Vucevic scores 36, Magic end Lakers' 4-game win streak

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 17, 2018

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Nikola Vucevic had 36 points and 13 rebounds, D.J. Augustin added 22 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Los Angeles Lakers 130-117 on Saturday night.

Vucevic scored 24 points in the second half as Orlando led by as many as 21 and ended the Lakers' four-game winning streak.

Evan Fournier had 15 points and Terrence Ross scored 13 for the Magic, who have won four of five.

The Lakers got 22 points from LeBron James, 19 from Lance Stephenson and 17 from Brandon Ingram, but were down 15 early in the second half and never got closer than a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter as James sat on the bench.

James averaged 29.8 points on 55.1 percent shooting during the win streak, but wasn't much of a factor against the Magic.

A tip-in from Michael Beasley pulled Los Angeles within 115-105 with 4:37 to go. Vucevic responded with a 3-point play and went on to score Orlando's next eight points to secure the win.

Orlando opened the second half with back-to-back 3-pointers from Augustin and Fournier and a dunk from Vucevic that pushed the lead to 70-55. The Lakers finally extended their defense, opening easy lanes to the basket, and Augustin and Fournier took advantage.

The two went unimpeded to the rim, feeding Vucevic, who had 16 points in the quarter, or getting easy layups for themselves. Ten of the next 11 Magic baskets were layups, and Orlando led 100-81 by the end of the third.

The Magic started the game 1-for-9 from 3-point range, but hit six of their next 10 3-pointers to open up a 62-53 halftime lead. Ross, the team's best shooter over the past two weeks, started the run with a 3 from the wing that gave Orlando its first lead (34-32), and Vucevic nailed one with less than a second left in the half to give the Magic a nine-point advantage.

TIP-INS

Lakers: Lonzo Ball is shooting 51.3 percent (19 of 37) from 3-point range, but just 17.8 percent (five of 28) in road games. ... Three Lakers reserves reached double figures, led by Stephenson's 19 points. Josh Hart had 13 and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 10.

Magic: Jonathon Isaac had four blocks in the first half, including two against James. ... The Magic and Lakers have split the season series seven years in a row. This was their first meeting this season.

UP NEXT

Lakers: At Miami on Sunday night.

Magic: Host the New York Knicks on Sunday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
L. James
23 SF
N. Vucevic
9 C
30.3 Min. Per Game 30.3
18.8 Pts. Per Game 18.8
3.5 Ast. Per Game 3.5
10.7 Reb. Per Game 10.7
51.0 Field Goal % 54.9
51.6 Three Point % 53.5
75.5 Free Throw % 78.6
+ 2 Lance Stephenson made driving layup 0:02
  Bad pass turnover on Wesley Iwundu, stolen by Michael Beasley 0:21
+ 2 Michael Beasley made jump shot, assist by Lance Stephenson 0:32
+ 3 Jerian Grant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Briscoe 0:42
  Defensive rebound by Jarell Martin 0:56
  Defensive rebound by Lance Stephenson 1:07
  Jerian Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:10
+ 1 Michael Beasley made free throw 1:22
  Shooting foul on Khem Birch 1:22
+ 2 Michael Beasley made driving layup 1:22
+ 2 Jarell Martin made jump shot, assist by Isaiah Briscoe 1:36
Team Stats
Points 117 130
Field Goals 43-90 (47.8%) 50-93 (53.8%)
3-Pointers 10-30 (33.3%) 11-32 (34.4%)
Free Throws 21-25 (84.0%) 19-23 (82.6%)
Total Rebounds 51 47
Offensive 8 11
Defensive 33 30
Team 10 6
Assists 22 28
Steals 5 5
Blocks 6 8
Turnovers 14 13
Fouls 20 23
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
L. James SF 23
22 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
N. Vucevic C 9
36 PTS, 13 REB
1234T
away team logo Lakers 8-7 31222836117
home team logo Magic 8-8 25373830130
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Lakers 8-7 116.9 PPG 46.1 RPG 26.0 APG
home team logo Magic 8-8 104.4 PPG 43.3 RPG 25.5 APG
Key Players
L. James SF 27.6 PPG 7.9 RPG 7.2 APG 51.7 FG%
N. Vucevic C 18.8 PPG 10.7 RPG 3.5 APG 53.8 FG%
Top Scorers
L. James SF 22 PTS 4 REB 7 AST
N. Vucevic C 36 PTS 13 REB 0 AST
47.8 FG% 53.8
33.3 3PT FG% 34.4
84.0 FT% 82.6
Lakers
Starters
L. James
B. Ingram
J. McGee
K. Kuzma
L. Ball
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. James 25 22 4 7 0 1 3 0 8/19 3/6 3/4 0 4 38 -11
B. Ingram 33 17 6 7 0 0 0 1 7/13 0/2 3/4 0 6 37 -7
J. McGee 15 11 4 0 0 0 1 1 5/7 0/0 1/2 3 1 14 -6
K. Kuzma 27 8 6 0 0 2 5 2 3/10 1/4 1/2 0 6 11 -7
L. Ball 28 0 5 4 2 1 3 4 0/5 0/3 0/0 0 5 13 -9
Bench
L. Stephenson
J. Hart
K. Caldwell-Pope
S. Mykhailiuk
M. Beasley
T. Chandler
M. Wagner
R. Rondo
J. Williams
I. Zubac
A. Caruso
I. Bonga
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Stephenson 21 19 6 3 2 0 1 1 6/9 1/3 6/6 1 5 32 -2
J. Hart 20 13 2 1 0 2 0 2 5/7 3/4 0/0 0 2 19 -17
K. Caldwell-Pope 28 10 4 0 0 0 0 3 3/9 0/3 4/4 3 1 14 -6
S. Mykhailiuk 10 8 0 0 0 0 0 1 2/3 2/3 2/2 0 0 8 +5
M. Beasley 9 7 1 0 1 0 0 4 3/6 0/1 1/1 1 0 9 +5
T. Chandler 17 2 3 0 0 0 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 4 -12
M. Wagner 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 +2
R. Rondo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Zubac - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Caruso - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Bonga - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 117 41 22 5 6 14 20 43/90 10/30 21/25 8 33 199 -65
Magic
Starters
N. Vucevic
D. Augustin
E. Fournier
A. Gordon
W. Iwundu
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
N. Vucevic 31 36 13 0 2 0 3 1 15/23 2/5 4/5 4 9 48 +12
D. Augustin 27 22 1 7 0 0 2 2 7/9 3/3 5/5 0 1 35 +9
E. Fournier 33 15 5 4 0 0 0 4 6/15 1/8 2/3 1 4 28 +8
A. Gordon 29 12 6 3 2 0 1 1 5/13 1/2 1/2 3 3 25 +11
W. Iwundu 20 0 0 1 0 2 1 3 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 0 3 +4
Bench
T. Ross
J. Simmons
M. Bamba
J. Isaac
J. Grant
J. Martin
K. Birch
I. Briscoe
T. Mozgov
A. Jefferson
T. Caupain
M. Frazier
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Ross 16 13 2 0 0 0 2 5 4/5 2/2 3/3 0 2 13 +9
J. Simmons 26 12 5 6 0 0 0 2 5/10 0/2 2/3 1 4 29 +9
M. Bamba 14 8 1 1 0 1 1 3 3/6 0/3 2/2 0 1 11 +3
J. Isaac 16 7 5 1 0 5 2 1 3/5 1/2 0/0 1 4 17 +4
J. Grant 19 3 2 3 1 0 1 0 1/4 1/3 0/0 1 1 11 +2
J. Martin 1 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 3 -2
K. Birch 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -2
I. Briscoe 1 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 4 -2
T. Mozgov - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Caupain - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 130 41 28 5 8 13 23 50/93 11/32 19/23 11 30 227 +65
