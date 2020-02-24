ORL
Magic rally to beat Nets 115-113, move closer to 7th place

  • AP
  • Feb 24, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) The Orlando Magic were way down and in danger of falling further behind in the race for seventh place in the Eastern Conference.

They turned things around with their biggest comeback of the season and hope it shows they have plenty of fight left for the final stretch.

Aaron Gordon had 27 points, 10 rebounds and a big blocked shot in the final seconds, helping the Magic rally for a 115-113 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night.

Orlando charged back from a 19-point deficit to move within 1 1/2 games of the Nets for the seventh spot in the East.

''We're in the hunt, so this was a good win to get for us,'' Gordon said. ''I feel like we've let go of a lot of games and now it's time to get a hold of them.''

Terrence Ross added 21 points and eight rebounds, Evan Fournier scored 21 and Nikola Vucevic had 16 points and 10 boards for the Magic, who were superb offensively in the second half when they couldn't rely on their trusty defense to get stops.

Orlando scored 74 points after halftime, sparked in part by Vucevic urging his teammates to move the ball. Ross was 8 for 9 in the second half, when he had all his points.

''Every team in our league will have really good wins this year,'' Orlando coach Steve Clifford said. ''This was a really good win and we'll see, we'll see what we make of it.''

Spencer Dinwiddie had 24 points and eight assists for the Nets, who had won five straight at home by double digits and appeared poised to extend that streak.

''We all know what happened. There wasn't too much to talk about,'' Dinwiddie said. ''It ain't no secret sauce. . We got to play defense.''

The Nets extended their lead to 67-48 early in the third before Vucevic rebounded from a two-point first half by going 5 for 5 for 12 points in Orlando's 40-point third quarter that cut it to 87-81.

Orlando then opened the fourth with a 7-0 spurt, with Ross' dunk with 10:35 remaining making it 88-87 and giving the Magic their first lead since the first quarter. Neither team led by more than four from there.

Gordon's 3-pointer made it 115-111 with 1:12 to play, but Brooklyn cut it to two on Jarrett Allen's dunk. The Nets had a chance to tie, but Gordon blocked Caris LeVert near the rim with 14 seconds remaining.

Brooklyn got a final chance after Orlando threw away an inbounds pass as Clifford tried to call a timeout, but couldn't get off a good shot.

TIP-INS

Magic: Injured F Jonathan Isaac, sidelined by a left knee injury, is with the team and Clifford said the plan is for him to travel for all road trips of more than one game. Isaac was hurt Jan. 1. ''He's feeling a lot better, so it's good to have him around,'' Clifford said.

Nets: LeVert scored 19 points and Allen had 16 points and 11 rebounds. ... The Nets fell to 10-3 against Orlando at Barclays Center, still their most wins against any opponent.

IRVING UPDATE

Kyrie Irving still hasn't had surgery on his right shoulder that will end his first season in Brooklyn. The decision to have surgery was made last week after Irving saw a specialist, but coach Kenny Atkinson said there's a lot that goes into the timing of when the procedure will be done.

''I think you're tying to gather as much information and I know he's talking to the medical team, the performance team to find the best time, the best place, all that, best doctor,'' Atkinson said. ''And it's not even the best, it's like, what fits. And when we have more information we'll get it to you.''

SLAMMING THE DOOR

Gordon again said he won't enter the Slam Dunk Contest anymore at All-Star weekend after coming up short for the second time in a close contest this month in Chicago. Fans at Barclays Center taunted him at one point by chanting ''Wade don't like you! Wade don't like you!'' in reference to Dwyane Wade giving him a 9 on his final dunk that helped Miami's Derrick Jones Jr. win.

''I'm not going back there so they could rob me again,'' Gordon said.

UP NEXT

Magic: Visit Atlanta on Wednesday.

Nets: Visit Washington on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
ORL Magic 22
BKN Nets 27

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:41   Joe Harris missed driving layup, blocked by James Ennis III  
11:39   Defensive rebound by James Ennis III  
11:26 +2 Aaron Gordon made driving layup, assist by Nikola Vucevic 2-0
11:13   Personal foul on Evan Fournier  
11:01 +2 Caris LeVert made floating jump shot 2-2
10:39 +3 Evan Fournier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 5-2
10:27   Caris LeVert missed floating jump shot  
10:24   Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
10:24 +2 Jarrett Allen made dunk 5-4
10:14   Evan Fournier missed floating jump shot  
10:12   Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
9:54   Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:51   Defensive rebound by Markelle Fultz  
9:42   Aaron Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:39   Defensive rebound by Joe Harris  
9:27   Taurean Waller-Prince missed finger-roll layup  
9:24   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
9:19   Aaron Gordon missed reverse layup  
9:16   Offensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
9:13 +2 Aaron Gordon made driving layup 7-4
8:55 +2 Joe Harris made driving layup, assist by Jarrett Allen 7-6
8:46   Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:44   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
8:34 +3 Taurean Waller-Prince made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caris LeVert 7-9
8:16 +2 Evan Fournier made reverse layup, assist by Nikola Vucevic 9-9
8:04   Taurean Waller-Prince missed finger-roll layup  
8:03   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
7:56   Lost ball turnover on Markelle Fultz, stolen by Taurean Waller-Prince  
7:50 +2 Jarrett Allen made layup, assist by Joe Harris 9-11
7:34   Personal foul on Spencer Dinwiddie  
7:31 +2 James Ennis III made layup, assist by Evan Fournier 11-11
7:13   Caris LeVert missed running Jump Shot  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
6:58   Markelle Fultz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:56   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
6:46   Out of bounds turnover on Spencer Dinwiddie  
6:46   Full timeout called  
6:31   Markelle Fultz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:25   Offensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
6:25   Aaron Gordon missed dunk  
6:24   Defensive rebound by Garrett Temple  
6:21 +3 Garrett Temple made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 11-14
6:08 +2 Evan Fournier made driving layup, assist by Aaron Gordon 13-14
5:45 +2 Garrett Temple made layup, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 13-16
5:26   Nikola Vucevic missed hook shot  
5:23   Offensive rebound by Markelle Fultz  
5:21   Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:18   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
5:02 +2 Taurean Waller-Prince made fade-away jump shot 13-18
4:47 +2 Aaron Gordon made jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 15-18
4:28 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie made reverse layup 15-20
4:15   Personal foul on Jarrett Allen  
4:13   Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:09   Defensive rebound by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
3:49   Spencer Dinwiddie missed driving layup  
3:49   ORL team rebound  
3:38   Aaron Gordon missed jump shot  
3:35   Defensive rebound by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
3:28 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie made floating jump shot 15-22
3:19 +2 Michael Carter-Williams made floating jump shot, assist by D.J. Augustin 17-22
3:08   Wilson Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:06   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
2:44   D.J. Augustin missed driving layup  
2:42   Defensive rebound by Wilson Chandler  
2:36   Wilson Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:33   Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
2:29   Personal foul on Spencer Dinwiddie  
2:29   Full timeout called  
2:19   Bad pass turnover on D.J. Augustin, stolen by Garrett Temple  
2:01 +3 Caris LeVert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot 17-25
1:40   Terrence Ross missed jump shot  
1:37   Defensive rebound by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
1:27   Caris LeVert missed driving layup, blocked by Mo Bamba  
1:25   Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
1:23   Shooting foul on Wilson Chandler  
1:23 +1 James Ennis III made 1st of 2 free throws 18-25
1:23 +1 James Ennis III made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-25
1:08 +2 Garrett Temple made floating jump shot, assist by DeAndre Jordan 19-27
0:55   D.J. Augustin missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Wilson Chandler  
0:53   Defensive rebound by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
0:51   Garrett Temple missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:48   Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
0:42 +3 Mo Bamba made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terrence Ross 22-27
0:32   Caris LeVert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:28   Defensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
0:07   Out of bounds turnover on D.J. Augustin  
0:00   Caris LeVert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
ORL Magic 19
BKN Nets 27

Time Team Play Score
11:38   Terrence Ross missed floating jump shot  
11:32   Offensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
11:32 +2 Mo Bamba made dunk 24-27
11:20 +2 DeAndre Jordan made dunk, assist by Caris LeVert 24-29
11:01   Mo Bamba missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:59   Defensive rebound by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
10:49   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed jump shot, blocked by Mo Bamba  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
10:25   Terrence Ross missed jump shot  
10:23   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
10:15   Bad pass turnover on Caris LeVert, stolen by D.J. Augustin  
10:11   Aaron Gordon missed alley-oop shot  
10:08   Defensive rebound by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
9:56   Lost ball turnover on DeAndre Jordan, stolen by Aaron Gordon  
9:51   Lost ball turnover on Aaron Gordon, stolen by Caris LeVert  
9:47 +3 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Garrett Temple 24-32
9:45   Full timeout called  
9:28   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:25   Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
9:15   Caris LeVert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:12   Offensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
8:58 +2 Caris LeVert made driving layup 24-34
8:31 +2 Michael Carter-Williams made turnaround jump shot 26-34
8:17 +2 Caris LeVert made floating jump shot 26-36
8:01   D.J. Augustin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:01   Offensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
7:57   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:57   BKN team rebound  
7:47   Full timeout called  
7:33   Spencer Dinwiddie missed driving layup  
7:31   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
7:28   Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:24   Defensive rebound by Joe Harris  
7:08   Wilson Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:05   Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
7:02   Offensive foul on Markelle Fultz  
7:02   Turnover on Markelle Fultz  
6:49   Bad pass turnover on Taurean Waller-Prince, stolen by Markelle Fultz  
6:45   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:40   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
6:24   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:25   ORL team rebound  
6:06   Markelle Fultz missed driving layup  
6:04   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
5:56   Joe Harris missed driving layup  
5:53   Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
5:51 +2 Jarrett Allen made dunk 26-38
5:41 +2 Evan Fournier made floating jump shot 28-38
5:31   Offensive foul on Taurean Waller-Prince  
5:31   Turnover on Taurean Waller-Prince  
5:22   Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:19   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
5:09   Offensive foul on Joe Harris  
5:09   Turnover on Joe Harris  
4:54   Markelle Fultz missed fade-away jump shot  
4:47   Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
4:40 +2 Joe Harris made driving layup, assist by Caris LeVert 28-40
4:27   Shooting foul on Joe Harris  
4:27 +1 James Ennis III made 1st of 2 free throws 29-40
4:27 +1 James Ennis III made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-40
4:14 +3 Spencer Dinwiddie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caris LeVert 30-43
3:55 +2 Evan Fournier made layup, assist by Nikola Vucevic 32-43
3:46   Personal foul on James Ennis III  
3:40 +2 Caris LeVert made driving layup, assist by Jarrett Allen 32-45
3:40   Shooting foul on Nikola Vucevic  
3:40   Full timeout called  
3:40   Caris LeVert missed free throw  
3:37   Defensive rebound by James Ennis III  
3:26   Out of bounds turnover on Aaron Gordon  
3:12 +3 Spencer Dinwiddie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Harris 32-48
2:54 +2 Aaron Gordon made dunk, assist by Markelle Fultz 34-48
2:41   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:39   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
2:25   James Ennis III missed dunk  
2:22   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
2:13   Caris LeVert missed driving layup  
2:10   Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
2:10 +2 Jarrett Allen made dunk 34-50
1:52 +2 Nikola Vucevic made layup 36-50
1:35   Joe Harris missed jump shot  
1:33   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
1:29   Personal foul on Taurean Waller-Prince  
1:27   Nikola Vucevic missed jump shot  
1:26   ORL team rebound  
1:26   Personal foul on Joe Harris  
1:26 +1 Aaron Gordon made 1st of 2 free throws 37-50
1:26 +1 Aaron Gordon made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-50
1:06   Caris LeVert missed floating jump shot  
1:05   Defensive rebound by Evan Fournier  
1:05   Personal foul on Caris LeVert  
1:05   Evan Fournier missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:05   ORL team rebound  
1:05   Evan Fournier missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:03   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
0:49 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie made floating jump shot, assist by Garrett Temple 38-52
0:35 +3 Evan Fournier made 3-pt. jump shot 41-52
0:29 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie made layup 41-54
0:09   Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:07   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
0:00   Taurean Waller-Prince missed jump shot  
0:00   BKN team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
ORL Magic 40
BKN Nets 33

Time Team Play Score
11:43 +2 Markelle Fultz made jump shot 43-54
11:27 +3 Spencer Dinwiddie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caris LeVert 43-57
11:07   Bad pass turnover on Markelle Fultz, stolen by Jarrett Allen  
11:03 +3 Spencer Dinwiddie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarrett Allen 43-60
10:47   James Ennis III missed driving layup  
10:45   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
10:36   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:33   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
10:24 +2 James Ennis III made jump shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic 45-60
10:02   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:00   Defensive rebound by James Ennis III  
9:50 +3 James Ennis III made 3-pt. jump shot 48-60
9:32 +2 Taurean Waller-Prince made jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 48-62
9:18   Evan Fournier missed fade-away jump shot  
9:18   Defensive rebound by Joe Harris  
9:13   Personal foul on Nikola Vucevic  
9:04 +2 Jarrett Allen made layup, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 48-64
9:04   Shooting foul on Nikola Vucevic  
9:04   Jarrett Allen missed free throw  
9:01   Offensive rebound by Joe Harris  
8:58 +3 Joe Harris made 3-pt. jump shot 48-67
8:47   Full timeout called  
8:36   Markelle Fultz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:32   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
8:27   Taurean Waller-Prince missed layup  
8:25   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
8:15 +2 Aaron Gordon made dunk, assist by Markelle Fultz 50-67
7:56   Out of bounds turnover on Spencer Dinwiddie  
7:43 +2 Nikola Vucevic made jump shot, assist by James Ennis III 52-67
7:32 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie made finger-roll layup 52-69
7:24   Personal foul on Joe Harris  
7:20   Shooting foul on Caris LeVert  
7:20 +1 Evan Fournier made 1st of 2 free throws 53-69
7:20 +1 Evan Fournier made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-69
7:07   Shooting foul on Nikola Vucevic  
7:07 +1 Taurean Waller-Prince made 1st of 2 free throws 54-70
7:07   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:04   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
6:55 +2 Nikola Vucevic made hook shot, assist by Evan Fournier 56-70
6:55   Shooting foul on Taurean Waller-Prince  
6:55 +1 Nikola Vucevic made free throw 57-70
6:43 +3 Garrett Temple made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 57-73
6:23   Personal foul on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
6:17   James Ennis III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:14   Defensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie  
6:08   Personal foul on Aaron Gordon  
5:56   Taurean Waller-Prince missed jump shot  
5:53   Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
5:47 +2 Nikola Vucevic made floating jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 59-73
5:38   Full timeout called  
5:33   DeAndre Jordan missed alley-oop shot  
5:30   Defensive rebound by Markelle Fultz  
5:25 +3 Nikola Vucevic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Evan Fournier 62-73
5:04   Garrett Temple missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:04   ORL team rebound  
4:53 +2 Evan Fournier made driving layup, assist by Markelle Fultz 64-73
4:42   Bad pass turnover on Spencer Dinwiddie, stolen by Terrence Ross  
4:40 +2 Terrence Ross made layup 66-73
4:40   Shooting foul on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
4:40 +1 Terrence Ross made free throw 67-73
4:33   Personal foul on Markelle Fultz  
4:33 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 1st of 2 free throws 67-74
4:33 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 2nd of 2 free throws 67-75
4:23 +2 Nikola Vucevic made floating jump shot, assist by Aaron Gordon 69-75
3:56   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:53   Offensive rebound by Garrett Temple  
3:52 +3 Garrett Temple made 3-pt. jump shot