SA
BKN

No Text

Nets pound Spurs 139-120 in Popovich's return to the bench

  • AP
  • Mar 06, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) Caris LeVert and the Nets treated Dr. J to a show in his first game in Brooklyn.

Gregg Popovich sure didn't enjoy it after reclaiming his seat on the Spurs bench.

''It was embarrassing defense,'' Popovich said. ''Soft.''

LeVert had 27 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists and the Nets pounded San Antonio 139-120 on Friday night in Popovich's return from a one-game absence.

With Julius Erving attending one of their games for the first time since they moved to Brooklyn in 2012, the Nets rang up 75 points in the first half, put eight players in double figures and led by as much as 33 in front of one of the greatest players in franchise history.

LeVert said he hoped the Hall of Famer was impressed.

''He's a legend, one of the greatest to put on a Nets jersey, put on a jersey in general, so it was cool having him there,'' LeVert said.

Joe Harris scored 20 points, Spencer Dinwiddie added 19 points and nine assists, and the Nets outrebounded the Spurs 51-38.

LeVert, who had a career-high 51 points in a victory at Boston on Tuesday, recorded his first career triple-double.

''I think anybody that's been around Caris since he's been in the league would probably tell you that he's not surprised at all,'' Harris said.

DeMar DeRozan had 24 points and nine assists for the Spurs. Trey Lyles and Derrick White each added 19 points.

Routed by Memphis in their last game, the Nets changed their starting lineup, inserting Wilson Chandler for Taurean Prince, and the new look sure looked good.

It was already 20-6 by the time Popovich used his second timeout, not even halfway through the first quarter. That couldn't slow down the Nets, who led 41-22 after one following DeAndre Jordan's dunk on an offensive rebound.

LeVert scored 10 in the second quarter, when the Nets pushed the lead to 33 on a few occasions before settling for a 75-54 cushion at the break. Then, just to make sure there would be no comeback, the Nets scored a franchise-record 45 points in the third.

Popovich missed the game in Charlotte on Tuesday for personal business. Tim Duncan was the acting head coach as the Spurs rallied from 17 down to beat the Hornets by one.

Popovich joked that Duncan didn't lobby to keep the head coaching job.

''I think what he said was: 'Once is enough. I'm not doing this anymore.''' Popovich said.

The Spurs could've used the five-time champion on the floor. With starters LaMarcus Aldridge and Jakob Poeltl injured, they were overwhelmed by the Nets big men.

Nets fans at one point chanted ''Suit up Timmy! Suit up Timmy!'' and he couldn't have done any worse than the guys Popovich did use.

TIP-INS

Spurs: Popovich said he thought Aldridge was on track to return from a right shoulder injury Friday, but the forward got his finger caught in the net and aggravated the injury.

Nets: Prince finished with 13 points in his new role as a sub. ... The Nets won for just the second time in seven games.

TOKYO TALK

Popovich said he would only want Kevin Durant on his U.S. Olympic team roster if the Nets forward is completely ready for game action. If Durant is trying to rush his rehab from Achilles tendon surgery just to play in Tokyo, Popovich thinks it'd be better if he stayed home.

''My feeling on that is that I would want Kevin to be absolutely ready to go, working out, playing 5 on 5, that his organization and he both feel like it's time to play,'' Popovich said. ''I wouldn't want to be any part of him being 60 percent or 70 percent and just starting to get in shape because of the Olympics. The Olympics are important, it's huge, but he's got a career to take care of here with the Nets. I would rather have him do that if he's not totally ready to play this summer.''

DOCTOR IN THE HOUSE

Erving helped the New York Nets win two ABA titles. Nets coach Kenny Atkinson grew up on Long Island and watched Erving star for the Nets when they were based there before he was sold to the Philadelphia 76ers.

''He really helped pique my interest in basketball,'' Atkinson said. ''I remember tying to go out and palm the ball and do that underhand dunk and all that stuff.''

UP NEXT

Spurs: Visit Cleveland on Sunday.

Nets: Host Chicago on Sunday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
SA Spurs 22
BKN Nets 41

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:46 +3 Spencer Dinwiddie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caris LeVert 0-3
11:27 +2 DeMar DeRozan made jump shot, assist by Derrick White 2-3
11:16   Shooting foul on Derrick White  
11:16 +1 Jarrett Allen made 1st of 2 free throws 2-4
11:16 +1 Jarrett Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-5
11:02 +2 Bryn Forbes made jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 4-5
10:53   Personal foul on Dejounte Murray  
10:41   Jarrett Allen missed layup, blocked by Derrick White  
10:39   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
10:32   Trey Lyles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:30   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
10:20 +2 Joe Harris made driving layup, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 4-7
10:06 +2 Dejounte Murray made jump shot 6-7
9:46   Caris LeVert missed driving layup  
9:44   Offensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
9:43 +2 Caris LeVert made dunk 6-9
9:31   Dejounte Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
9:19 +2 Joe Harris made jump shot, assist by Caris LeVert 6-11
8:57   Bryn Forbes missed driving layup  
8:56   Defensive rebound by Wilson Chandler  
8:45 +3 Wilson Chandler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 6-14
8:43   Full timeout called  
8:34   Derrick White missed floating jump shot  
8:31   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
8:08 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie made finger-roll layup 6-16
7:56   Dejounte Murray missed jump shot  
7:53   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
7:50   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:46   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
7:42   DeMar DeRozan missed fade-away jump shot  
7:39   Defensive rebound by Joe Harris  
7:31   Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:28   Defensive rebound by Bryn Forbes  
7:14   Trey Lyles missed jump shot  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
7:07   Shooting foul on Bryn Forbes  
7:07   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:07   BKN team rebound  
7:07 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-17
6:52   Rudy Gay missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:48   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
6:46   Shooting foul on Rudy Gay  
6:46   Caris LeVert missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:46   BKN team rebound  
6:46 +1 Caris LeVert made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-18
6:27   Dejounte Murray missed jump shot  
6:24   Defensive rebound by Joe Harris  
6:16 +2 Caris LeVert made driving layup 6-20
6:16   Full timeout called  
5:58   Dejounte Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:55   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
5:48 +2 Jarrett Allen made alley-oop shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 6-22
5:40   Personal foul on Spencer Dinwiddie  
5:35 +2 DeMar DeRozan made driving layup 8-22
5:14 +2 Taurean Waller-Prince made driving layup 8-24
5:03   Offensive foul on DeMar DeRozan  
5:03   Turnover on DeMar DeRozan  
4:46 +2 Taurean Waller-Prince made fade-away jump shot, assist by Joe Harris 8-26
4:30   Bad pass turnover on Derrick White, stolen by Joe Harris  
4:24 +3 Joe Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 8-29
4:10 +2 DeMar DeRozan made jump shot, assist by Rudy Gay 10-29
3:46   Bad pass turnover on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, stolen by Lonnie Walker IV  
3:38   Lonnie Walker IV missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:34   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
3:31   Spencer Dinwiddie missed finger-roll layup  
3:29   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
3:23 +2 Derrick White made driving layup, assist by Lonnie Walker IV 12-29
3:23   Full timeout called  
3:13   Taurean Waller-Prince missed turnaround jump shot  
3:08   Defensive rebound by Patty Mills  
3:06   Personal foul on DeAndre Jordan  
3:03   Personal foul on Chris Chiozza  
2:56   Lonnie Walker IV missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:53   Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
2:45   Caris LeVert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:42   Defensive rebound by Patty Mills  
2:37   Shooting foul on Chris Chiozza  
2:37 +1 Patty Mills made 1st of 2 free throws 13-29
2:37 +1 Patty Mills made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-29
2:30   Personal foul on Keldon Johnson  
2:30 +1 Taurean Waller-Prince made 1st of 2 free throws 14-30
2:30 +1 Taurean Waller-Prince made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-31
2:11   Keldon Johnson missed driving layup  
2:09   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
2:09   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
2:09 +1 Taurean Waller-Prince made free throw 14-32
2:04   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:59   Defensive rebound by Drew Eubanks  
2:04   Offensive foul on Patty Mills  
2:04   Turnover on Patty Mills  
1:39 +3 Chris Chiozza made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot 14-35
1:28 +3 Keldon Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot 17-35
1:39 +3 Chris Chiozza made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot 14-35
1:28 +3 Keldon Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick White 17-35
1:18 +2 DeAndre Jordan made alley-oop shot, assist by Caris LeVert 17-37
1:18   Shooting foul on Lonnie Walker IV  
1:18   DeAndre Jordan missed free throw  
1:16   Defensive rebound by Lonnie Walker IV  
1:06   Derrick White missed jump shot  
1:02   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
0:58   Personal foul on Drew Eubanks  
0:58 +1 DeAndre Jordan made 1st of 2 free throws 17-38
0:58 +1 DeAndre Jordan made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-39
0:41 +2 Patty Mills made floating jump shot 19-39
0:41   Shooting foul on DeAndre Jordan  
0:41 +1 Patty Mills made free throw 20-39
0:30   Caris LeVert missed jump shot  
0:26   Offensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
0:26   DeAndre Jordan missed dunk  
0:26   Defensive rebound by Patty Mills  
0:26   Personal foul on Caris LeVert  
0:26 +1 Patty Mills made 1st of 2 free throws 21-39
0:26 +1 Patty Mills made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-39
0:05   Taurean Waller-Prince missed jump shot  
0:04   Offensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
0:04 +2 DeAndre Jordan made jump shot 22-41
0:00   Derrick White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   SA team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
SA Spurs 32
BKN Nets 34

Time Team Play Score
11:44   DeMar DeRozan missed jump shot  
11:42   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
11:37   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:33   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
11:28   Dejounte Murray missed jump shot  
11:21   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
11:13   Shooting foul on DeMar DeRozan  
11:13 +1 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made 1st of 2 free throws 22-42
11:13 +1 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-43
11:05   Personal foul on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
10:54 +2 Rudy Gay made jump shot 24-43
10:40   Caris LeVert missed driving layup  
10:38   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
10:32   Out of bounds turnover on Dejounte Murray  
10:21 +2 Taurean Waller-Prince made floating jump shot, assist by Chris Chiozza 24-45
10:10 +3 Trey Lyles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 27-45
10:00 +3 Caris LeVert made 3-pt. jump shot 27-48
9:49   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:46   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
9:31   DeAndre Jordan missed hook shot, blocked by Patty Mills  
9:35   Offensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
9:31   DeAndre Jordan missed hook shot  
9:31   Offensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
9:30   BKN team rebound  
9:10   Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:27 +3 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caris LeVert 27-51
9:10   BKN team rebound  
8:45   Offensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
8:50   Caris LeVert missed driving layup  
8:45   Offensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
8:45 +2 Caris LeVert made dunk 27-53
8:37   Dejounte Murray missed jump shot  
8:35   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
8:20 +3 Caris LeVert made 3-pt. jump shot 27-56
8:07   Shooting foul on Caris LeVert  
8:07   DeMar DeRozan missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:07   SA team rebound  
8:07 +1 DeMar DeRozan made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-56
7:55   DeAndre Jordan missed alley-oop shot  
7:51   Offensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
7:46 +2 Taurean Waller-Prince made jump shot 28-58
7:32   Bryn Forbes missed driving layup  
7:30   Defensive rebound by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
7:27 +3 Chris Chiozza made 3-pt. jump shot 28-61
7:09 +3 Trey Lyles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryn Forbes 31-61
6:54 +2 DeAndre Jordan made dunk, assist by Chris Chiozza 31-63
6:43 +3 Trey Lyles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 34-63
6:34 +2 Caris LeVert made layup 34-65
6:24   Rudy Gay missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:22   Offensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
6:20 +2 Dejounte Murray made jump shot 36-65
6:20   Full timeout called  
6:00 +2 Taurean Waller-Prince made jump shot 36-67
5:45   Trey Lyles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:42   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
5:25 +2 Joe Harris made floating jump shot, assist by Taurean Waller-Prince 36-69
5:12 +2 Rudy Gay made driving dunk, assist by Lonnie Walker IV 38-69
4:56   Taurean Waller-Prince missed fade-away jump shot  
4:54   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
4:50   Lonnie Walker IV missed layup  
4:47   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
4:41 +2 Joe Harris made reverse layup, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 38-71
4:26 +3 Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rudy Gay 41-71
4:16   Spencer Dinwiddie missed floating jump shot  
4:16   SA team rebound  
4:05   Rudy Gay missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:02   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
3:50   Shooting foul on Trey Lyles  
3:50   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:50   BKN team rebound  
3:50   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:46   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
3:43   Shooting foul on Wilson Chandler  
3:43 +1 Derrick White made 1st of 2 free throws 42-71
3:43 +1 Derrick White made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-71
3:23   Joe Harris missed driving layup  
3:19   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
3:15 +3 Derrick White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 46-71
3:03   Wilson Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:59   Defensive rebound by Keldon Johnson  
2:43   Trey Lyles missed driving layup  
2:41   Defensive rebound by Wilson Chandler  
2:27 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie made finger-roll layup 46-73
2:19 +2 Keldon Johnson made finger-roll layup, assist by DeMar DeRozan 48-73
2:07 +2 Jarrett Allen made alley-oop shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 48-75
1:51   Trey Lyles missed jump shot  
1:48   Defensive rebound by Wilson Chandler  
1:46   Offensive foul on Spencer Dinwiddie  
1:46   Turnover on Spencer Dinwiddie  
1:29 +2 Rudy Gay made hook shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 50-75
1:10   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:05   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
1:01 +2 DeMar DeRozan made layup 52-75
0:38   Jarrett Allen missed layup, blocked by Derrick White  
0:35   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
0:27 +2 Rudy Gay made floating jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 54-75
0:03   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   BKN team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
SA Spurs 41
BKN Nets 45

Time Team Play Score
11:48 +3 Trey Lyles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 57-75
11:36   Out of bounds turnover on Jarrett Allen  
11:27 +2 DeMar DeRozan made floating jump shot 59-75
11:17   Wilson Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:13   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
11:04   Dejounte Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
10:55 +3 Caris LeVert made 3-pt. jump shot 59-78
10:42 +2 DeMar DeRozan made driving layup 61-78
10:32 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie made finger-roll layup 61-80
10:31   Full timeout called  
10:20   Shooting foul on Joe Harris  
10:20 +1 Bryn Forbes made 1st of 2 free throws 62-80
10:20 +1 Bryn Forbes made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-80
10:03   Joe Harris missed driving layup  
10:01   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
9:51   Dejounte Murray missed hook shot  
9:48   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
9:48 +2 Rudy Gay made dunk 65-80
9:38 +2 Caris LeVert made reverse layup 65-82
9:38   Shooting foul on DeMar DeRozan  
9:38 +1 Caris LeVert made free throw 65-83
9:29 +2 DeMar DeRozan made fade-away jump shot