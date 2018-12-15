UTA
Magic beat Jazz 96-89 to sweep 2 games in Mexico

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 15, 2018

MEXICO CITY (AP) Evan Fournier scored 24 points, Terrence Ross came off the bench to add 10 of his 19 in the fourth quarter, and the Orlando Magic rallied from an 11-point deficit to beat the Utah Jazz 96-89 on Saturday and sweep their two-game homestand in Mexico City.

Ross shot 8 of 9 from the field and Nikola Vucevic added 15 points and a season-high 19 rebounds for the Magic (13-15), who beat the Chicago Bulls 97-91 on Thursday.

Orlando won despite 22 turnovers, 15 in the first half, and is in second place in the Southeast Division behind the Charlotte Hornets.

Donovan Mitchell scored 24 points and Derrick Favors added 21 for the struggling Jazz (14-15), who lost for the third time in their last four games.

The game was the NBA's 28th played in Mexico. Only the United States and Canada have hosted more.

Nine of the last 26 games in Mexico have been regular-season contests.

The first-half was lackadaisical as both teams struggled. Orlando committed 11 turnovers in the first quarter but trailed only 35-33 at halftime because the Jazz shot 29 percent from the field.

Fournier led all scorers after two quarters with 14 points, 10 of those through a first quarter that finished tied 14-14.

In the third, the Jazz pull ahead 46-36 with a three-point play from Favors, but the Magic rallied and took a 51-50 lead with a 3-pointer from Aaron Gordon with 2:20 left to play in a period that finished 56-53 for the Jazz after a 3-pointer from Jae Crowder.

Ross scored seven straight points in the fourth as the Magic surged ahead.

TIP-INS

Jazz: The matchup was the third game Utah has played in the NBA's Global Games during the regular season, previously playing the Phoenix Suns twice in Tokyo to open the 1990-91 season.

Magic: The game was the third for Orlando playing in Mexico, following games against Charlotte in 2012 and the two this week. ... Orlando has made at least one 3-pointer in 931 consecutive games, dating to March 17, 2007. It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the NBA. . Ross scored in double figures for the 22nd time this season.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Will play at Houston on Monday.

Magic: Will host San Antonio on Wednesday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
R. Gobert
27 C
N. Vucevic
9 C
30.8 Min. Per Game 30.8
20.8 Pts. Per Game 20.8
3.7 Ast. Per Game 3.7
11.5 Reb. Per Game 11.5
67.3 Field Goal % 53.5
68.2 Three Point % 53.9
59.9 Free Throw % 84.0
  Defensive rebound by Jonathan Isaac 0:06
  Joe Ingles missed jump shot 0:08
+ 1 Jonathon Simmons made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:11
+ 1 Jonathon Simmons made 1st of 2 free throws 0:11
  Personal foul on Kyle Korver 0:11
  Defensive rebound by Jonathon Simmons 0:11
  Donovan Mitchell missed driving layup, blocked by Nikola Vucevic 0:13
+ 1 Evan Fournier made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:17
  Evan Fournier missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:17
  ORL team rebound 0:17
  Personal foul on Joe Ingles 0:17
Team Stats
Points 89 96
Field Goals 28-89 (31.5%) 34-72 (47.2%)
3-Pointers 7-29 (24.1%) 11-24 (45.8%)
Free Throws 26-28 (92.9%) 17-20 (85.0%)
Total Rebounds 47 57
Offensive 11 4
Defensive 31 44
Team 5 9
Assists 17 18
Steals 13 7
Blocks 4 10
Turnovers 10 22
Fouls 19 27
Technicals 0 2
away team logo
D. Favors PF 15
21 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
N. Vucevic C 9
15 PTS, 19 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Jazz 14-16 1421243089
home team logo Magic 14-15 1419224196
Mexico City Arena Mexico City,
Jazz
Starters
D. Mitchell
D. Favors
R. Rubio
J. Ingles
R. Gobert
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Mitchell 34 24 1 1 1 0 0 5 8/21 2/5 6/6 0 1 28 0
D. Favors 24 21 8 2 0 0 3 3 8/16 0/0 5/6 4 4 30 +11
R. Rubio 32 15 4 4 2 0 2 1 3/14 0/4 9/9 0 4 27 0
J. Ingles 33 8 5 5 3 1 2 3 2/11 2/6 2/2 1 4 25 0
R. Gobert 32 6 13 2 2 2 1 2 2/6 0/0 2/2 5 8 26 -3
Bench
J. Crowder
K. Korver
D. Exum
R. O'Neale
T. Sefolosha
E. Udoh
N. Mitrou-Long
G. Niang
T. Cavanaugh
R. Neto
G. Allen
T. Bradley
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Crowder 25 9 4 0 2 1 0 0 3/8 2/6 1/1 1 3 16 -17
K. Korver 17 3 3 0 0 0 0 3 1/8 1/7 0/0 0 3 6 -10
D. Exum 15 2 2 1 0 0 1 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 2 5 -7
R. O'Neale 11 1 1 2 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 1/2 0 1 6 -4
T. Sefolosha 12 0 1 0 3 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 3 -5
E. Udoh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Mitrou-Long - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Niang - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Cavanaugh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Neto - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 89 42 17 13 4 10 19 28/89 7/29 26/28 11 31 172 -35
Magic
Starters
E. Fournier
N. Vucevic
D. Augustin
A. Gordon
J. Isaac
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
E. Fournier 32 24 7 0 1 0 1 4 7/15 2/7 8/10 0 7 31 +2
N. Vucevic 30 15 19 5 0 2 2 3 5/14 1/3 4/4 2 17 44 +3
D. Augustin 34 11 2 5 0 0 4 2 4/8 2/3 1/2 0 2 19 +7
A. Gordon 28 8 2 3 1 0 6 4 3/7 2/3 0/0 0 2 11 -10
J. Isaac 33 0 7 1 1 3 3 2 0/3 0/0 0/0 0 7 10 0
Bench
T. Ross
M. Bamba
J. Simmons
J. Grant
J. Martin
T. Mozgov
A. Jefferson
T. Caupain
W. Iwundu
K. Birch
I. Briscoe
M. Frazier
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Ross 23 19 3 0 2 0 0 2 8/9 3/3 0/0 1 2 24 +4
M. Bamba 17 9 4 2 0 4 2 3 3/7 1/3 2/2 1 3 19 +4
J. Simmons 21 8 3 0 1 1 3 2 3/6 0/1 2/2 0 3 10 +21
J. Grant 13 2 1 2 1 0 0 2 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 1 8 0
J. Martin 4 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 -1 +4
T. Mozgov - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Caupain - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Iwundu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Birch - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Briscoe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 96 48 18 7 10 22 27 34/72 11/24 17/20 4 44 175 +35
NBA Scores