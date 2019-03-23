DAL
GS

No Text

With Curry resting, Doncic and Dirk lift Mavs over Warriors

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 23, 2019

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) Luka Doncic had a triple-double, Dirk Nowitzki scored a season-best 21 points in a rare start and the Dallas Mavericks capitalized on Stephen Curry's absence to beat the Golden State Warriors 126-91 on Saturday night.

Golden State dropped out of the top seed in the Western Conference to a half-game behind Denver. With Curry resting, Kevin Durant had 25 points and DeMarcus Cousins scored 19. The Warriors were 4 for 30 from 3-point range, with Durant going 0 for 8 and Klay Thompson missing all four of his tries.

Doncic had 23 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Dallas had dropped 12 straight in Oakland since its previous victory in April 2012.

The Mavs never trailed and built their lead to 43 early in the final quarter. Maxi Kleber had 16 points and Ryan Broekhoff added 17 off the bench for Dallas, which snapped a three-game losing streak.

The 40-year-old Nowitzki scored 10 points in the game's opening four minutes, and the Mavericks jumped out to a 22-7 lead. Nowitzki went 8 for 14 from the field, including 5 of 8 on 3-pointers, in what could be his final visit to Golden State before possibly retiring after the season.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Doncic had his sixth triple-double of a stellar rookie season. ... Mavs hit 65.2 percent of their shots in the first half, while holding the Warriors to 29.6 percent.

Warriors: The four 3-point makes tied a season low. ... Missed seven of their first eight shots and never really recovered, shooting 40 percent for the game. ... Andrew Bogut, who recently re-signed with the Warriors, also skipped the game for rest.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Host the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night. The Mavs just lost 116-100 at Sacramento last Thursday night.

Warriors: Complete a home back-to-back and a three-game homestand Sunday night against the Detroit Pistons.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
L. Doncic
77 SF
K. Durant
35 SF
35.3 Min. Per Game 35.3
27.0 Pts. Per Game 27.0
5.7 Ast. Per Game 5.7
6.6 Reb. Per Game 6.6
42.6 Field Goal % 51.1
42.5 Three Point % 51.1
70.5 Free Throw % 88.5
+ 1 Alfonzo McKinnie made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:23
+ 1 Alfonzo McKinnie made 1st of 2 free throws 0:23
  Shooting foul on Daryl Macon 0:23
  Defensive rebound by Alfonzo McKinnie 0:29
  Kostas Antetokounmpo missed jump shot, blocked by Jonas Jerebko 0:32
+ 2 Damion Lee made finger-roll layup 0:43
  Lost ball turnover on Dorian Finney-Smith, stolen by Jordan Bell 1:02
  Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith 1:09
+ 3 Jonas Jerebko made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damion Lee 1:38
  DAL team rebound 1:50
  Kostas Antetokounmpo missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:50
Team Stats
Points 126 91
Field Goals 44-83 (53.0%) 36-90 (40.0%)
3-Pointers 21-49 (42.9%) 4-30 (13.3%)
Free Throws 17-22 (77.3%) 15-21 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 54 50
Offensive 8 8
Defensive 41 28
Team 5 14
Assists 33 22
Steals 7 6
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 9 10
Fouls 22 22
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
L. Doncic SF 77
23 PTS, 11 REB, 10 AST
home team logo
K. Durant SF 35
25 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Mavericks 29-44 37373418126
home team logo Warriors 49-23 2224242191
GS -13, O/U 219.5
Oracle Arena Oakland, CA
GS -13, O/U 219.5
Oracle Arena Oakland, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Mavericks 29-44 108.2 PPG 44.8 RPG 22.8 APG
home team logo Warriors 49-23 117.6 PPG 46.3 RPG 29.2 APG
Key Players
L. Doncic SF 21.0 PPG 7.5 RPG 5.7 APG 42.6 FG%
K. Durant SF 27.0 PPG 6.6 RPG 5.7 APG 51.4 FG%
Top Scorers
L. Doncic SF 23 PTS 11 REB 10 AST
K. Durant SF 25 PTS 5 REB 4 AST
53.0 FG% 40.0
42.9 3PT FG% 13.3
77.3 FT% 71.4
Mavericks
Starters
L. Doncic
D. Nowitzki
J. Brunson
J. Jackson
D. Powell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Doncic 23 11 10 6/14 4/11 7/11 3 27 3 0 3 1 10 +29 54
D. Nowitzki 21 5 1 8/14 5/8 0/0 2 26 0 2 0 0 5 +25 30
J. Brunson 11 4 5 5/9 1/4 0/0 1 23 0 0 0 0 4 +31 25
J. Jackson 9 2 2 4/8 1/5 0/0 0 21 0 0 0 1 1 +24 15
D. Powell 4 6 5 2/3 0/1 0/0 3 25 1 0 0 4 2 +30 21
Starters
L. Doncic
D. Nowitzki
J. Brunson
J. Jackson
D. Powell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Doncic 23 11 10 6/14 4/11 7/11 3 27 3 0 3 1 10 +29 54
D. Nowitzki 21 5 1 8/14 5/8 0/0 2 26 0 2 0 0 5 +25 30
J. Brunson 11 4 5 5/9 1/4 0/0 1 23 0 0 0 0 4 +31 25
J. Jackson 9 2 2 4/8 1/5 0/0 0 21 0 0 0 1 1 +24 15
D. Powell 4 6 5 2/3 0/1 0/0 3 25 1 0 0 4 2 +30 21
Bench
R. Broekhoff
M. Kleber
T. Burke
D. Harris
D. Finney-Smith
K. Antetokounmpo
C. Lee
D. Macon
J. Barea
T. Hardaway Jr.
K. Porzingis
S. Mejri
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Broekhoff 17 5 2 6/8 2/4 3/3 2 24 1 0 1 1 4 +19 26
M. Kleber 16 9 0 6/9 4/6 0/0 4 23 0 0 1 0 9 +21 24
T. Burke 13 0 2 3/7 2/4 5/5 1 20 1 0 1 0 0 +6 17
D. Harris 6 1 5 2/5 2/5 0/0 2 19 0 0 1 0 1 +9 16
D. Finney-Smith 5 5 0 2/3 0/1 1/1 2 13 1 0 1 1 4 -4 10
K. Antetokounmpo 1 0 0 0/1 0/0 1/2 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 -5 1
C. Lee 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 1 0 1 -5 2
D. Macon 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0 -5 0
J. Barea - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hardaway Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Porzingis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Mejri - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 126 49 33 44/83 21/49 17/22 22 233 7 2 9 8 41 +175 241
Warriors
Starters
K. Durant
D. Cousins
K. Thompson
Q. Cook
D. Green
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Durant 25 5 4 9/25 0/8 7/7 2 28 0 0 1 0 5 -26 37
D. Cousins 19 6 3 8/11 1/1 2/4 2 22 0 0 3 3 3 -27 28
K. Thompson 8 2 0 4/13 0/4 0/0 3 26 1 0 0 0 2 -39 11
Q. Cook 7 6 7 3/10 1/5 0/0 4 26 0 0 2 1 5 -24 25
D. Green 6 3 2 2/4 1/2 1/2 2 25 1 0 2 0 3 -29 12
Starters
K. Durant
D. Cousins
K. Thompson
Q. Cook
D. Green
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Durant 25 5 4 9/25 0/8 7/7 2 28 0 0 1 0 5 -26 37
D. Cousins 19 6 3 8/11 1/1 2/4 2 22 0 0 3 3 3 -27 28
K. Thompson 8 2 0 4/13 0/4 0/0 3 26 1 0 0 0 2 -39 11
Q. Cook 7 6 7 3/10 1/5 0/0 4 26 0 0 2 1 5 -24 25
D. Green 6 3 2 2/4 1/2 1/2 2 25 1 0 2 0 3 -29 12
Bench
K. Looney
A. McKinnie
D. Lee
J. Jerebko
J. Bell
J. Evans
A. Iguodala
S. Curry
D. Jones
M. Derrickson
S. Livingston
A. Bogut
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Looney 12 3 0 5/6 0/0 2/2 0 12 0 0 0 3 0 -4 15
A. McKinnie 5 2 1 1/2 0/1 3/4 0 15 0 0 0 0 2 +8 9
D. Lee 4 2 1 2/5 0/1 0/0 0 15 0 0 0 0 2 -10 8
J. Jerebko 3 1 2 1/3 1/3 0/0 2 18 2 1 0 0 1 -4 11
J. Bell 2 0 0 1/5 0/0 0/2 1 16 1 0 1 0 0 -6 2
J. Evans 0 4 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 4 14 0 0 0 1 3 +2 6
A. Iguodala 0 2 1 0/3 0/3 0/0 2 15 1 1 1 0 2 -16 5
S. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Derrickson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Livingston - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Bogut - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 91 36 22 36/90 4/30 15/21 22 232 6 2 10 8 28 -175 169
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores