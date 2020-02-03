PHO
LeVert starts, ties career best with 29 as Nets beat Suns

  Feb 03, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) With Kyrie Irving sidelined, Caris LeVert picked the perfect time to deliver his best game of the season.

LeVert tied his career high with 29 points in his first start in nearly three months, helping the Brooklyn Nets overcome the absence of their leading scorer to beat the Phoenix Suns 119-97 on Monday night.

“It was like the old Caris, how dynamic he was and athletic and moving great," Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said.

LeVert snapped out of a slump on offense and played a key role in a strong defensive effort that limited Suns star Devin Booker to 11 points on 3-for-15 shooting.

“They did a good job of taking me out," Booker said. “Face guarding the whole game. Switching our matchups. So, it’s one of those nights."

Joe Harris added 16 points and Taurean Prince had 11 of his 15 in the decisive third quarter for the Nets, who will be without Irving at least for this week after he sprained his right knee Saturday at Washington.

So Spencer Dinwiddie went back into the starting lineup at point guard and LeVert made his first start since Nov. 10. After that, he had right thumb surgery and missed the next 24 games.

A starter in the first nine games of the season, LeVert had struggled in his bench role lately, shooting just 3 for 14 for a total of nine points over the previous two games. Atkinson thought longer stints on the floor could help get the guard back on track.

LeVert broke out with some nice drives to the basket along with two 3-pointers and 7-for-7 shooting from the foul line. He even added seven assists and agreed his performance could be a stepping stone.

“Yeah, I think so," he said. “Like I said, it’s definitely good to see the ball going through the basket, be aggressive like I was tonight."

Deandre Ayton had 25 points and 17 rebounds for the Suns, who were even with the Nets for most of the first half but then ran out of gas after halftime in the second of their back-to-back games and lost their third straight.

“We just lost a bit of our poise tonight," Suns coach Monty Williams said. “It was a three-point game at the half and we didn’t make shots in the third."

Neither team led by more than six in a first half that featured 12 ties and nine lead changes and ended with Brooklyn ahead 55-52. LeVert and Prince each scored 11 points in the third, combining for one more than Phoenix had as a team.

With the Nets leading by five, Prince had two 3-pointers and LeVert a three-point play in a 13-0 burst that made it 78-60 midway through the third. Brooklyn went on to lead by 26.

TIP-INS

Suns: The Suns got Ricky Rubio back in the lineup after he missed their loss in Milwaukee on Sunday with right ankle soreness, but they're still weakened by injuries up front to Dario Saric and Aron Baynes. ... Booker had scored 29 or more points in 11 straight road games.

Nets: Brooklyn snapped a seven-game losing streak against Western Conference teams. The Nets' last victory over one had been at New Orleans on Dec. 17. ... Dinwiddie had 14 points.

SEEKING A REPEAT

Harris decided to accept an invitation to defend his 3-point shooting title at the All-Star Game. He won last year in Charlotte but wondered if the break would be better than going to Chicago. Atkinson said the team wouldn't stop him from going.

“Joe’s a competitor, man. Joe would go down to the Y if you told him there was a pickup game or a 3-point shooting contest," Atkinson said. “I don’t think any of us would dare hold him back and it was such a joy, such a big positive for our organization, too. Really hope he wins it again. I know he’s more than capable.”

SETTING DOWN THE SUNS

The Nets improved to 12-4 against the Suns since moving to Brooklyn in 2012-13. That's their best mark against any opponent.

UP NEXT

Suns: Visit Detroit on Wednesday.

Nets: Host Golden State on Wednesday.

1st Quarter
PHO Suns 31
BKN Nets 35

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:42   Caris LeVert missed driving layup  
11:40   BKN team rebound  
11:37   Lost ball turnover on Joe Harris, stolen by Mikal Bridges  
11:33   Mikal Bridges missed layup  
11:26   Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
11:26 +2 Deandre Ayton made dunk 2-0
11:20   Shooting foul on Devin Booker  
11:20 +1 Taurean Waller-Prince made 1st of 2 free throws 2-1
11:20 +1 Taurean Waller-Prince made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-2
11:07 +2 Deandre Ayton made turnaround jump shot, assist by Mikal Bridges 4-2
10:56   Offensive foul on Jarrett Allen  
10:56   Turnover on Jarrett Allen  
10:38   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed layup, blocked by Jarrett Allen  
10:36   Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
10:36   Deandre Ayton missed dunk, blocked by Jarrett Allen  
10:36   PHO team rebound  
10:34   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed jump shot  
10:30   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
10:25 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie made driving layup 4-4
10:13   Shooting foul on Taurean Waller-Prince  
10:13   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:13   PHO team rebound  
10:13 +1 Kelly Oubre Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-4
9:55 +3 Joe Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarrett Allen 5-7
9:44 +2 Deandre Ayton made jump shot, assist by Kelly Oubre Jr. 7-7
9:28 +2 Taurean Waller-Prince made driving layup, assist by Joe Harris 7-9
9:15 +2 Mikal Bridges made jump shot, assist by Deandre Ayton 9-9
9:02   Spencer Dinwiddie missed driving layup, blocked by Mikal Bridges  
8:58   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
8:55   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:52   Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
8:51   Deandre Ayton missed jump shot  
8:48   Defensive rebound by Joe Harris  
8:40   Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:36   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
8:28 +2 Deandre Ayton made dunk, assist by Devin Booker 11-9
8:06   Offensive foul on Caris LeVert  
8:06   Turnover on Caris LeVert  
7:58   Out of bounds turnover on Ricky Rubio  
7:47   Caris LeVert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:43   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
7:38 +2 Deandre Ayton made dunk, assist by Ricky Rubio 13-9
7:23 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie made finger-roll layup, assist by Jarrett Allen 13-11
7:04   Out of bounds turnover on Deandre Ayton  
6:48   Personal foul on Ricky Rubio  
6:37 +2 Jarrett Allen made dunk, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 13-13
6:18 +2 Deandre Ayton made jump shot 15-13
6:04   Spencer Dinwiddie missed floating jump shot  
6:01   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
5:50 +2 Devin Booker made jump shot 17-13
5:27   Taurean Waller-Prince missed floating jump shot  
5:27   BKN team rebound  
5:27   Personal foul on Ricky Rubio  
5:24   Personal foul on Devin Booker  
5:15 +2 Joe Harris made jump shot 17-15
4:59   Deandre Ayton missed jump shot, blocked by Garrett Temple  
4:49   Defensive rebound by Garrett Temple  
4:45   Joe Harris missed driving layup  
4:42   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
4:33   Devin Booker missed jump shot  
4:30   Defensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie  
4:23 +2 Joe Harris made layup, assist by Wilson Chandler 17-17
4:10 +2 Mikal Bridges made floating jump shot, assist by Deandre Ayton 19-17
4:02   Shooting foul on Deandre Ayton  
4:02 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 1st of 2 free throws 19-18
4:02 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-19
3:53   Cheick Diallo missed jump shot  
3:49   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
3:37 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie made layup, assist by DeAndre Jordan 19-21
3:23 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made jump shot 21-21
3:12   Spencer Dinwiddie missed layup  
3:08   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
3:04 +2 Mikal Bridges made jump shot 23-21
2:51 +3 Garrett Temple made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeAndre Jordan 23-24
2:39 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made fade-away jump shot 25-24
2:24 +2 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made layup, assist by DeAndre Jordan 25-26
2:10   Jevon Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:06   Defensive rebound by Garrett Temple  
2:01   Garrett Temple missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:58   Defensive rebound by Cheick Diallo  
1:50   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:49   BKN team rebound  
1:34   Shooting foul on Cheick Diallo  
1:34 +1 Caris LeVert made 1st of 2 free throws 25-27
1:34 +1 Caris LeVert made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-28
1:13   Jalen Lecque missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:11   Defensive rebound by Wilson Chandler  
1:03 +2 Caris LeVert made finger-roll layup 25-30
0:56 +3 Kelly Oubre Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elie Okobo 28-30
0:48   Offensive foul on DeAndre Jordan  
0:48   Turnover on DeAndre Jordan  
0:35 +3 Kelly Oubre Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cheick Diallo 31-30
0:27   Personal foul on Elie Okobo  
0:27 +1 Caris LeVert made 1st of 2 free throws 31-31
0:27 +1 Caris LeVert made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-32
0:12   Personal foul on Garrett Temple  
0:07   Cheick Diallo missed jump shot  
0:04   Defensive rebound by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
0:00 +3 Caris LeVert made 3-pt. jump shot 31-35
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
PHO Suns 21
BKN Nets 20

Time Team Play Score
11:42   Jalen Lecque missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:38   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
11:18   Wilson Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
10:56   Jevon Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:53   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
10:44   Shooting foul on Jalen Lecque  
10:44   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed 1st of 3 free throws  
10:44   BKN team rebound  
10:44 +1 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made 2nd of 3 free throws 31-36
10:44 +1 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made 3rd of 3 free throws 31-37
10:30 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made driving layup, assist by Deandre Ayton 33-37
10:18   Caris LeVert missed driving layup  
10:13   Offensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
10:13   Caris LeVert missed dunk  
10:13   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
10:04   Deandre Ayton missed jump shot  
9:58   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
9:48   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed reverse layup, blocked by Deandre Ayton  
9:48   BKN team rebound  
9:42   Garrett Temple missed layup  
9:42   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
9:42   Personal foul on Garrett Temple  
9:32   Violation  
9:22   Ricky Rubio missed driving layup  
9:20   Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
9:19   Deandre Ayton missed dunk, blocked by Wilson Chandler  
9:15   Offensive rebound by Jevon Carter  
9:14 +3 Jevon Carter made 3-pt. jump shot 36-37
9:02   Caris LeVert missed floating jump shot  
8:59   Defensive rebound by Elie Okobo  
8:54   Shooting foul on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
8:54   Deandre Ayton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:54   PHO team rebound  
8:54 +1 Deandre Ayton made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-37
8:39   Bad pass turnover on Caris LeVert, stolen by Mikal Bridges  
8:34   Personal foul on Wilson Chandler  
8:19   Devin Booker missed fade-away jump shot  
8:18   Defensive rebound by Wilson Chandler  
8:12   Violation  
8:04 +2 Caris LeVert made driving layup 37-39
7:56   Out of bounds turnover on Elie Okobo  
7:34   Garrett Temple missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:32   PHO team rebound  
7:19   Shooting foul on Caris LeVert  
7:19 +1 Ricky Rubio made 1st of 2 free throws 38-39
7:19 +1 Ricky Rubio made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-39
7:05 +2 DeAndre Jordan made alley-oop shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 39-41
6:50   Ricky Rubio missed jump shot  
6:48   Offensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
6:44 +2 Ricky Rubio made reverse layup 41-41
6:30 +2 Joe Harris made jump shot, assist by DeAndre Jordan 41-43
6:13   Devin Booker missed floating jump shot  
6:12   Defensive rebound by Joe Harris  
6:08 +3 Joe Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 41-46
5:50   Bad pass turnover on Mikal Bridges, stolen by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
5:31   Personal foul on Ricky Rubio  
5:25   Spencer Dinwiddie missed driving layup  
5:19   Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
5:24   Jarrett Allen missed dunk  
5:20   Offensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie  
5:20   3-second violation turnover on Spencer Dinwiddie  
5:12   Personal foul on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
5:12 +1 Devin Booker made 1st of 2 free throws 42-46
5:12 +1 Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-46
5:00   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:56   Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
4:55   Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:52   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
4:44   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed jump shot  
4:41   Defensive rebound by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
4:33   Spencer Dinwiddie missed driving layup  
4:31   Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
4:31 +3 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarrett Allen 43-49
4:23   Offensive foul on Devin Booker  
4:23   Turnover on Devin Booker  
4:10   Bad pass turnover on Jarrett Allen, stolen by Cheick Diallo  
3:57   Shooting foul on Jarrett Allen  
3:57   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:57   PHO team rebound  
3:57   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:55   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
3:52   Bad pass turnover on Taurean Waller-Prince, stolen by Mikal Bridges  
3:46 +2 Elie Okobo made reverse layup, assist by Mikal Bridges 45-49
3:24   Spencer Dinwiddie missed jump shot  
3:21   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
3:16 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made finger-roll layup, assist by Elie Okobo 47-49
3:16   Shooting foul on Taurean Waller-Prince  
3:16 +1 Kelly Oubre Jr. made free throw 48-49
3:04   Personal foul on Kelly Oubre Jr.  
2:57 +2 Caris LeVert made driving layup 48-51
2:34   Deandre Ayton missed jump shot  
2:31   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
2:22 +2 Jarrett Allen made dunk, assist by Caris LeVert 48-53
2:09   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed driving layup  
2:05   Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
2:05 +2 Deandre Ayton made dunk 50-53
1:53   Caris LeVert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:53   BKN team rebound  
1:53   Personal foul on Mikal Bridges  
1:40   Caris LeVert missed driving layup  
1:39   PHO team rebound  
1:39   Jarrett Allen missed dunk  
1:23   Jevon Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:21   Offensive rebound by Jevon Carter  
1:08   Lost ball turnover on Kelly Oubre Jr., stolen by Joe Harris  
0:58   Joe Harris missed driving layup  
0:57   Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
0:57 +2 Jarrett Allen made dunk 50-55
0:41   Lost ball turnover on Deandre Ayton, stolen by Caris LeVert  
0:39   Out of bounds turnover on Caris LeVert  
0:32   Deandre Ayton missed jump shot  
0:29   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
0:17   Offensive foul on Spencer Dinwiddie  
0:17   Turnover on Spencer Dinwiddie  
0:02 +2 Devin Booker made jump shot 52-55
0:00   Jarrett Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   BKN team rebound  
0:00   End of period  