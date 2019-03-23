MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Karl-Anthony Towns had 33 points and 23 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Memphis Grizzlies 112-99 on Saturday night to end a five-game slide.

Andrew Wiggins added 22 points and rookie Josh Okogie had 17 as Minnesota, eliminated from the playoffs Friday night, ended its longest losing streak of the season. All five Minnesota starters reached double figures in scoring.

Mike Conley led Memphis with 23 points, and Jonas Valanciunas had 20 points and 14 rebounds.

Minnesota broke it open with a 19-4 run to start the second half as the Grizzlies were getting nothing offensively, going 3 of 14 from the field. The lead reached 19 at one point, and Minnesota carried an 84-68 advantage into the fourth.

Memphis led through most of the first half, carrying a 50-49 lead into halftime.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: Announced earlier Saturday that veteran guard Derrick Rose will miss the rest of the season following surgery to remove bone chips from his right elbow. ... The team had already announced Thursday that Rose, along with guard Jeff Teague and forward Robert Covington, likely would miss the rest of the season with injuries. ... The game was the last in a string where Minnesota played five of six on the road. The Timberwolves play seven of their final nine at home. ... Okogie reached double figures for the fourth straight games.

Grizzlies: Conley (general soreness) and reserve C Joakim Noah (right knee soreness), who missed Friday's overtime loss in Orlando, returned to action. Noah left the game in the second quarter with the same problem and did not return. ... Conley has scored at least 20 points in seven straight games, the longest such streak of his career.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: Host the Clippers on Tuesday.

Grizzlies: Host the Thunder on Monday.

