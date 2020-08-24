The Utah Jazz couldn't beat the Denver Nuggets during the regular season, but they aren't having much trouble with that in the playoffs.

The Jazz, the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference, are poised to advance against Northwest Division rival and No. 3 seed Denver when the teams meet for Game 5 of their first-round series Tuesday near Orlando.

After dropping the first game in overtime, Utah has won the last three to take a 3-1 lead in the series.

The Jazz won Games 2 and 3 by 19 and 37, respectively, but Sunday's Game 4 was tight. Utah guard Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 51 points, 18 of which came in the fourth quarter, enough to survive 50 points from Nuggets guard Jamal Murray.

It was the first time in postseason history two opposing players scored 50 or more points in the same game, but it was Mitchell who was the one celebrating while Murray and his teammates are on the brink of elimination.

"We worked hard to get to this point. But the job's not finished," Mitchell said. "And as good as this one feels, we won by two, and we're on to Game 5."

Denver swept the regular season series 3-0 over Utah, including a win in the bubble.

But this series might be over if Denver doesn't figure out how to slow down Mitchell. The third-year guard scored a career-high 57 points in the overtime loss in Game 1 and is averaging 39.5 points in the series. He's had help from center Rudy Gobert, who is averaging 19.3 points and 9.8 rebounds in the series.

After Friday's 124-87 loss, Nuggets coach Michael Malone juggled his starting lineup, inserting guard Monte Morris and forward Jerami Grant and brought Michael Porter Jr. and Paul Millsap off the bench. Denver still struggled defensively; the Jazz hit 14 of 29 from 3-point range and shot 57.5 percent overall. Utah is shooting 51.3 percent overall and 43.3 percent from behind the arc in the series.

The defense might be helped if the Nuggets' best perimeter defender, guard Gary Harris, can play for the first time in the bubble. Harris has been out with a right hip injury and was a game-time decision Sunday before being ruled out.

The biggest adjustment for Denver in Game 4 was energy. The Nuggets looked listless in Game 3 but showed playoff intensity Sunday. The offense woke up but it might not be enough to avoid elimination in the first round a year after coming within a win of reaching the Western Conference finals.

"We're not going to roll over, we're going to fight," Malone said after the loss. "And I was really encouraged after the game, after a tough loss, down 3-1. There's no quit in our team. Those guys are fired up. They're ready to get back out there and play Game 5 and try to stretch and extend this series."

Malone and his players were diplomatic when asked about the free-throw discrepancy; Utah held a 36-13 in attempts from the line in Game 4.

"We've struggled to get to the line, but I'm not going to really comment on that," Malone said. "I'm not giving the league any of my money."

Denver has gotten its usual strong play from center Nikola Jokic - 25.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists in the series - but inconsistency from the rest of the roster. The Nuggets need to find some magic quick or their bubble will burst Tuesday.

