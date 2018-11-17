ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Nikola Vucevic had 36 points and 13 rebounds, D.J. Augustin added 22 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Los Angeles Lakers 130-117 on Saturday night.

Vucevic scored 24 points in the second half as Orlando led by as many as 21 and ended the Lakers' four-game winning streak.

Evan Fournier had 15 points and Terrence Ross scored 13 for the Magic, who have won four of five.

The Lakers got 22 points from LeBron James, 19 from Lance Stephenson and 17 from Brandon Ingram, but were down 15 early in the second half and never got closer than a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter as James sat on the bench.

James averaged 29.8 points on 55.1 percent shooting during the win streak, but wasn't much of a factor against the Magic.

A tip-in from Michael Beasley pulled Los Angeles within 115-105 with 4:37 to go. Vucevic responded with a 3-point play and went on to score Orlando's next eight points to secure the win.

Orlando opened the second half with back-to-back 3-pointers from Augustin and Fournier and a dunk from Vucevic that pushed the lead to 70-55. The Lakers finally extended their defense, opening easy lanes to the basket, and Augustin and Fournier took advantage.

The two went unimpeded to the rim, feeding Vucevic, who had 16 points in the quarter, or getting easy layups for themselves. Ten of the next 11 Magic baskets were layups, and Orlando led 100-81 by the end of the third.

The Magic started the game 1-for-9 from 3-point range, but hit six of their next 10 3-pointers to open up a 62-53 halftime lead. Ross, the team's best shooter over the past two weeks, started the run with a 3 from the wing that gave Orlando its first lead (34-32), and Vucevic nailed one with less than a second left in the half to give the Magic a nine-point advantage.

Lakers: Lonzo Ball is shooting 51.3 percent (19 of 37) from 3-point range, but just 17.8 percent (five of 28) in road games. ... Three Lakers reserves reached double figures, led by Stephenson's 19 points. Josh Hart had 13 and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 10.

Magic: Jonathon Isaac had four blocks in the first half, including two against James. ... The Magic and Lakers have split the season series seven years in a row. This was their first meeting this season.

Lakers: At Miami on Sunday night.

Magic: Host the New York Knicks on Sunday night.

