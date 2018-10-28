UTA
DAL

No Text

Gobert, Jordan post double-doubles, Jazz beat Mavs 113-104

  • STATS AP
  • Oct 28, 2018

DALLAS (AP) It's something special when Utah's Rudy Gobert and Dallas' DeAndre Jordan face each other.

Centers Gobert and Jordan recorded their sixth straight double-doubles in six games this season, but it was the Jazz who emerged with the win, defeating the Mavericks 113-104 in a sloppy game Sunday night.

Gobert finished with 23 points and 16 rebounds, and Jordan added 12 points, 4 for 4 from the line, 19 rebounds and a career-high nine assists.

''Any time you play against another top center in the league, I'm sure it's going to be a challenge,'' Jordan said. ''But it's fun, I'm a competitor and I'm sure he is too.''

Any rivalry between them is not bitter.

''It's friendly,'' Jordan said. ''We're always going to talk smack, but you know it's just part of the game.''

Gobert has had his way with the Mavericks in the past but noticed a difference since Jordan arrived in Dallas this season from the Clippers.

''It makes a big difference when you have a guy that can rebound, that can protect the basket,'' Gobert said. ''He brings a lot of attention when he runs to the basket, so I think it changes the team for sure.''

The Jazz overcame 18 turnovers and won going away after taking a five-point lead, 82-77, into the fourth quarter.

Donovan Mitchell scored 20 points for Utah. Jae Crowder added 15 points and Joe Ingles had 12.

Jazz coach Quin Snyder said his team doesn't rely on any one player.

''We're not about our starters, we are not about our bench and we are not about any one player,'' he said.

Examples were second-year man Georges Niang and rookie Grayson Allen, who exceeded or equaled their NBA high point totals.

Dennis Smith Jr. kept Dallas in the game with strong second-half shooting, going 9 for 12 from the field, including 7 for 7 with two 3-pointers for 16 points in the third quarter. He had 21 of his game-high and career-high-tying 27 points in the second half.

Wesley Matthews scored 22, Luka Doncic added 14 and Maxi Kleber had 11 for Dallas.

Jordan explained how he could have three more assists than his previous high total.

''I'm up there at the top of the key a lot trying to make plays. Wes and Dennis and Harrison (Barnes) do a great job of cutting and it was easier to find those guys today.''

The first quarter ended with Utah leading 26-19. Dallas shot 26 percent (6 for 23) from the field in the period.

In contrast, the Jazz were 11 for 16 (69 percent) from the field in the second quarter. Nine Utah turnovers in the quarter helped Dallas stay within 50-46 at halftime.

Despite Smith's 16 points in the third quarter, the Jazz outscored Dallas 32-31.

TIP-INS

Jazz: F Derrick Favors did not play because of a sore left knee. ... Jae Crowder left the game after rolling an ankle. X rays were negative. ... Second-year F Georges Niang had a career-high 13 points. Rookie Grayson Allen tied his NBA high with 11.

Mavericks: PG Dennis Smith Jr. returned after missing a game with a sprained right ankle. ... G Devin Harris missed his fifth straight game because of a strained left hamstring. Coach Rick Carlisle said Harris could return to play on Wednesday against the Lakers.

TALKING A GOOD GAME

Jordan, a career 45-percent free throw shooter, made all four attempts against. Utah, and is 26 for 30 (87 percent) this season. When he goes to the line now, he talks to the player lined up to his left, and then to his right, before shooting as a technique to relax and improve his concentration.

BALANCE

Eight players tied for the scoring lead in the first quarter. Five Utah players and three Mavericks each scored four. At halftime, Jazz G Donovan Mitchell was the only player in double figures.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Complete a four-game trip on Wednesday at Minnesota

Mavericks: Begin a two-game trip at San Antonio on Monday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Mitchell
45 SG
D. Jordan
6 C
32.6 Min. Per Game 32.6
16.0 Pts. Per Game 16.0
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
13.8 Reb. Per Game 13.8
45.2 Field Goal % 64.7
42.4 Three Point % 63.0
75.0 Free Throw % 86.7
+ 2 DeAndre Jordan made dunk 0:21
  Offensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan 0:21
  Harrison Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:22
  Offensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan 0:25
  Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:27
  Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic 0:34
  Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:37
  Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles 0:54
  Luka Doncic missed reverse layup 0:56
  Defensive rebound by Wesley Matthews 1:00
  Donovan Mitchell missed floating jump shot 1:02
Team Stats
Points 113 104
Field Goals 42-80 (52.5%) 38-91 (41.8%)
3-Pointers 10-25 (40.0%) 9-28 (32.1%)
Free Throws 19-22 (86.4%) 19-25 (76.0%)
Total Rebounds 50 50
Offensive 8 12
Defensive 35 31
Team 7 7
Assists 25 24
Steals 8 6
Blocks 6 3
Turnovers 18 13
Fouls 27 19
Technicals 4 2
away team logo
R. Gobert C 27
23 PTS, 16 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
D. Jordan C 6
12 PTS, 19 REB, 9 AST
1234T
away team logo Jazz 4-2 26243231113
home team logo Mavericks 2-4 19273127104
O/U 213.5, DAL +4.5
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
O/U 213.5, DAL +4.5
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Jazz 4-2 102.4 PPG 45 RPG 20.3 APG
home team logo Mavericks 2-4 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
R. Gobert C 16.6 PPG 13.0 RPG 0.6 APG 76.9 FG%
D. Smith Jr. PG PPG RPG APG FG%
Top Scorers
R. Gobert C 23 PTS 16 REB 2 AST
D. Smith Jr. PG 27 PTS 1 REB 3 AST
52.5 FG% 41.8
40.0 3PT FG% 32.1
86.4 FT% 76.0
Jazz
Starters
R. Gobert
D. Mitchell
J. Crowder
J. Ingles
R. Rubio
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Gobert 33 23 16 2 2 3 3 3 9/13 0/0 5/6 6 10 45 -2
D. Mitchell 35 20 1 4 1 1 5 5 10/19 0/3 0/0 1 0 26 -8
J. Crowder 34 15 6 1 1 0 0 5 7/13 1/5 0/0 0 6 24 +4
J. Ingles 30 12 7 5 1 0 4 3 4/11 3/7 1/1 0 7 26 +9
R. Rubio 31 6 1 8 1 0 1 3 2/9 1/3 1/2 0 1 23 -4
Starters
R. Gobert
D. Mitchell
J. Crowder
J. Ingles
R. Rubio
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Gobert 33 23 16 2 2 3 3 3 9/13 0/0 5/6 6 10 45 -2
D. Mitchell 35 20 1 4 1 1 5 5 10/19 0/3 0/0 1 0 26 -8
J. Crowder 34 15 6 1 1 0 0 5 7/13 1/5 0/0 0 6 24 +4
J. Ingles 30 12 7 5 1 0 4 3 4/11 3/7 1/1 0 7 26 +9
R. Rubio 31 6 1 8 1 0 1 3 2/9 1/3 1/2 0 1 23 -4
Bench
G. Niang
G. Allen
D. Exum
R. O'Neale
E. Udoh
T. Sefolosha
A. Burks
D. Favors
N. Mitrou-Long
T. Cavanaugh
R. Neto
T. Bradley
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Niang 13 13 1 0 0 0 0 3 4/5 2/3 3/3 0 1 14 +5
G. Allen 12 11 1 0 0 0 1 0 3/3 1/1 4/4 0 1 11 +17
D. Exum 16 6 4 3 1 1 2 2 1/5 1/2 3/4 1 3 16 +13
R. O'Neale 17 5 4 0 1 0 2 2 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 4 8 0
E. Udoh 14 2 2 2 0 1 0 1 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 2 9 +11
T. Sefolosha - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Burks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Favors - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Mitrou-Long - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Cavanaugh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Neto - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 113 43 25 8 6 18 27 42/80 10/25 19/22 8 35 202 +45
Mavericks
Starters
D. Smith Jr.
W. Matthews
L. Doncic
D. Jordan
H. Barnes
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Smith Jr. 33 27 1 3 0 2 3 2 12/19 3/4 0/0 1 0 33 -2
W. Matthews 35 22 7 1 1 0 0 1 5/17 2/4 10/12 2 5 32 0
L. Doncic 36 14 6 5 1 0 5 1 5/13 2/6 2/2 1 5 26 +4
D. Jordan 36 12 19 9 0 1 2 3 4/5 0/0 4/4 5 14 48 +3
H. Barnes 34 7 3 1 3 0 1 2 3/13 0/4 1/2 0 3 14 -4
Starters
D. Smith Jr.
W. Matthews
L. Doncic
D. Jordan
H. Barnes
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Smith Jr. 33 27 1 3 0 2 3 2 12/19 3/4 0/0 1 0 33 -2
W. Matthews 35 22 7 1 1 0 0 1 5/17 2/4 10/12 2 5 32 0
L. Doncic 36 14 6 5 1 0 5 1 5/13 2/6 2/2 1 5 26 +4
D. Jordan 36 12 19 9 0 1 2 3 4/5 0/0 4/4 5 14 48 +3
H. Barnes 34 7 3 1 3 0 1 2 3/13 0/4 1/2 0 3 14 -4
Bench
M. Kleber
D. Powell
D. Finney-Smith
J. Barea
J. Brunson
R. Broekhoff
D. Nowitzki
S. Mejri
R. Spalding
D. Macon
K. Antetokounmpo
D. Harris
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Kleber 13 11 3 0 0 0 1 1 4/8 1/4 2/3 1 2 13 -5
D. Powell 11 4 2 0 1 0 1 4 2/4 0/1 0/0 1 1 6 -12
D. Finney-Smith 10 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 0 3 -8
J. Barea 14 2 2 4 0 0 0 3 1/5 0/1 0/2 1 1 12 -7
J. Brunson 12 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 1/5 0/2 0/0 0 0 4 -14
R. Broekhoff 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0
D. Nowitzki - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Mejri - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Spalding - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Macon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 104 43 24 6 3 13 19 38/91 9/28 19/25 12 31 191 -45
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores