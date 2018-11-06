ATL
CHA

No Text

Walker scores 29, leads Hornets to 113-102 win over Hawks

  • Nov 06, 2018

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Kemba Walker had 29 points and seven assists, extending his strong start to the season as the Charlotte Hornets beat the Atlanta Hawks 113-102 on Tuesday night.

Marvin Williams added 20 points for the Hornets (6-5), who won for the third time on a four-game homestand. Walker has scored 25 or more seven times in 11 games.

Jeremy Lamb and Malik Monk each had 13 points for Charlotte. Nic Batum scored 10.

Playing against his former team, Jeremy Lin had 19 points off the bench to lead the Hawks (3-7), who led by seven late in the first half.

The young Hawks started 2018 first-round draft picks Trae Young, Kevin Huerter and Omari Spellman for the first time this season and pushed Charlotte before losing for the eighth time in the last nine meetings.

Young finished with 18 points and 10 assists. Kent Bazemore added 16 points.

Even after falling behind 81-77 entering the fourth quarter, the Hawks forged an 84-83 advantage with 10:04 to play before the Hornets went on a 19-4 surge to give them a comfortable lead down the stretch.

Charlotte eventually led by as many as 15.

Neither team led by more than seven until the fourth quarter. Atlanta was up 54-51 at halftime.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Count first-year Atlanta coach Lloyd Pierce among those who consider Walker one of the NBA's top players. ''I'm a huge fan of Kemba. I've known Kemba for a long time. You're seeing a confident and elite scorer,'' he said. Pierce first met Walker at Nike Elite camps years ago and in August 2017 was a part of the NBA Africa trip with the Hornets' two-time All-Star guard.

Hornets: Michael Kidd-Gilchrist dislocated his right pinkie in the first half but returned to play in the second. ... Charlotte coach James Borrego thinks the 20-year-old Young fits the league perfectly. ''He fits today's NBA for sure. The minute he crosses halfcourt, he's a threat. He's a guy that can play-make, get to the rim, pass, finish, shoot the ball. The Hawks have a very good point guard for years to come,'' Borrego said.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Host the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.

Hornets: At the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night.

Key Players
T. Young
11 PG
K. Walker
15 PG
33.2 Min. Per Game 33.2
28.0 Pts. Per Game 28.0
5.8 Ast. Per Game 5.8
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
43.6 Field Goal % 47.1
41.7 Three Point % 46.0
76.6 Free Throw % 85.0
  Defensive rebound by Marvin Williams 0:20
  Traveling violation turnover on Malik Monk 0:29
+ 1 Trae Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:47
+ 1 Trae Young made 1st of 2 free throws 0:47
  Personal foul on Cody Zeller 0:47
  Bad pass turnover on Cody Zeller, stolen by Kevin Huerter 0:54
  Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller 1:10
  Trae Young missed driving layup, blocked by Kemba Walker 1:13
+ 2 Kemba Walker made layup, assist by Marvin Williams 1:22
  Team rebound 1:29
  Malik Monk missed layup, blocked by Kent Bazemore 1:29
Team Stats
Points 102 113
Field Goals 41-85 (48.2%) 45-92 (48.9%)
3-Pointers 6-30 (20.0%) 13-31 (41.9%)
Free Throws 14-18 (77.8%) 10-18 (55.6%)
Total Rebounds 43 60
Offensive 7 8
Defensive 30 35
Team 6 17
Assists 22 27
Steals 13 9
Blocks 9 4
Turnovers 22 21
Fouls 18 18
Technicals 0 1
T. Young PG 11
18 PTS, 3 REB, 10 AST
K. Walker PG 15
29 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST
1234T
away team logo Hawks 3-7 25292325102
home team logo Hornets 6-5 23283032113
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Hawks
Starters
T. Young
K. Bazemore
A. Len
K. Huerter
O. Spellman
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Young 29 18 3 10 0 0 6 0 8/19 0/7 2/2 1 2 35 -15
K. Bazemore 28 16 2 1 4 2 3 3 6/12 2/7 2/3 0 2 23 -6
A. Len 19 12 3 1 1 0 4 1 6/11 0/3 0/0 0 3 14 -4
K. Huerter 32 7 5 3 3 1 1 1 2/5 0/2 3/3 1 4 21 -7
O. Spellman 16 2 4 1 0 0 0 1 1/6 0/3 0/0 2 2 8 -4
Bench
J. Lin
D. Dedmon
A. Poythress
V. Carter
D. Bembry
T. Dorsey
M. Plumlee
J. Anderson
J. Adams
T. Waller-Prince
D. Hamilton
J. Collins
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Lin 18 19 1 2 2 0 3 3 7/9 1/1 4/4 0 1 23 +4
D. Dedmon 19 8 6 0 0 2 3 5 4/7 0/1 0/2 1 5 13 -3
A. Poythress 17 8 5 0 0 2 1 0 3/5 1/1 1/2 2 3 14 -10
V. Carter 22 7 1 1 2 2 1 1 2/4 1/2 2/2 0 1 13 -1
D. Bembry 29 5 6 2 1 0 0 1 2/6 1/3 0/0 0 6 16 -15
T. Dorsey 7 0 1 1 0 0 0 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 3 +6
M. Plumlee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Adams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Waller-Prince - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Collins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 102 37 22 13 9 22 18 41/85 6/30 14/18 7 30 183 -55
Hornets
Starters
K. Walker
M. Williams
J. Lamb
N. Batum
C. Zeller
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Walker 35 29 3 7 3 1 5 0 12/22 4/10 1/2 0 3 45 +9
M. Williams 26 20 8 1 1 0 2 3 8/14 3/6 1/2 0 8 29 +6
J. Lamb 22 13 3 1 1 0 3 1 5/11 2/4 1/2 1 2 16 -3
N. Batum 32 10 5 4 0 0 3 3 4/7 2/4 0/0 0 5 20 +11
C. Zeller 27 4 6 1 0 0 3 3 2/5 0/0 0/0 1 5 9 +11
Bench
M. Monk
W. Hernangomez
M. Bridges
T. Parker
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
B. Biyombo
F. Kaminsky
J. Chealey
D. Graham
J. Macura
D. Bacon
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Monk 20 13 0 6 1 0 3 1 5/11 1/3 2/4 0 0 23 +3
W. Hernangomez 15 9 9 1 2 1 1 2 2/2 1/1 4/4 2 7 22 +1
M. Bridges 19 9 3 1 0 0 0 1 4/9 0/2 1/1 0 3 14 -3
T. Parker 21 6 0 3 1 1 1 1 3/6 0/0 0/3 0 0 13 +12
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 17 0 6 2 0 1 0 1 0/5 0/1 0/0 4 2 11 +8
B. Biyombo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Kaminsky - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Chealey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Graham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Macura - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bacon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 113 43 27 9 4 21 18 45/92 13/31 10/18 8 35 202 +55
