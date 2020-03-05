LAC
HOU

No Text

Kawhi Leonard has 25 points, Clippers rout Rockets 120-105

  • AP
  • Mar 05, 2020

HOUSTON (AP) Kawhi Leonard scored 25 points and the Los Angeles Clippers rolled over the Houston Rockets 120-105 on Thursday night for their sixth straight victory.

The Rockets were done in by their shooting woes in a game that was billed as a matchup of two of the top teams in the Western Conference, but was a rout almost from the start. Houston had a chance to take the season series and secure the tiebreaker over the Clippers, but the loss left the teams tied 2-2.

Los Angeles coach Doc Rivers was asked about Houston's small-ball lineup where they play without a true center.

“What they do is smart for what they do, it really is, but we couldn't get caught in trying to play that way and I thought we didn't," he said. “We stayed calm, moved the ball, found the open guy and our bigs were big."

Houston made just 7 of 42 3-pointers to drop its second straight game in embarrassing fashion after losing to the lowly New York Knicks on Monday night. The Rockets ended their streak of 18 straight games with 10 or more 3-pointers dating to Jan. 20.

Russell Westbrook led the Rockets with 29 points and 15 rebounds. James Harden was 4 of 17 and missed all eight 3-pointers he attempted to finish with 16 points. The two stars and most of the other starters on both teams didn't play for much of the fourth quarter with the game out of reach.

“We just didn't do what we were supposed to do on both ends of the floor," Harden said. “They made some tough shots. Defensively, we weren't in our spots and we didn't do what the game plan was."

The Clippers built a 67-44 lead by halftime after a first half where the Rockets made just 2 of 22 3-point attempts. Ivica Zubac added 17 points and 12 assists for Los Angeles and Montrezl Harrell added 19 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.

“We positioned ourselves in the right place so even when we got deep, we either had Trez (Harrell) or Zu (Zubac) back there when they swung it out," Rivers said. “When you do that and make guys take contested threes it's a little harder."

Houston’s shooting woes didn’t end after the break and the Rockets missed 11 of 12 3-pointers in the third quarter, including a couple of air balls. But the Rockets didn’t just struggle from long-range as they also missed several layups in the quarter to leave Los Angeles up 90-65 entering the fourth.

“It's a great learning experience for us on both ends of the (floor)," Harden said. “We've got 21 games left to prepare ourselves for the bigger picture. So we watch film tomorrow and get better and be ready to go for the next game."

TIP-INS

Clippers: Patrick Beverley received a flagrant 1 foul for grabbing Harden with both arms from behind on a fast break in the third quarter. ... Paul George had 13 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Rockets: Eric Gordon left the game in the fourth quarter with knee soreness and did not return. ... Westbrook extended his career-best streak of games with 20 points or more to 32. ... Danuel House Jr. had 14 points.

FACE-OFF

The Clippers were unhappy early in the fourth quarter when Harrell received a foul on a dunk attempt by Westbrook. Replays showed that

into Harrell’s face as he elevated for the shot. But a challenge by Clippers coach Doc Rivers was unsuccessful and the foul call stood.

Harrell made a dunk soon after that and patted his head with both hands as he ran back down the court.

UP NEXT

Clippers: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night.

Rockets: At Charlotte on Saturday night.

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
LAC Clippers 33
HOU Rockets 23

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:39   Marcus Morris missed jump shot  
11:36   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
11:30   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:28   Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
11:26   Shooting foul on Russell Westbrook  
11:26 +1 Ivica Zubac made 1st of 2 free throws 1-0
11:26 +1 Ivica Zubac made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-0
11:00   P.J. Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:58   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
10:48   Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
10:25 +2 James Harden made floating jump shot, assist by Robert Covington 2-2
10:11   Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:09   LAC team rebound  
10:10   Personal foul on Russell Westbrook  
10:01   Marcus Morris missed jump shot  
9:59   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
9:52 +2 Russell Westbrook made driving layup, assist by James Harden 2-4
9:44 +3 Kawhi Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot 5-4
9:37   Russell Westbrook missed jump shot  
9:35   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
9:21   Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot  
9:17   Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
9:17 +2 Ivica Zubac made dunk 7-4
9:02 +2 Robert Covington made layup, assist by James Harden 7-6
8:46 +2 Marcus Morris made jump shot, assist by Kawhi Leonard 9-6
8:33   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:32   Defensive rebound by Paul George  
8:22 +2 Paul George made jump shot 11-6
8:03   Russell Westbrook missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:02   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
7:56   Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:55   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
7:46   Danuel House Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:44   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
7:40 +2 Kawhi Leonard made reverse layup, assist by Paul George 13-6
7:12   James Harden missed driving layup  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Patrick Beverley  
7:08 +2 Paul George made dunk, assist by Patrick Beverley 15-6
7:07   Full timeout called  
6:48 +2 James Harden made driving layup 15-8
6:40 +3 Marcus Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Patrick Beverley 18-8
6:23   Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:22   Defensive rebound by Paul George  
6:13   Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:11   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
6:03   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:02   Defensive rebound by Patrick Beverley  
6:02   Personal foul on Robert Covington  
5:48 +2 Kawhi Leonard made jump shot, assist by Paul George 20-8
5:28 +2 James Harden made driving layup 20-10
5:10   Paul George missed jump shot  
5:09   Defensive rebound by Eric Gordon  
5:01 +3 P.J. Tucker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook 20-13
5:00   Full timeout called  
4:41   Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot  
4:39   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
4:33   Bad pass turnover on James Harden, stolen by Patrick Beverley  
4:28   Kawhi Leonard missed layup, blocked by Robert Covington  
4:28   LAC team rebound  
4:18 +2 Kawhi Leonard made fade-away jump shot 22-13
3:55 +2 James Harden made driving layup 22-15
3:55   Shooting foul on Marcus Morris  
3:55 +1 James Harden made free throw 22-16
3:33 +2 Montrezl Harrell made layup, assist by Lou Williams 24-16
3:18   P.J. Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:18   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
3:12   Personal foul on Eric Gordon  
3:09   Traveling violation turnover on Montrezl Harrell  
2:53 +2 Jeff Green made finger-roll layup, assist by James Harden 24-18
2:37   Marcus Morris missed jump shot  
2:36   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
2:27   James Harden missed driving layup, blocked by Marcus Morris  
2:26   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
2:03   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
1:54 +2 Russell Westbrook made jump shot 24-20
1:39 +3 JaMychal Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Reggie Jackson 27-20
1:30 +3 Jeff Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook 27-23
1:18 +3 Reggie Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by JaMychal Green 30-23
1:06   Ben McLemore missed driving layup, blocked by Landry Shamet  
1:03   Offensive rebound by Ben McLemore  
0:54   Jeff Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:52   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
0:33   Shooting foul on Jeff Green  
0:33 +1 Lou Williams made 1st of 3 free throws 31-23
0:33 +1 Lou Williams made 2nd of 3 free throws 32-23
0:33 +1 Lou Williams made 3rd of 3 free throws 33-23
0:23   Ben McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:22   Defensive rebound by Reggie Jackson  
0:02   Lou Williams missed jump shot  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
LAC Clippers 34
HOU Rockets 21

Time Team Play Score
11:46   Out of bounds turnover on Danuel House Jr.  
11:30   Shooting foul on Ben McLemore  
11:30 +1 Montrezl Harrell made 1st of 2 free throws 34-23
11:30 +1 Montrezl Harrell made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-23
11:16   Eric Gordon missed driving layup  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
11:06   Shooting foul on Jeff Green  
11:06 +1 Montrezl Harrell made 1st of 2 free throws 36-23
11:06 +1 Montrezl Harrell made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-23
10:56   Russell Westbrook missed layup  
10:55   Offensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
10:52   Russell Westbrook missed fade-away jump shot  
10:52   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
10:40 +2 Montrezl Harrell made layup, assist by JaMychal Green 39-23
10:37   Full timeout called  
10:30   Danuel House Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:29   Defensive rebound by Lou Williams  
10:05   Reggie Jackson missed layup, blocked by Danuel House Jr.  
10:05   LAC team rebound  
10:05   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
9:59 +2 Russell Westbrook made driving layup 39-25
9:59   Shooting foul on Reggie Jackson  
9:59 +1 Russell Westbrook made free throw 39-26
9:50   Lost ball turnover on Reggie Jackson, stolen by Russell Westbrook  
9:35   Russell Westbrook missed floating jump shot  
9:34   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
9:29 +2 Reggie Jackson made layup 41-26
9:04 +2 Jeff Green made dunk, assist by Danuel House Jr. 41-28
8:57   Shooting foul on P.J. Tucker  
8:57 +1 Montrezl Harrell made 1st of 2 free throws 42-28
8:57 +1 Montrezl Harrell made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-28
8:42   Russell Westbrook missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:41   Defensive rebound by Lou Williams  
8:27   Reggie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:26   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
8:20 +2 Russell Westbrook made layup, assist by James Harden 43-30
8:07   JaMychal Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:06   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
8:01 +2 Russell Westbrook made jump shot 43-32
8:01   Shooting foul on Reggie Jackson  
8:01 +1 Russell Westbrook made free throw 43-33
7:47 +3 Kawhi Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot 46-33
7:30   Shooting foul on Paul George  
7:30 +1 Russell Westbrook made 1st of 2 free throws 46-34
7:30 +1 Russell Westbrook made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-35
7:13   Personal foul on P.J. Tucker  
7:03   JaMychal Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:01   Offensive rebound by Patrick Beverley  
6:59   Bad pass turnover on Patrick Beverley, stolen by James Harden  
6:49   Lost ball turnover on James Harden, stolen by Patrick Beverley  
6:40 +2 Ivica Zubac made hook shot, assist by Paul George 48-35
6:25   Austin Rivers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:23   Offensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
6:23   Personal foul on Kawhi Leonard  
6:10   James Harden missed reverse layup, blocked by Ivica Zubac  
6:08   Defensive rebound by Patrick Beverley  
5:58   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:57   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
5:50   James Harden missed driving layup, blocked by Kawhi Leonard  
5:48   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
5:44   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:44   LAC team rebound  
5:44   Personal foul on P.J. Tucker  
5:44 +1 Ivica Zubac made 1st of 2 free throws 49-35
5:44 +1 Ivica Zubac made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-35
5:34   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:32   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
5:24 +3 Marcus Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kawhi Leonard 53-35
5:24   Full timeout called  
5:14   Personal foul on Marcus Morris  
5:14   James Harden missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:14   HOU team rebound  
5:14   James Harden missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:09   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
4:57 +2 Ivica Zubac made layup, assist by Kawhi Leonard 55-35
4:38 +2 Eric Gordon made floating jump shot, assist by P.J. Tucker 55-37
4:18 +2 Ivica Zubac made dunk, assist by Paul George 57-37
4:08   Lost ball turnover on James Harden, stolen by Kawhi Leonard  
4:02 +3 Marcus Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paul George 60-37
3:49   Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:47   Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
3:42 +3 Kawhi Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Morris 63-37
3:33   Shooting foul on Kawhi Leonard  
3:33 +1 James Harden made 1st of 2 free throws 63-38
3:33 +1 James Harden made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-39
3:18 +2 Ivica Zubac made dunk, assist by Kawhi Leonard 65-39
3:05   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:02   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
2:52   Paul George missed jump shot  
2:50   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
2:35   Shooting foul on Marcus Morris  
2:35 +1 James Harden made 1st of 2 free throws 65-40
2:35 +1 James Harden made 2nd of 2 free throws 65-41
2:27   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:24   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
2:15   Russell Westbrook missed layup  
2:14   Offensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
2:14   Shooting foul on Ivica Zubac  
2:14   Full timeout called  
2:14 +1 Russell Westbrook made 1st of 2 free throws 65-42
2:14   Russell Westbrook missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:14   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
1:59   Shooting foul on Eric Gordon  
1:59 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 1st of 2 free throws 66-42
1:59 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 2nd of 2 free throws 67-42
1:37   Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:35   Defensive rebound by Paul George  
1:34   Out of bounds turnover on Paul George  
1:22   P.J. Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:21   Offensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
1:21   Out of bounds turnover on P.J. Tucker  
1:06   Offensive foul on Kawhi Leonard  
1:06   Turnover on Kawhi Leonard  
0:48   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:45   Offensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
0:38 +2 Russell Westbrook made finger-roll layup 67-44
0:28   Offensive foul on Reggie Jackson  
0:28   Turnover on Reggie Jackson  
0:03   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
LAC Clippers 23
HOU Rockets 21

Time Team Play Score
11:46 +2 Russell Westbrook made driving layup 67-46
11:27   Personal foul on James Harden  
11:20   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Morris, stolen by P.J. Tucker  
11:16   Shooting foul on Patrick Beverley  
11:16   Russell Westbrook missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:16   HOU team rebound  
11:16   Russell Westbrook missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:11   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
11:09   Shooting foul on Danuel House Jr.  
11:09 +1 Patrick Beverley made 1st of 2 free throws 68-46
11:09 +1 Patrick Beverley made 2nd of 2 free throws 69-46
10:56   Russell Westbrook missed driving layup  
10:54   Offensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
10:52 +2 Russell Westbrook made layup 69-48
10:32   Patrick Beverley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:31   Offensive rebound by Paul George  
10:31   Personal foul on James Harden  
10:25 +2 Paul George made fade-away jump shot 71-48
10:07   P.J. Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:05   Offensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
10:04   Russell Westbrook missed reverse layup  
10:04   Offensive rebound by Russell Westbrook