Rubio leads Suns over Jazz in his return to Utah

  • AP
  • Feb 25, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Ricky Rubio always felt comfortable in Utah and hated to leave. He made sure his return was noticed.

Rubio had 22 points, 11 assists and seven steals to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 131-111 victory over the reeling Jazz on Monday night.

''I know their game and I played with them for a long time,'' Rubio said, acknowledging he often knew where the Jazz wanted to go with their motion and their passes and stepped into the passing lanes.

In his first game back in Salt Lake City after playing for the Jazz for two seasons, Rubio led an offense that shot 56% and seemed a step ahead of the Jazz all night.

''That's a tough game coming back here to play against your former team with so many emotions going through his mind. He dominated the game,'' Phoenix coach Monty Williams said.

Rubio used the All-Star break to get some rest and refocus. He also admitted he got extra juice in playing his former teammates.

''I haven't felt this fresh all year,'' he said. ''This was special for me.''

Devin Booker had 24 points and a season-high 10 assists, Kelly Oubre scored 18 while Deandre Ayton added 16 for the Suns.

''We were moving the ball. The ball moves faster than bodies can and we took advantage of that tonight. Ricky and I both had over 10 assists and when you have two people creating like that, we were making the game easy for everyone else,'' Booker said.

Donovan Mitchell scored 38 points and Bojan Bogdanovic added 16 for Utah. The Jazz made a season-high 37 free throws -- on 43 attempts -- but looked disjointed while committing 19 turnovers.

The Suns made three 3-pointers in a row to get some breathing room, and then Jevon Carter made a layup and Oubre dunked to take a 99-88 lead into the fourth quarter.

''That third quarter used to be lethal for us. That used to be a thing where we come out and that's where we'd make our push. The roles have reversed,'' Mitchell said.

Oubre dunked over Rudy Gobert early in the fourth quarter and let him know all about it, drawing a technical foul.

''We didn't get complacent. Once we got the lead, we kept building on it and we haven't done that a lot this year,'' Booker said.

Rubio made an off-balance 3-pointer from the corner that brought audible gasps from the Utah crowd. The knock on Rubio in Utah was that he wasn't enough of a perimeter threat to keep defenses from sagging.

''It was an emotional game for him. To come out and play aggressive and play the right way is exciting for him. I know how badly he wanted this one,'' Booker said.

The Suns made their first five shots and set the tone early that if the Jazz weren't going to stop their drives, they were headed for a big night. The Suns outscored the Jazz in the paint 66-42.

''It's all defense. It doesn't matter how many points you score if you can't guard anybody. We gotta go out there and do it -- myself included. No one is excluded from that,'' Mitchell said.

Rubio, who also had six rebounds, had 13 points in the first half as the Suns shot 59.5 percent and matched the Jazz at 62-62 at the break.

Known for their defense over the past few years, the Jazz suddenly can't stop anyone as they dropped their third straight home game for the first time since early last season.

''We're going to keep getting the same result if we don't focus and execute on the defensive end. This is a group that's done that, but that doesn't matter right now. (What) that should tell us is we're capable - at least on some level. But, right now, that's not who we are,'' Utah coach Quin Snyder said.

BE LEGENDARY

Booker attended the Kobe Bryant Memorial in Los Angeles earlier Monday and it inspired him.

''All of those people in one building because of that man. It was a very important for all of us. I wouldn't say closure, because we're all missing a piece of us for the rest of our lives, but seeing Vanessa speak and seeing the girls there helped a lot of people,'' Booker said.

Bryant would tell Booker to be legendary. That's what will motivate him as his career unfolds.

''When you are out there emulating the same moves, same approach, same mindset that he passed on to us . that sticks with you,'' Booker said. ''But it's not just basketball. `Be legendary' is a message for life.''

TIP-INS

Suns: Ayton got a technical foul 8:00 before halftime. ... With their 24th win, the Suns have now tied their highest win total in the last five years. ... The Suns had 33 assists and made more baskets (33) in the paint than the Jazz had field goals (32).

Jazz: Former Jazz point guard Deron Williams sat courtside. ... Snyder was hit with a technical with 7:11 left in second quarter. ... Mike Conley, Rubio's replacement at the point, had eights and one assist.

UP NEXT

Suns: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night to open a six-game homestand.

Jazz: Host Boston on Wednesday night.

1st Quarter
PHO Suns 27
UTA Jazz 35

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:44 +2 Donovan Mitchell made finger-roll layup, assist by Rudy Gobert 0-2
11:18 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made floating jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 2-2
11:00   Shooting foul on Kelly Oubre Jr.  
11:00 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 1st of 2 free throws 2-3
11:00 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-4
10:48 +2 Devin Booker made jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 4-4
10:31   Bad pass turnover on Bojan Bogdanovic, stolen by Ricky Rubio  
10:26 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made dunk, assist by Ricky Rubio 6-4
10:12   Joe Ingles missed floating jump shot  
10:08   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
10:04   Shooting foul on Donovan Mitchell  
10:04 +1 Kelly Oubre Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 7-4
10:04   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:02   Defensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
9:50   Mike Conley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:47   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
9:40   Out of bounds turnover on Ricky Rubio  
9:26   Rudy Gobert missed alley-oop shot  
9:23   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
9:17 +3 Ricky Rubio made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 10-4
9:06   Personal foul on Kelly Oubre Jr.  
8:50 +3 Donovan Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 10-7
8:35 +2 Deandre Ayton made dunk, assist by Devin Booker 12-7
8:19   Shooting foul on Deandre Ayton  
8:19   Joe Ingles missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:19   UTA team rebound  
8:19 +1 Joe Ingles made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-8
8:09   Deandre Ayton missed turnaround jump shot  
8:06   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
7:55   Out of bounds turnover on Bojan Bogdanovic  
7:46 +2 Mikal Bridges made floating jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 14-8
7:22   Lost ball turnover on Joe Ingles, stolen by Ricky Rubio  
7:18   Personal foul on Joe Ingles  
7:05   Devin Booker missed finger-roll layup  
7:01   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
6:56 +3 Joe Ingles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mike Conley 14-11
6:39   Personal foul on Mike Conley  
6:39   Full timeout called  
6:32 +2 Deandre Ayton made alley-oop shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 16-11
6:12   Shooting foul on Mikal Bridges  
6:12 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 1st of 2 free throws 16-12
6:12 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-13
5:57   Ricky Rubio missed floating jump shot  
5:54   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
5:50   Traveling violation turnover on Donovan Mitchell  
5:41   Bad pass turnover on Elie Okobo, stolen by Royce O'Neale  
5:27 +3 Donovan Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot 16-16
5:09   Bad pass turnover on Devin Booker, stolen by Royce O'Neale  
5:05 +3 Donovan Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Royce O'Neale 16-19
5:03   Full timeout called  
4:46 +2 Deandre Ayton made hook shot 18-19
4:31   Offensive foul on Donovan Mitchell  
4:31   Turnover on Donovan Mitchell  
4:21   Bad pass turnover on Elie Okobo, stolen by Jordan Clarkson  
4:17 +3 Royce O'Neale made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Mitchell 18-22
3:53 +2 Devin Booker made floating jump shot 20-22
3:40   Personal foul on Devin Booker  
3:40 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 1st of 2 free throws 20-23
3:40 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-24
3:24 +2 Devin Booker made finger-roll layup, assist by Aron Baynes 22-24
3:06   Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:04   Defensive rebound by Dario Saric  
2:43   Elie Okobo missed floating jump shot  
2:40   Defensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
2:34 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made jump shot 22-26
2:11   Lost ball turnover on Devin Booker, stolen by Bojan Bogdanovic  
2:07 +3 Jordan Clarkson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bojan Bogdanovic 22-29
1:47 +3 Aron Baynes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 25-29
1:28 +2 Mike Conley made jump shot 25-31
1:13   Bad pass turnover on Devin Booker, stolen by Jordan Clarkson  
1:00 +2 Jordan Clarkson made jump shot 25-33
0:49   Personal foul on Royce O'Neale  
0:42   Shooting foul on Mike Conley  
0:42 +1 Ricky Rubio made 1st of 2 free throws 26-33
0:42 +1 Ricky Rubio made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-33
0:36 +2 Mike Conley made jump shot 27-35
0:18   Aron Baynes missed turnaround jump shot  
0:15   Offensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
0:05   Jevon Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
0:00   Royce O'Neale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   UTA team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
PHO Suns 35
UTA Jazz 27

Time Team Play Score
11:43   Aron Baynes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Georges Niang  
11:26   Jordan Clarkson missed fade-away jump shot  
11:24   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
11:19   Ricky Rubio missed reverse layup  
11:16   Offensive rebound by Aron Baynes  
11:16 +2 Aron Baynes made dunk 29-35
10:58   Personal foul on Aron Baynes  
10:50   Shooting foul on Aron Baynes  
10:50 +1 Joe Ingles made 1st of 2 free throws 29-36
10:50 +1 Joe Ingles made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-37
10:38 +2 Ricky Rubio made jump shot 31-37
10:20   Jordan Clarkson missed turnaround jump shot  
10:16   Offensive rebound by Jordan Clarkson  
10:15 +2 Jordan Clarkson made layup 31-39
10:00   Shooting foul on Mike Conley  
10:00   Ricky Rubio missed 1st of 3 free throws  
10:00   PHO team rebound  
10:00 +1 Ricky Rubio made 2nd of 3 free throws 32-39
10:00 +1 Ricky Rubio made 3rd of 3 free throws 33-39
9:48   Shooting foul on Dario Saric  
9:48 +1 Tony Bradley made 1st of 2 free throws 33-40
9:48 +1 Tony Bradley made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-41
9:37   Personal foul on Tony Bradley  
9:30 +2 Dario Saric made driving layup 35-41
9:10   Shooting foul on Deandre Ayton  
9:10   Royce O'Neale missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:10   UTA team rebound  
9:10 +1 Royce O'Neale made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-42
9:04   Violation  
8:57 +2 Deandre Ayton made alley-oop shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 37-42
8:34   Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:31   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
8:12   Jevon Carter missed layup  
8:12   PHO team rebound  
8:09 +2 Dario Saric made hook shot, assist by Devin Booker 39-42
8:00   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
8:00 +1 Donovan Mitchell made free throw 39-43
7:50   Personal foul on Ricky Rubio  
7:50 +1 Rudy Gobert made 1st of 2 free throws 39-44
7:50   Rudy Gobert missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:48   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
7:36 +2 Ricky Rubio made driving layup 41-44
7:18   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. floating jump shot  
7:17   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
7:13   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
7:11   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
7:11 +1 Devin Booker made free throw 42-44
7:11   Full timeout called  
6:53 +2 Rudy Gobert made dunk, assist by Bojan Bogdanovic 42-46
6:41   Shooting foul on Rudy Gobert  
6:41 +1 Kelly Oubre Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 43-46
6:41 +1 Kelly Oubre Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-46
6:17   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:16   UTA team rebound  
6:16   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
5:54   Devin Booker missed running Jump Shot  
5:52   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
5:48   Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:45   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
5:40   Devin Booker missed driving layup  
5:39   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
5:30   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:28   Defensive rebound by Aron Baynes  
5:19   Elie Okobo missed fade-away jump shot  
5:15   Offensive rebound by Aron Baynes  
5:15 +2 Aron Baynes made dunk 46-46
5:00 +2 Donovan Mitchell made finger-roll layup 46-48
4:50   Devin Booker missed floating jump shot  
4:47   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
4:42   Personal foul on Devin Booker  
4:42 +1 Rudy Gobert made 1st of 2 free throws 46-49
4:42 +1 Rudy Gobert made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-50
4:27 +3 Devin Booker made 3-pt. jump shot 49-50
4:03   Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:00   Defensive rebound by Elie Okobo  
3:56   Shooting foul on Royce O'Neale  
3:56 +1 Devin Booker made 1st of 2 free throws 50-50
3:56 +1 Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-50
3:32 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made driving dunk, assist by Joe Ingles 51-52
3:14   Bad pass turnover on Elie Okobo, stolen by Bojan Bogdanovic  
2:50   Rudy Gobert missed reverse layup  
2:47   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
2:36   Lost ball turnover on Devin Booker, stolen by Donovan Mitchell  
2:33   Shooting foul on Devin Booker  
2:33   Full timeout called  
2:33 +1 Donovan Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 51-53
2:33 +1 Donovan Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-54
2:23   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed floating jump shot  
2:20   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
2:16   Out of bounds turnover on Joe Ingles  
2:00 +2 Cameron Johnson made layup, assist by Deandre Ayton 53-54
1:46   Personal foul on Ricky Rubio  
1:46 +1 Donovan Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 53-55
1:46 +1 Donovan Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-56
1:34   Shooting foul on Rudy Gobert  
1:34 +1 Mikal Bridges made 1st of 2 free throws 54-56
1:34 +1 Mikal Bridges made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-56
1:25   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:20   Offensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
1:18 +2 Rudy Gobert made alley-oop shot, assist by Royce O'Neale 55-58
1:01 +3 Cameron Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 58-58
0:52   Personal foul on Cameron Johnson  
0:52 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 1st of 2 free throws 58-59
0:52 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-60
0:37 +2 Deandre Ayton made turnaround jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 60-60
0:18 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made layup, assist by Donovan Mitchell 60-62
0:07   Shooting foul on Rudy Gobert  
0:07 +1 Ricky Rubio made 1st of 2 free throws 61-62
0:07 +1 Ricky Rubio made 2nd of 2 free throws 62-62
0:00   Joe Ingles missed floating jump shot  
0:00   UTA team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
PHO Suns 37
UTA Jazz 26

Time Team Play Score
11:47   Devin Booker missed jump shot  
11:44   Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
11:41   Offensive foul on Deandre Ayton  
11:41   Turnover on Deandre Ayton  
11:24   Shooting foul on Deandre Ayton  
11:24 +1 Rudy Gobert made 1st of 2 free throws 62-63
11:24 +1 Rudy Gobert made 2nd of 2 free throws 62-64
11:09   Ricky Rubio missed finger-roll layup  
11:07   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
11:00   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:57   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
10:51   Aron Baynes missed jump shot  
10:45   Bad pass turnover on Mike Conley, stolen by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
10:41   Out of bounds turnover on Kelly Oubre Jr.  
10:26   Bojan Bogdanovic missed driving layup, blocked by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
10:24   Defensive rebound by Aron Baynes  
10:19 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made dunk, assist by Ricky Rubio 64-64
10:01   Personal foul on Kelly Oubre Jr.  
9:57 +2 Mike Conley made layup, assist by Rudy Gobert 64-66
9:50 +2 Ricky Rubio made jump shot 66-66
9:32   Bojan Bogdanovic missed turnaround jump shot  
9:29   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
9:23 +2 Ricky Rubio made running Jump Shot 68-66
9:15   Donovan Mitchell missed layup  
9:12   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
9:08 +2 Mikal Bridges made layup, assist by Devin Booker 70-66
9:08   Full timeout called  
8:58   Offensive foul on Joe Ingles  
8:58   Turnover on Joe Ingles  
8:38 +2 Devin Booker made jump shot 72-66
8:30 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made layup, assist by Donovan Mitchell 72-68
8:16   Ricky Rubio missed jump shot  
8:12   Offensive rebound by Aron Baynes  
8:12   Aron Baynes missed dunk  
8:11   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
8:06   Shooting foul on Mikal Bridges  
8:06 +1 Donovan Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 72-69
8:06 +1 Donovan Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 72-70
7:58   Personal foul on Donovan Mitchell  
7:55   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:52   Offensive rebound by Aron Baynes  
7:44   Devin Booker missed jump shot  
7:41   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
7:29 +3 Joe Ingles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Mitchell 72-73
7:13 +2 Devin Booker made jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 74-73
6:58   Donovan Mitchell missed jump shot  
6:56   UTA team rebound  
6:56   Personal foul on Mikal Bridges  
6:53   Offensive foul on Bojan Bogdanovic