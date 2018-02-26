ORL
OKC

No Text

George's 26 lead Thunder past Magic 112-105

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 26, 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Orlando Magic coach Frank Vogel knows perhaps better than anyone how far Thunder forward Paul George has come in the NBA.

Vogel was a first-year coach with the Indiana Pacers who had just taken over at midseason when he took a chance on George his rookie year and made him a starter. He helped George become one of the league's most decorated stars during a six-year partnership.

George showed he has continued to blossom since they parted ways, scoring 26 points to help the Thunder beat the Magic 112-105 on Monday night.

George, who scored just five points on 1-for-14 shooting in a blowout loss to Golden State on Saturday, bounced back and made 9 of 20 shots against the Magic.

''I mean, it is what it is,'' George said. ''I'll find that groove. I'll find that shooting stroke. The main thing is to just continue to be aggressive and continue to approach each game like I did the first half and take it to another level. Shots will fall. As long as I can keep that mindset to stay in attack mode, shots will fall eventually.''

Steven Adams scored 16 points and Russell Westbrook had eight points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for the Thunder.

Evan Fournier and Jonathon Simmons each scored 19 points and Aaron Gordon added 18 for Orlando, which lost its sixth straight.

''Our guys competed,'' Vogel said. ''Their second unit just came in and did really well. They moved the basketball really well and created open looks. They just outplayed us.''

Oklahoma City held Orlando to 43 points on 37 percent shooting in the second half.

The Magic led 62-61 at halftime after shooting 56 percent and making 8 of 14 3-pointers before the break. Westbrook, George and Carmelo Anthony shot a combined 9 for 25 in the first half, but Adams kept the Thunder in the game with 15 points.

The Thunder opened the second half with a 6-0 run. After the teams played evenly through much of the quarter, Oklahoma City closed with a 9-0 run to lead 84-75 heading into the fourth.

A dunk by Gordon cut Oklahoma City's lead to 105-101, but George hit a 3-pointer with about a minute remaining to make it a seven-point lead.

Oklahoma City's reserves outscored Orlando's 48-24. Raymond Felton scored 13 points, Alex Abrines scored 12, Patrick Patterson added 11 and Jerami Grant scored 10.

''That's the way we have to perform the rest of the year and throughout the postseason,'' Felton said.

TIP-INS

Magic: Former Thunder G D.J. Augustin started for Orlando. ... The Magic shot 70 percent in the first quarter and made 6 of 8 3-pointers. ... Nikola Vucevic scored 15 points.

Thunder: Abrines got a monster stuff on a drive by Mario Hezonja in the second quarter. It was the shooting guard's sixth block of the season. ... The Thunder held the Magic to 15 points in the third quarter. ... Westbrook finished with five fouls. He averages just over two fouls per game. ... Westbrook fell one basket short of what would have been his 19th triple-double of the season and the 98th of his career. ... Oklahoma City out-rebounded Orlando 50-35.

QUOTABLE

Vogel, when asked before the game how George has evolved defensively: ''He never led the league in steals for me.''

STAT LINES

Westbrook scored in single digits for just the second time this season. He scored six points in the second game of the season against Utah.

UP NEXT

The Magic host the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday.

The Thunder visit the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.

---

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

---

More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
N. Vucevic
9 C
R. Westbrook
0 PG
36.1 Min. Per Game 36.1
25.1 Pts. Per Game 25.1
10.4 Ast. Per Game 10.4
9.5 Reb. Per Game 9.5
49.4 Field Goal % 43.8
49.6 Three Point % 44.0
80.3 Free Throw % 73.3
  Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony 0:00
  Aaron Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
+ 1 Paul George made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:06
+ 1 Paul George made 1st of 2 free throws 0:06
  Personal foul on Evan Fournier 0:06
+ 2 Jonathon Simmons made driving layup 0:08
+ 1 Alex Abrines made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:15
+ 1 Alex Abrines made 1st of 2 free throws 0:15
  Personal foul on Nikola Vucevic 0:15
+ 1 Jonathon Simmons made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:22
+ 1 Jonathon Simmons made 1st of 2 free throws 0:22
Team Stats
Points 105 112
Field Goals 39-84 (46.4%) 42-88 (47.7%)
3-Pointers 12-29 (41.4%) 11-25 (44.0%)
Free Throws 15-21 (71.4%) 17-20 (85.0%)
Total Rebounds 43 57
Offensive 8 14
Defensive 27 36
Team 8 7
Assists 23 24
Steals 15 6
Blocks 6 6
Turnovers 16 20
Fouls 19 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
A. Gordon PF 00
18 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
P. George SF 13
26 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Magic 18-42 38241528105
home team logo Thunder 35-27 31302328112
O/U 218.0, OKC -10.0
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
O/U 218.0, OKC -10.0
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
Team Stats
away team logo Magic 18-42 105.7 PPG 41.2 RPG 23.4 APG
home team logo Thunder 35-27 106.3 PPG 45 RPG 21.2 APG
Key Players
J. Simmons SF 13.8 PPG 3.5 RPG 2.4 APG 46.6 FG%
P. George SF 22.3 PPG 5.5 RPG 3.2 APG 44.3 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Simmons SF 19 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
P. George SF 26 PTS 8 REB 3 AST
46.4 FG% 47.7
41.4 3PT FG% 44.0
71.4 FT% 85.0
Magic
Starters
E. Fournier
J. Simmons
A. Gordon
N. Vucevic
D. Augustin
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
E. Fournier 34 19 4 2 1 0 2 2 6/15 5/9 2/2 0 4 26 0
J. Simmons 35 19 5 2 4 1 3 4 5/7 0/1 9/10 2 3 30 +5
A. Gordon 33 18 7 1 2 3 0 0 7/20 1/7 3/4 1 6 32 +9
N. Vucevic 32 15 7 3 1 2 3 5 6/13 3/5 0/0 3 4 28 +6
D. Augustin 33 10 4 9 3 0 5 2 4/6 2/4 0/0 0 4 30 +1
Starters
E. Fournier
J. Simmons
A. Gordon
N. Vucevic
D. Augustin
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
E. Fournier 34 19 4 2 1 0 2 2 6/15 5/9 2/2 0 4 26 0
J. Simmons 35 19 5 2 4 1 3 4 5/7 0/1 9/10 2 3 30 +5
A. Gordon 33 18 7 1 2 3 0 0 7/20 1/7 3/4 1 6 32 +9
N. Vucevic 32 15 7 3 1 2 3 5 6/13 3/5 0/0 3 4 28 +6
D. Augustin 33 10 4 9 3 0 5 2 4/6 2/4 0/0 0 4 30 +1
Bench
S. Mack
B. Biyombo
M. Hezonja
W. Iwundu
R. Vaughn
A. Afflalo
M. Speights
T. Ross
J. Artis
K. Birch
J. Isaac
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Mack 16 7 1 5 1 0 2 2 3/6 1/2 0/0 0 1 17 -15
B. Biyombo 15 7 0 0 0 0 1 2 3/4 0/0 1/5 0 0 6 -13
M. Hezonja 15 4 3 0 2 0 0 1 2/9 0/1 0/0 0 3 9 -16
W. Iwundu 12 4 2 1 0 0 0 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 1 8 -7
R. Vaughn 10 2 2 0 1 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 1 5 -5
A. Afflalo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Speights - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ross - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Artis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Birch - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Isaac - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 105 35 23 15 6 16 19 39/84 12/29 15/21 8 27 191 -35
Thunder
Starters
P. George
S. Adams
C. Anthony
R. Westbrook
J. Huestis
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
P. George 36 26 8 3 1 0 2 2 9/20 2/7 6/7 3 5 39 +2
S. Adams 34 16 8 2 1 2 3 1 6/8 0/0 4/6 2 6 28 -2
C. Anthony 32 9 9 1 1 0 2 1 4/15 1/3 0/0 2 7 19 -5
R. Westbrook 35 8 12 11 1 0 7 5 3/12 0/1 2/2 2 10 36 -5
J. Huestis 21 5 5 0 0 1 0 0 2/3 1/1 0/0 2 3 11 -2
Starters
P. George
S. Adams
C. Anthony
R. Westbrook
J. Huestis
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
P. George 36 26 8 3 1 0 2 2 9/20 2/7 6/7 3 5 39 +2
S. Adams 34 16 8 2 1 2 3 1 6/8 0/0 4/6 2 6 28 -2
C. Anthony 32 9 9 1 1 0 2 1 4/15 1/3 0/0 2 7 19 -5
R. Westbrook 35 8 12 11 1 0 7 5 3/12 0/1 2/2 2 10 36 -5
J. Huestis 21 5 5 0 0 1 0 0 2/3 1/1 0/0 2 3 11 -2
Bench
R. Felton
A. Abrines
P. Patterson
J. Grant
T. Ferguson
K. Singler
A. Roberson
D. Johnson
P. Dozier
D. Hamilton
N. Collison
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Felton 12 13 0 4 1 0 2 1 5/7 3/3 0/0 0 0 20 +12
A. Abrines 21 12 3 0 1 1 1 0 4/10 2/7 2/2 2 1 16 +8
P. Patterson 16 11 2 3 0 0 1 1 4/4 2/2 1/1 0 2 18 +12
J. Grant 16 10 3 0 0 0 2 1 4/7 0/0 2/2 1 2 11 +12
T. Ferguson 13 2 0 0 0 2 0 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 0 4 +3
K. Singler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Dozier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Collison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 112 50 24 6 6 20 13 42/88 11/25 17/20 14 36 202 +35
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores