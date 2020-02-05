POR
Nuggets clamp down on Damian Lillard, rout Blazers 127-99

  • Feb 05, 2020

DENVER (AP) The combination of Gary Harris and Torrey Craig was too much for Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers to overcome.

Not on offense, but defense.

Harris and Craig hounded the hot-shooting Lillard all evening and never let him get on track as the Denver Nuggets routed Portland 127-99 on Tuesday.

“Everybody was connected,” said Nikola Jokic, who finished with 29 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists in just three quarters. "Everybody had the same goal - to stop Dame."

This wasn't the same Lillard the Nuggets have seen in the past, though. This was a guy who had been shooting out of this world.

Until Tuesday, that is, when Denver finally contained Lillard, ending his string of eight straight games with at least 30 points.

Lillard was held to 21 on 8 of 23 from the floor, predominantly with Harris and Craig taking turns shadowing him.

Well, that and the 7-foot Jokic backing them up.

“I didn't have as many clean looks, but I still feel like I had some looks that I could have made," Lillard said. "I thought they got away with a lot, too, just being physical.”

Stopping Lillard has proved a tough assignment these days. He averaged 48.8 points over his last six games entering Tuesday. What's more, he was shooting 57% from 3-point range during that streak. In this game, he was 1 of 6.

“We did a good job collectively ... of not letting him get easy shots and get into a rhythm,” said Craig, who finished with seven points. “We always play pretty good defense against him as a team.”

Lillard had nine assists. He didn't play in the fourth quarter.

“Tonight just wasn't our night,” Lillard said. "They made shots. They executed better than we did. We just weren't at our best.”

The Nuggets pulled away in the second quarter when they outscored the Blazers by a 27-10 margin. The 10 points were a season low for a quarter by Portland. The 38 points at halftime were also a low mark for the season.

Denver led by 34 in the third, and Jokic was given the final quarter off. The big man had two chances to pick up his 10th assist before exiting late in the third, but Craig missed a left-handed layup and Malik Beasley a wide-open 3-pointer. Jokic has 10 triple-doubles this season.

The short-handed Nuggets were without Paul Millsap (bruised left knee), Mason Plumlee (right foot) and Michael Porter Jr. (right ankle). Jamal Murray returned to the lineup after missing 10 games with a sprained left ankle. He finished with 20 points.

“Felt good," Murray said, even if his ankle was tender after the game. “Felt really good.”

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: CJ McCollum was called for a flagrant-1 foul when he hip-checked Craig on a drive in the second quarter. McCollum had 20 points. ... F Nassir Little was helped off the court after rolling his left ankle with 37.9 seconds remaining.

Nuggets: F Jerami Grant hobbled off the floor in the fourth quarter after turning his right ankle. Grant finished with 17 points. ... It was Denver's seventh straight home win over Portland. ... Denver improved to 8-0 against Northwest Division rivals this season

TRADE DEADLINE

Nuggets coach Michael Malone doesn't give Thursday's trade deadline much thought. He leaves that to president of basketball operations Tim Connelly & Co.

"If you read my business card, it says head coach," Malone cracked. “I love where our group is at and the potential we have. That being said, this is a business.”

JAMES FOR JANUARY

Lakers forward LeBron James was named the NBA Western Conference player of the month for January after averaging 25.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 10.4 assists. Lillard's numbers in the month were equally as impressive: 34.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 8.4 assists.

"It does surprise me," Blazers coach Terry Stotts said when told James won the award for January. “Dame had a great run at the end of the month.”

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: Host San Antonio on Thursday. The teams have split two meetings this season.

Nuggets: At Utah on Wednesday. The Jazz have dropped four straight.

---

1st Quarter
POR Trail Blazers 28
DEN Nuggets 37

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:41   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:38   Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
11:30   Jamal Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:26   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
11:20   Damian Lillard missed finger-roll layup  
11:18   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
11:07   Will Barton missed floating jump shot  
11:06   Offensive rebound by Will Barton  
11:05   Will Barton missed dunk  
11:05   POR team rebound  
11:05   Personal foul on Will Barton  
10:54 +2 Hassan Whiteside made driving dunk, assist by Damian Lillard 2-0
10:34 +2 Gary Harris made driving dunk, assist by Jamal Murray 2-2
10:17   Carmelo Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:17   Carmelo Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:14   Defensive rebound by Jamal Murray  
9:59   Nikola Jokic missed finger-roll layup  
9:56   Offensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
9:56   Nikola Jokic missed dunk  
9:55   Offensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
9:55 +2 Nikola Jokic made dunk 2-4
9:51   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:49   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
9:38   Out of bounds turnover on Nikola Jokic  
9:26   Offensive foul on Trevor Ariza  
9:26   Turnover on Trevor Ariza  
9:12   Out of bounds turnover on Nikola Jokic  
8:56   Damian Lillard missed reverse layup  
8:52   Offensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
8:52 +2 Hassan Whiteside made dunk 4-4
8:39   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
8:39 +1 Jamal Murray made free throw 4-5
8:33 +3 Jerami Grant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gary Harris 4-8
8:11   Trevor Ariza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:08   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
8:03   Personal foul on Carmelo Anthony  
7:55 +2 Nikola Jokic made layup, assist by Will Barton 4-10
7:44   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
7:44 +1 Damian Lillard made free throw 5-10
7:31   Shooting foul on Jerami Grant  
7:31 +1 Carmelo Anthony made 1st of 2 free throws 6-10
7:31 +1 Carmelo Anthony made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-10
7:20 +2 Will Barton made finger-roll layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 7-12
7:10 +2 Damian Lillard made reverse layup 9-12
6:44   Will Barton missed floating jump shot  
6:42   Defensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
6:29 +2 Hassan Whiteside made hook shot, assist by Damian Lillard 11-12
6:16 +2 Jamal Murray made dunk, assist by Nikola Jokic 11-14
5:56 +3 Trevor Ariza made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ McCollum 14-14
5:43   Nikola Jokic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:41   Defensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
5:35   Shooting foul on Nikola Jokic  
5:35 +1 Trevor Ariza made 1st of 2 free throws 15-14
5:35 +1 Trevor Ariza made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-14
5:21   Nikola Jokic missed floating jump shot  
5:18   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
5:12 +2 Damian Lillard made driving layup 18-14
5:03 +3 Nikola Jokic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Monte Morris 18-17
4:45   Lost ball turnover on Trevor Ariza, stolen by Jerami Grant  
4:39   Personal foul on Hassan Whiteside  
4:27 +2 Nikola Jokic made hook shot 18-19
4:15 +2 Damian Lillard made fade-away jump shot 20-19
3:53 +3 Will Barton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 20-22
3:37 +3 Nassir Little made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damian Lillard 23-22
3:20   Shooting foul on Nassir Little  
3:20 +1 Juancho Hernangomez made 1st of 2 free throws 23-23
3:20 +1 Juancho Hernangomez made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-24
3:08   Damian Lillard missed floating jump shot  
3:05   Offensive rebound by Damian Lillard  
3:03   Damian Lillard missed layup, blocked by Nikola Jokic  
2:53 +3 Nikola Jokic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Monte Morris 23-27
2:53 +3 Nikola Jokic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Monte Morris 23-27
2:33   Traveling violation turnover on Anfernee Simons  
2:23   Bad pass turnover on Juancho Hernangomez, stolen by Gary Trent Jr.  
2:15   Nassir Little missed layup  
2:13   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
2:08 +3 Nikola Jokic made 3-pt. jump shot 23-30
1:48   Damian Lillard missed floating jump shot  
1:46   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
1:39   Torrey Craig missed driving layup  
1:38   Offensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
1:35   Malik Beasley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:31   Defensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan  
1:26   Shooting foul on Torrey Craig  
1:26 +1 Damian Lillard made 1st of 2 free throws 24-30
1:26 +1 Damian Lillard made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-30
1:12   Shooting foul on Caleb Swanigan  
1:12 +1 Jerami Grant made 1st of 2 free throws 25-31
1:12 +1 Jerami Grant made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-32
0:58 +2 Damian Lillard made finger-roll layup 27-32
0:45 +2 Monte Morris made jump shot 27-34
0:33   Damian Lillard missed driving dunk, blocked by Jerami Grant  
0:30   Offensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan  
0:29   Anfernee Simons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:26   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
0:03   Monte Morris missed finger-roll layup  
0:03   POR team rebound  
0:03   Personal foul on Torrey Craig  
0:03   Gary Trent Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:03   POR team rebound  
0:03 +1 Gary Trent Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-34
0:00 +2 Malik Beasley made finger-roll layup 28-36
0:00   Shooting foul on Gary Trent Jr.  
0:00 +1 Malik Beasley made free throw 28-37
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
POR Trail Blazers 10
DEN Nuggets 27

Time Team Play Score
11:46 +2 Jerami Grant made dunk, assist by Monte Morris 28-39
11:27   CJ McCollum missed jump shot  
11:24   Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
11:17   Traveling violation turnover on Juancho Hernangomez  
10:58   Carmelo Anthony missed layup  
10:56   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
10:52   Malik Beasley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Gary Trent Jr.  
10:39   Personal foul on Juancho Hernangomez  
10:28   CJ McCollum missed floating jump shot  
10:22   Offensive rebound by CJ McCollum  
10:22 +2 CJ McCollum made dunk 30-39
10:09   Juancho Hernangomez missed reverse layup  
10:07   Defensive rebound by Gary Trent Jr.  
10:04   Carmelo Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:01   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
9:41   Malik Beasley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:38   Offensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
9:36 +2 Torrey Craig made dunk 30-41
9:15   Gary Trent Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:12   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
9:05   Personal foul on Anfernee Simons  
8:56   Jerami Grant missed jump shot  
8:53   Defensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
8:32   CJ McCollum missed fade-away jump shot, blocked by Torrey Craig  
8:29   Defensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
8:27   Monte Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:23   Offensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
8:22   Jerami Grant missed layup  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Wenyen Gabriel  
8:21   Personal foul on Jerami Grant  
7:59   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:55   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
7:54   Flagrant foul on CJ McCollum  
7:54   Torrey Craig missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:54   DEN team rebound  
7:54 +1 Torrey Craig made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-42
7:45   Nikola Jokic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:42   Defensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
7:22 +2 Anfernee Simons made reverse layup 32-42
7:09   Malik Beasley missed jump shot  
7:06   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
6:52   Hassan Whiteside missed hook shot  
6:51   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
6:33   Monte Morris missed floating jump shot, blocked by CJ McCollum  
6:30   Offensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
6:30 +2 Nikola Jokic made dunk 32-44
6:11   Trevor Ariza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:09   Defensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
6:04   Torrey Craig missed layup, blocked by Hassan Whiteside  
6:04   DEN team rebound  
5:48 +2 Juancho Hernangomez made dunk, assist by Nikola Jokic 32-46
5:48   Shooting foul on Carmelo Anthony  
5:48 +1 Juancho Hernangomez made free throw 32-47
5:34   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:34   DEN team rebound  
5:18   Personal foul on CJ McCollum  
5:16   Juancho Hernangomez missed layup, blocked by Gary Trent Jr.  
5:13   Offensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
5:07   Jamal Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:03   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
4:57 +2 Gary Trent Jr. made driving layup, assist by Damian Lillard 34-47
4:46 +2 Will Barton made reverse layup 34-49
4:31   Gary Trent Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:28   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
4:21   Personal foul on Trevor Ariza  
4:21 +1 Jamal Murray made 1st of 2 free throws 34-50
4:21 +1 Jamal Murray made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-51
4:00   Damian Lillard missed floating jump shot  
3:58   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
3:55   Bad pass turnover on Jamal Murray, stolen by Trevor Ariza  
3:45   CJ McCollum missed jump shot  
3:42   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
3:32   Gary Harris missed driving dunk, blocked by Gary Trent Jr.  
3:32   DEN team rebound  
3:28   Jumpball  
3:20 +2 Jamal Murray made layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 34-53
3:06   Damian Lillard missed driving layup, blocked by Nikola Jokic  
3:06   POR team rebound  
2:59   Carmelo Anthony missed jump shot  
2:57   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
2:50 +2 Jerami Grant made dunk 34-55
2:28   Hassan Whiteside missed layup  
2:25   Defensive rebound by Jamal Murray  
2:20 +3 Jerami Grant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Murray 34-58
1:56   Hassan Whiteside missed reverse layup  
1:55   Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
1:50   Jerami Grant missed layup  
1:49   Defensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
1:41   Carmelo Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:39   DEN team rebound  
1:39   Personal foul on Hassan Whiteside  
1:39 +1 Nikola Jokic made 1st of 2 free throws 34-59
1:39 +1 Nikola Jokic made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-60
1:19   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:16   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
1:01   Traveling violation turnover on Jamal Murray  
0:53 +2 Damian Lillard made reverse layup 36-60
0:38 +2 Jerami Grant made dunk, assist by Jamal Murray 36-62
0:33 +2 CJ McCollum made floating jump shot 38-62
0:10 +2 Nikola Jokic made fade-away jump shot, assist by Jamal Murray 38-64
0:00   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   POR team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
POR Trail Blazers 36
DEN Nuggets 36

Time Team Play Score
11:51 +2 Jamal Murray made jump shot, assist by Jerami Grant 38-66
11:35 +2 CJ McCollum made floating jump shot, assist by Trevor Ariza 40-66
11:35   Shooting foul on Will Barton  
11:35 +1 CJ McCollum made free throw