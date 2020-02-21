BKN
PHILADELPHIA (AP) A few weeks before the All-Star break, Joel Embiid said he wasn’t having much fun on the basketball floor this season.

Embiid was back to his old self Thursday night, flapping his arms to the crowd, smiling from ear to ear and taking over a game at critical moments.

Embiid had 39 points and 16 rebounds, Alec Burks and Shake Milton added big baskets in overtime and the Philadelphia 76ers extended their dominance at home with a 112-104 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

“Having fun means a lot of things,” Embiid said. “This year, I haven’t been smiling as much as previous years. That doesn’t mean I’m not having fun or that everything is not going well. It’s about playing basketball the right way. I feel like the first part of the season, I was trying to make sure that everyone was comfortable. But if we’re going to go somewhere, I’ve got to be one of the guys and that starts on defense and playing hard, doing the little things.”

Playing without All-Star point guard Ben Simmons because of lower back tightness, Philadelphia improved its record at the Wells Fargo Center to 26-2. The 76ers are 9-19 on the road.

Tobias Harris added 22 points and 12 boards for the 76ers. Burks had 19 points, including a pair of layups in overtime that gave Philadelphia the lead for good.

Caris LeVert scored 25 points and Spencer Dinwiddie had 22 for Brooklyn, which announced before the game that Kyrie Irving would have season-ending surgery on his right shoulder.

“Obviously, Embiid is one of, if not the best center of the league,” Dinwiddie said. “He does his job on both ends of the floor. And tonight, he did his job and got his team a win.”

It was a night of extended runs that started with Philadelphia breaking out of the gate to a 22-6 lead, only for the Nets to follow with a 44-8 stretch that helped them to a 52-42 halftime lead. It could have been worse for the Sixers if not for a 12-2 closing run.

“The run we had at the end of the first half to get it back to 10 was big,” Embiid said. “We were able to get some momentum in those moments."

Embiid started to assert more of a presence early in the second half, controlling the game from the paint and helping the Sixers get within 78-77.

“When you go to the All-Star Game and other All-Stars come to you when its crunch time at the end of the game, there’s no greater boost than that,” 76ers coach Brett Brown said. “And his defense, his energy and his passion were contagious tonight for the other four players.”

Dinwiddie hit a fadeaway jumper with 30 seconds left in regulation to give Brooklyn a 103-101 lead, then fouled Embiid at the other end with 16 seconds to play. Embiid hit both foul shots to even the score and Brooklyn played for the last shot, but Wilson Chandler’s layup at the rim after a pass from Dinwiddie was knocked away by Embiid just as the horn sounded to send the game to overtime.

After Dinwiddie hit one of two free throws to give Brooklyn a 104-103 lead, the 76ers went on a 9-0 run with Burks hitting two running layups and Milton converting a pass from Harris in the lane into an easy basket.

TIP-INS

Sixers: Simmons played in Sunday night’s All-Star Game in a reserve role for LeBron James’ squad. Simmons is officially listed as day-to-day. In his place, Raul Neto started at the point guard spot. It is the third game this season that Simmons has missed. He injured the AC joint in his shoulder in November and missed two games.

Nets: With the loss of Irving, the Nets will have to make a run to the playoffs with a starting lineup of Joe Harris, Taurean Prince, Jarrett Allen, LeVert and Dinwiddie. “I think our players have done a great job with that,” Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said before the game. “I don’t think they feel anything like that at all. They look at is as a challenge and an opportunity to do something special. I’ve been so pleased with the spirit and attitude. The spirit is really good in there and I think these guys want to surprise some people.”

WORKING ON HORFORD

Al Horford’s adjustment to life coming off the Philadelphia bench was rocky on Thursday night. Horford’s initial entrance came just as Brooklyn started its 44-8 run, where the 76ers forward appeared flat-footed against Brooklyn’s smaller lineup.

Horford,in the first year of a four-year, $110 million contract, scored six points, grabbed three rebounds and the 76ers were outscored by 26 points in his 18 1/2 minutes.

UP NEXT

Sixers: Head to Milwaukee for a game on Saturday night.

Nets: At Charlotte on Saturday night.

1st Quarter
BKN Nets 20
PHI 76ers 26

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:40   Raul Neto missed floating jump shot  
11:35   Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
11:24 +3 Joe Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Taurean Waller-Prince 3-0
11:06 +2 Joel Embiid made turnaround jump shot 3-2
10:53   Jarrett Allen missed layup  
10:51   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
10:45 +2 Tobias Harris made layup 3-4
10:28   Taurean Waller-Prince missed floating jump shot  
10:24   Defensive rebound by Raul Neto  
10:21   Shooting foul on Joe Harris  
10:21 +1 Raul Neto made 1st of 2 free throws 3-5
10:21 +1 Raul Neto made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-6
10:05   Bad pass turnover on Jarrett Allen, stolen by Josh Richardson  
10:00 +2 Glenn Robinson III made alley-oop shot, assist by Josh Richardson 3-8
10:01   Full timeout called  
9:47   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:43   Defensive rebound by Glenn Robinson III  
9:38 +3 Josh Richardson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Raul Neto 3-11
9:25   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:22   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
9:12 +2 Joel Embiid made jump shot 3-13
9:00   Lost ball turnover on Jarrett Allen, stolen by Glenn Robinson III  
8:56   Glenn Robinson III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:52   Offensive rebound by Josh Richardson  
8:50   Personal foul on Caris LeVert  
8:44   3-second violation turnover on Joel Embiid  
8:32   Caris LeVert missed driving layup, blocked by Joel Embiid  
8:32   BKN team rebound  
8:28   Shooting foul on Josh Richardson  
8:28   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:28   BKN team rebound  
8:28 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-13
8:18 +2 Joel Embiid made jump shot 4-15
8:06   Caris LeVert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:03   Defensive rebound by Josh Richardson  
7:51   Shooting foul on Spencer Dinwiddie  
7:51   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
7:51 +1 Joel Embiid made free throw 4-16
7:51 +1 Joel Embiid made 1st of 2 free throws 4-17
7:51 +1 Joel Embiid made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-18
7:34   Jarrett Allen missed hook shot  
7:33   BKN team rebound  
7:25   Caris LeVert missed jump shot  
7:21   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
7:07 +2 Joel Embiid made fade-away jump shot 4-20
6:49   Jarrett Allen missed layup  
6:48   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
6:39   Joel Embiid missed jump shot  
6:37   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
6:25   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:22   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
6:10   Double dribble turnover on Joel Embiid  
6:10   Full timeout called  
5:55 +2 DeAndre Jordan made layup, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 6-20
5:43 +2 Tobias Harris made layup, assist by Al Horford 6-22
5:30   Personal foul on Matisse Thybulle  
5:15   DeAndre Jordan missed hook shot  
5:12   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
5:05   Raul Neto missed floating jump shot  
5:02   Defensive rebound by Garrett Temple  
4:56   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
4:56 +1 Joe Harris made free throw 7-22
4:50 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie made floating jump shot, assist by DeAndre Jordan 9-22
4:33   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:31   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
4:19 +3 Spencer Dinwiddie made 3-pt. jump shot 12-22
4:02   Shooting foul on DeAndre Jordan  
4:02 +1 Raul Neto made 1st of 2 free throws 12-23
4:02 +1 Raul Neto made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-24
3:49   Spencer Dinwiddie missed floating jump shot  
3:46   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
3:41   Tobias Harris missed layup  
3:38   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
3:28   Garrett Temple missed jump shot  
3:26   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
3:21   Offensive foul on Tobias Harris  
3:21   Turnover on Tobias Harris  
3:13 +3 Wilson Chandler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caris LeVert 15-24
2:55   Al Horford missed jump shot  
2:52   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
2:43 +2 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made reverse layup, assist by Garrett Temple 17-24
2:43   Shooting foul on Al Horford  
2:43 +1 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made free throw 18-24
2:30   Matisse Thybulle missed floating jump shot  
2:28   Defensive rebound by Wilson Chandler  
2:20   Caris LeVert missed driving layup  
2:18   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
2:09   Josh Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:07   Offensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
2:00   Matisse Thybulle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:57   BKN team rebound  
1:38   Lost ball turnover on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, stolen by Josh Richardson  
1:31 +2 Tobias Harris made jump shot, assist by Josh Richardson 18-26
1:11 +2 Caris LeVert made jump shot 20-26
0:47   Josh Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:45   BKN team rebound  
0:31   Bad pass turnover on Caris LeVert, stolen by Josh Richardson  
0:11   Traveling violation turnover on Joel Embiid  
0:04   Wilson Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   Defensive rebound by Josh Richardson  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
BKN Nets 32
PHI 76ers 16

Time Team Play Score
11:46   Garrett Temple missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:42   Offensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
11:38   Caris LeVert missed floating jump shot  
11:34   Offensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
11:27   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed layup  
11:27   Offensive rebound by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
11:27   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed reverse layup, blocked by Al Horford  
11:27   BKN team rebound  
11:21 +3 Caris LeVert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeAndre Jordan 23-26
10:57   Josh Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:52   Defensive rebound by Garrett Temple  
10:52   Shooting foul on Josh Richardson  
10:52 +1 Garrett Temple made 1st of 2 free throws 24-26
10:52 +1 Garrett Temple made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-26
10:27   Joel Embiid missed jump shot  
10:24   Defensive rebound by Wilson Chandler  
10:10 +3 Wilson Chandler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caris LeVert 28-26
10:09   Full timeout called  
9:47   Joel Embiid missed jump shot  
9:45   Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
9:39 +2 Caris LeVert made layup 30-26
9:39   Shooting foul on Glenn Robinson III  
9:39 +1 Caris LeVert made free throw 31-26
9:28   Lost ball turnover on Josh Richardson, stolen by Caris LeVert  
9:24   Caris LeVert missed layup  
9:24   BKN team rebound  
9:24   Personal foul on Joel Embiid  
9:17   Caris LeVert missed jump shot  
9:15   Offensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
9:13   Wilson Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:12   BKN team rebound  
9:12   Personal foul on Joel Embiid  
8:56   DeAndre Jordan missed hook shot  
8:54   Offensive rebound by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
8:50 +2 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made driving layup, assist by Garrett Temple 33-26
8:42   Personal foul on Wilson Chandler  
8:30   Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:28   BKN team rebound  
8:14 +3 Garrett Temple made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caris LeVert 36-26
8:12   Full timeout called  
7:58 +2 Tobias Harris made jump shot, assist by Joel Embiid 36-28
7:39   Shooting foul on Raul Neto  
7:39   Caris LeVert missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:39   BKN team rebound  
7:39 +1 Caris LeVert made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-28
7:26   Out of bounds turnover on Tobias Harris  
7:12 +2 Garrett Temple made turnaround jump shot, assist by Caris LeVert 39-28
6:57   Furkan Korkmaz missed floating jump shot  
6:53   Defensive rebound by Wilson Chandler  
6:43   Caris LeVert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:41   Offensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
6:40   Shooting foul on Tobias Harris  
6:40 +1 Caris LeVert made 1st of 2 free throws 40-28
6:40 +1 Caris LeVert made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-28
6:25   Personal foul on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
6:14   Furkan Korkmaz missed jump shot  
6:10   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
6:05 +3 Wilson Chandler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot 44-28
5:42   Out of bounds turnover on Joel Embiid  
5:31   Caris LeVert missed driving layup  
5:29   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
5:13   Al Horford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:10   Defensive rebound by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
5:03   Bad pass turnover on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, stolen by Al Horford  
4:51 +2 Al Horford made layup, assist by Tobias Harris 44-30
4:51   Shooting foul on Garrett Temple  
4:51   Al Horford missed free throw  
4:49   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
4:49   Full timeout called  
4:35 +2 Joe Harris made layup, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 46-30
4:21   Bad pass turnover on Raul Neto, stolen by Taurean Waller-Prince  
4:08   Offensive foul on Taurean Waller-Prince  
4:08   Turnover on Taurean Waller-Prince  
3:56   Tobias Harris missed jump shot  
3:53   Defensive rebound by Garrett Temple  
3:46   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:38   BKN team rebound  
3:38   Jumpball  
3:35 +2 Taurean Waller-Prince made hook shot 48-30
3:19   Al Horford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:17   Defensive rebound by Joe Harris  
3:08 +2 Joe Harris made driving layup, assist by Taurean Waller-Prince 50-30
3:08   Full timeout called  
2:53 +3 Alec Burks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tobias Harris 50-33
2:38   Out of bounds turnover on Spencer Dinwiddie  
2:20 +2 Tobias Harris made jump shot 50-35
2:02   Lost ball turnover on Garrett Temple, stolen by Tobias Harris  
1:50 +2 Josh Richardson made driving layup 50-37
1:33   Out of bounds turnover on Taurean Waller-Prince  
1:24   Traveling violation turnover on Josh Richardson  
1:08   Bad pass turnover on DeAndre Jordan, stolen by Matisse Thybulle  
1:07   Personal foul on DeAndre Jordan  
0:53   Josh Richardson missed jump shot  
0:51   Offensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
0:51   Shooting foul on Joe Harris  
0:51 +1 Joel Embiid made 1st of 2 free throws 50-38
0:51 +1 Joel Embiid made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-39
0:35 +2 Caris LeVert made jump shot 52-39
0:30 +3 Joel Embiid made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Richardson 52-42
0:07   Caris LeVert missed jump shot  
0:04   BKN team rebound  
0:00   Caris LeVert missed jump shot  
0:00   BKN team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
BKN Nets 26
PHI 76ers 35

Time Team Play Score
11:43   Taurean Waller-Prince missed jump shot  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Glenn Robinson III  
11:31   Tobias Harris missed floating jump shot  
11:27   Offensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
11:26 +2 Joel Embiid made dunk 52-44
11:05   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:02   Offensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
10:59   Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:56   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
10:50 +2 Tobias Harris made jump shot 52-46
10:27   DeAndre Jordan missed layup  
10:26   Offensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
10:24 +3 Taurean Waller-Prince made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeAndre Jordan 55-46
10:10 +2 Glenn Robinson III made jump shot, assist by Tobias Harris 55-48
9:55   Shooting foul on Josh Richardson  
9:43 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie made dunk, assist by DeAndre Jordan 57-48
9:26 +2 Joel Embiid made jump shot 57-50
9:01 +2 Caris LeVert made fade-away jump shot 59-50
8:50   Personal foul on Taurean Waller-Prince  
8:42 +2 Tobias Harris made driving layup, assist by Raul Neto 59-52
8:30   Offensive foul on Joe Harris  
8:30   Turnover on Joe Harris  
8:19   Tobias Harris missed layup  
8:17   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
8:12 +2 Taurean Waller-Prince made dunk, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 61-52
7:54   Joel Embiid missed jump shot, blocked by Spencer Dinwiddie  
7:54   Defensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie  
7:47 +2 DeAndre Jordan made alley-oop shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 63-52
7:47   Full timeout called  
7:31   Shooting foul on DeAndre Jordan  
7:31 +1 Joel Embiid made 1st of 2 free throws 63-53
7:31 +1 Joel Embiid made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-54
7:09   DeAndre Jordan missed jump shot  
7:06   Defensive rebound by Josh Richardson  
6:58   Josh Richardson missed jump shot  
6:55   Offensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
6:55   Joel Embiid missed dunk  
6:54   Offensive rebound by Josh Richardson  
6:54   Josh Richardson missed dunk  
6:53   Offensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
6:45 +2 Joel Embiid made turnaround jump shot 63-56
6:32   Caris LeVert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:29   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
6:11  