rebound
|
|
1:39
|
|
|
Mike Muscala misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:45
|
|
|
Theo Maledon defensive rebound
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
Lonzo Ball misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:04
|
|
+3
|
Theo Maledon makes three point jump shot (Hamidou Diallo assists)
|
26-26
|
2:09
|
|
|
Theo Maledon defensive rebound
|
|
2:13
|
|
|
Brandon Ingram misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:20
|
|
|
Lonzo Ball defensive rebound
|
|
2:22
|
|
|
Darius Bazley misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:38
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Ingram makes two point jump shot
|
26-23
|
2:47
|
|
|
Josh Hart defensive rebound
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
Mike Muscala defensive rebound
|
|
3:11
|
|
|
Lonzo Ball misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:23
|
|
+1
|
Darius Bazley makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
24-23
|
3:23
|
|
|
JJ Redick shooting foul (Darius Bazley draws the foul)
|
|
3:23
|
|
+2
|
Darius Bazley makes two point layup (Mike Muscala assists)
|
24-22
|
3:35
|
|
|
Lonzo Ball turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Darius Bazley turnover (offensive goaltending)
|
|
3:54
|
|
+2
|
Lonzo Ball makes two point layup
|
24-20
|
3:56
|
|
|
Theo Maledon turnover (bad pass) (Lonzo Ball steals)
|
|
4:05
|
|
+3
|
Lonzo Ball makes three point jump shot (Brandon Ingram assists)
|
22-20
|
4:19
|
|
|
Darius Bazley kicked ball violation
|
|
4:31
|
|
|
Pelicans 60 second timeout
|
|
4:38
|
|
+3
|
George Hill makes three point jump shot (Darius Bazley assists)
|
19-20
|
4:50
|
|
+2
|
Lonzo Ball makes two point reverse layup (Josh Hart assists)
|
19-17
|
5:00
|
|
|
Brandon Ingram defensive rebound
|
|
5:03
|
|
|
Darius Bazley misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:10
|
|
|
Al Horford defensive rebound
|
|
5:14
|
|
|
Lonzo Ball misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:28
|
|
+3
|
Al Horford makes three point jump shot (George Hill assists)
|
17-17
|
5:38
|
|
+2
|
Steven Adams makes two point jump shot (Brandon Ingram assists)
|
17-14
|
5:51
|
|
|
Hamidou Diallo personal foul (Brandon Ingram draws the foul)
|
|
6:01
|
|
|
Lonzo Ball defensive rebound
|
|
6:03
|
|
|
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
6:03
|
|
|
Thunder offensive rebound
|
|
6:03
|
|
|
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
6:03
|
|
|
Brandon Ingram shooting foul (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander draws the foul)
|
|
6:13
|
|
+2
|
Steven Adams makes two point dunk (Eric Bledsoe assists)
|
15-14
|
6:31
|
|
+3
|
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes three point jump shot (Darius Bazley assists)
|
13-14
|
6:34
|
|
|
Darius Bazley offensive rebound
|
|
6:37
|
|
|
Luguentz Dort misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:58
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Ingram makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|
13-11
|
7:14
|
|
+3
|
Luguentz Dort makes three point jump shot (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander assists)
|
11-11
|
7:34
|
|
+2
|
Zion Williamson makes two point layup (Lonzo Ball assists)
|
11-8
|
7:45
|
|
|
George Hill turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|
|
7:54
|
|
+1
|
Zion Williamson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
9-8
|
7:54
|
|
|
Pelicans offensive rebound
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Zion Williamson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Luguentz Dort shooting foul (Zion Williamson draws the foul)
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Zion Williamson offensive rebound
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Steven Adams misses two point driving dunk
|
|
8:15
|
|
+3
|
George Hill makes three point jump shot (Al Horford assists)
|
8-8
|
8:33
|
|
|
Thunder defensive rebound
|
|
8:33
|
|
|
Steven Adams misses two point putback layup
|
|
8:33
|
|
|
Steven Adams offensive rebound
|
|
8:36
|
|
|
Brandon Ingram misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:37
|
|
|
Brandon Ingram offensive rebound
|
|
8:42
|
|
|
Zion Williamson misses two point driving layup
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
Darius Bazley turnover (traveling)
|
|
9:07
|
|
+2
|
Steven Adams makes two point layup (Zion Williamson assists)
|
8-5
|
9:29
|
|
|
Steven Adams defensive rebound
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
Darius Bazley misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Al Horford defensive rebound
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
Steven Adams misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:58
|
|
+3
|
Al Horford makes three point jump shot (George Hill assists)
|
6-5
|
10:15
|
|
+2
|
Eric Bledsoe makes two point floating jump shot
|
6-2
|
10:28
|
|
|
Luguentz Dort turnover (traveling)
|
|
10:38
|
|
+2
|
Zion Williamson makes two point putback layup
|
4-2
|
10:39
|
|
|
Zion Williamson offensive rebound
|
|
10:42
|
|
|
Brandon Ingram misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:49
|
|
|
Eric Bledsoe defensive rebound
|
|
10:52
|
|
|
George Hill misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:07
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Ingram makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
2-2
|
11:07
|
|
|
Pelicans offensive rebound
|
|
11:07
|
|
|
Brandon Ingram misses regular free throw 2 of 3
|
|
11:07
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Ingram makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
1-2
|
11:07
|
|
|
Thunder 60 second timeout
|
|
11:07
|
|
|
Luguentz Dort shooting foul (Brandon Ingram draws the foul)
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Steven Adams offensive rebound
|
|
11:12
|
|
|
Lonzo Ball misses two point layup
|
|
11:36
|
|
+2
|
Darius Bazley makes two point driving layup
|
0-2
|
11:45
|
|
|
Al Horford defensive rebound
|
|
11:48
|
|
|
Eric Bledsoe misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Steven Adams vs. Al Horford (Lonzo Ball gains possession)
|