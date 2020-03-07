HOU
CHA

Terry Rozier scores 24 points, Hornets beat Rockets 108-99

  • AP
  • Mar 07, 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Terry Rozier scored 24 points and the fast-starting Charlotte Hornets beat the slumping Houston Rockets 108-99 on Saturday night.

The Hornets roared ahead 20-0 in the first 6 1/2 minutes. The Rockets had eight turnovers and missed five 3-pointers on their first 12 possessions.

Houston twice closed within three in the second quarter and within five in the third quarter. The Rockets have lost three straight after winning six straight and 10 of 12.

James Harden had 30 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists for his 46th career triple-double and fourth this season. He also had 10 of Houston's 21 turnovers.

Robert Covington added 25 points for the Rockets, and Jeff Green had 20.

Rozier scored 12 of his points in the third quarter to help Charlotte snap a three-game losing streak.

Devonte' Graham added 23 points, P.J. Washington 22, Cody Zeller 13 and Miles Bridges 10.

TIP-INS

Rockets: Rookie guard Chris Clemons estimated 200 fans came to see his first NBA game in his home state. The former Raleigh Millbrook High and Campbell University standout was recalled from the G-League on Friday. Clemons led the NCAA in scoring last season with a 30.1 average and is Big South Conference scoring leader with 3,225 points. He did not play Saturday.

Hornets: Charlotte entered Saturday with its seventh losing streak this season of three or more games. It's the most losing streaks of three or more games by the franchise since the 2014-15 season when it had eight such losing streaks.

UP NEXT

Rockets: Host Orlando on Sunday night.

Hornets: At Atlanta on Monday night.

1st Quarter
HOU Rockets 17
CHA Hornets 30

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:41   Out of bounds turnover on P.J. Tucker  
11:25   Miles Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:23   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
11:15   Bad pass turnover on Ben McLemore, stolen by Terry Rozier  
10:57 +3 P.J. Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Miles Bridges 0-3
10:44   Bad pass turnover on James Harden, stolen by Cody Zeller  
10:39 +2 Miles Bridges made layup, assist by Terry Rozier 0-5
10:20   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:18   Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
10:10   P.J. Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:08   Defensive rebound by Ben McLemore  
9:59   Ben McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:57   Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
9:49 +3 Devonte' Graham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terry Rozier 0-8
9:36   Out of bounds turnover on Danuel House Jr.  
9:19   Terry Rozier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:17   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
9:04   Bad pass turnover on James Harden, stolen by Devonte' Graham  
8:59   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:54   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
8:47   Out of bounds turnover on James Harden  
8:25 +3 Terry Rozier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devonte' Graham 0-11
8:25   Full timeout called  
8:15   P.J. Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:12   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
7:59   Personal foul on P.J. Tucker  
7:47 +2 Terry Rozier made driving layup, assist by P.J. Washington 0-13
7:20   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
7:07   Shooting foul on Danuel House Jr.  
7:07 +1 Devonte' Graham made 1st of 2 free throws 0-14
7:07 +1 Devonte' Graham made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-15
6:45   Offensive foul on Robert Covington  
6:45   Turnover on Robert Covington  
6:22 +2 Miles Bridges made finger-roll layup 0-17
6:05   Austin Rivers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:03   Offensive rebound by Robert Covington  
6:00   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:58   Defensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels  
5:48 +2 Cody Zeller made dunk, assist by Cody Martin 0-19
5:40   Personal foul on Miles Bridges  
5:33   James Harden missed floating jump shot  
5:31   Defensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
5:26   Terry Rozier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:25   Offensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
5:25   Shooting foul on Austin Rivers  
5:25 +1 Willy Hernangomez made 1st of 2 free throws 0-20
5:25   Willy Hernangomez missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:23   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
5:04 +3 Robert Covington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Harden 3-20
4:51   Personal foul on James Harden  
4:36 +2 Jalen McDaniels made floating jump shot, assist by Terry Rozier 3-22
4:27 +2 James Harden made floating jump shot 5-22
4:16   Shooting foul on Jeff Green  
4:16 +1 Miles Bridges made 1st of 2 free throws 5-23
4:16 +1 Miles Bridges made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-24
4:08 +2 Jeff Green made driving dunk 7-24
3:47 +2 Cody Martin made floating jump shot 7-26
3:31   Jeff Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:28   Defensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
3:06   Jalen McDaniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:03   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
2:52 +3 Robert Covington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Harden 10-26
2:52   Full timeout called  
2:37 +2 P.J. Washington made finger-roll layup, assist by Devonte' Graham 10-28
2:21   Bad pass turnover on James Harden, stolen by Cody Martin  
2:07   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:05   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
1:43 +3 Robert Covington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMarre Carroll 13-28
1:29   Out of bounds turnover on Devonte' Graham  
1:18   Shooting foul on Cody Martin  
1:18 +1 James Harden made 1st of 2 free throws 14-28
1:18 +1 James Harden made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-28
0:55   Cody Martin missed jump shot  
0:53   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
0:38   James Harden missed finger-roll layup  
0:36   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
0:32 +2 Devonte' Graham made finger-roll layup 15-30
0:12 +2 Jeff Green made reverse layup, assist by James Harden 17-30
0:01   Devonte' Graham missed layup, blocked by Robert Covington  
0:00   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
HOU Rockets 26
CHA Hornets 27

Time Team Play Score
11:40   Out of bounds turnover on Jalen McDaniels  
11:30   Offensive foul on Austin Rivers  
11:30   Turnover on Austin Rivers  
11:19   Bad pass turnover on P.J. Washington, stolen by Austin Rivers  
11:18   Shooting foul on Caleb Martin  
11:18   Austin Rivers missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:18   HOU team rebound  
11:18   Austin Rivers missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:14   Defensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels  
11:07   Violation  
11:05   Bad pass turnover on Jalen McDaniels, stolen by Jeff Green  
11:01 +2 Jeff Green made layup 19-30
10:39   Miles Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:38   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
10:33   Shooting foul on Jalen McDaniels  
10:33   James Harden missed 1st of 3 free throws  
10:33   HOU team rebound  
10:33 +1 James Harden made 2nd of 3 free throws 20-30
10:33 +1 James Harden made 3rd of 3 free throws 21-30
10:15   Miles Bridges missed turnaround jump shot, blocked by Jeff Green  
10:13   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
10:11   Personal foul on P.J. Washington  
9:55 +3 Danuel House Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Harden 24-30
9:35   Out of bounds turnover on Terry Rozier  
9:23 +3 DeMarre Carroll made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Harden 27-30
9:23   Full timeout called  
9:00 +3 Caleb Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cody Zeller 27-33
8:41   Personal foul on Miles Bridges  
8:31 +3 Austin Rivers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMarre Carroll 30-33
8:18   Cody Zeller missed reverse layup  
8:16   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
8:10   Austin Rivers missed floating jump shot  
8:09   Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
8:03 +2 Cody Zeller made dunk, assist by Terry Rozier 30-35
7:43 +2 DeMarre Carroll made floating jump shot, assist by Danuel House Jr. 32-35
7:29   Caleb Martin missed jump shot  
7:29   CHA team rebound  
7:29   Personal foul on DeMarre Carroll  
7:15   Miles Bridges missed jump shot  
7:14   Defensive rebound by Jeff Green  
7:10   Out of bounds turnover on Jeff Green  
6:49   Cody Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:46   Defensive rebound by Jeff Green  
6:42   DeMarre Carroll missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:41   HOU team rebound  
6:34   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:32   Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
6:18 +3 Terry Rozier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cody Martin 32-38
5:58 +2 Ben McLemore made layup, assist by James Harden 34-38
5:37   Cody Martin missed jump shot  
5:35   Defensive rebound by Austin Rivers  
5:30   Lost ball turnover on James Harden, stolen by Cody Zeller  
5:28   Shooting foul on Austin Rivers  
5:28   Cody Martin missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:28   CHA team rebound  
5:28   Cody Martin missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:23   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
5:07   Ben McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:05   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
4:51 +2 Cody Zeller made jump shot, assist by Terry Rozier 34-40
4:32   Shooting foul on Cody Martin  
4:32 +1 James Harden made 1st of 2 free throws 35-40
4:32 +1 James Harden made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-40
4:12 +2 P.J. Washington made turnaround jump shot, assist by Devonte' Graham 36-42
4:00 +3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot 39-42
3:51   Offensive foul on Cody Zeller  
3:51   Turnover on Cody Zeller  
3:47   Offensive foul on James Harden  
3:47   Turnover on James Harden  
3:30 +3 Devonte' Graham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cody Martin 39-45
3:21   Shooting foul on Devonte' Graham  
3:21 +1 James Harden made 1st of 2 free throws 40-45
3:21 +1 James Harden made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-45
2:58 +3 Terry Rozier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cody Martin 41-48
2:58   Shooting foul on Danuel House Jr.  
2:58   Full timeout called  
2:58 +1 Terry Rozier made free throw 41-49
2:47   Out of bounds turnover on Austin Rivers  
2:36 +2 P.J. Washington made driving layup 41-51
2:36   Shooting foul on Robert Covington  
2:36 +1 P.J. Washington made free throw 41-52
2:11   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:08   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
2:02 +2 Cody Zeller made layup, assist by Cody Martin 41-54
1:40   Austin Rivers missed layup  
1:38   Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
1:36   Terry Rozier missed dunk, blocked by Robert Covington  
1:34   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
1:14   Danuel House Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:11   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
0:50 +3 P.J. Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cody Martin 41-57
0:39 +2 James Harden made floating jump shot 43-57
0:32   Bad pass turnover on Terry Rozier, stolen by Austin Rivers  
0:22   James Harden missed floating jump shot  
0:21   Offensive rebound by James Harden  
0:20   Out of bounds turnover on James Harden  
0:03   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
0:00   P.J. Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   HOU team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
HOU Rockets 33
CHA Hornets 25

Time Team Play Score
11:37 +2 Terry Rozier made jump shot 43-59
11:15 +3 Robert Covington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeff Green 46-60
10:54   Lost ball turnover on Devonte' Graham, stolen by Danuel House Jr.  
10:47 +2 James Harden made floating jump shot 48-59
10:47   Shooting foul on Cody Zeller  
10:47 +1 James Harden made free throw 49-59
10:29   Personal foul on Jeff Green  
10:20 +3 Terry Rozier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devonte' Graham 49-62
10:06   P.J. Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:03   Offensive rebound by Robert Covington  
9:58   James Harden missed driving layup  
9:57   Offensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
9:54   Danuel House Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:52   Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
9:49   Personal foul on James Harden  
9:32   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:29   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
9:20   Jeff Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:58   P.J. Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:56   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
8:44   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:39   Offensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
8:32 +2 James Harden made layup 51-62
8:15   Lost ball turnover on Devonte' Graham, stolen by James Harden  
8:11   Jeff Green missed layup  
8:09   Offensive rebound by Jeff Green  
8:09   Jeff Green missed dunk  
8:09   Offensive rebound by Jeff Green  
8:09 +2 Jeff Green made dunk 53-62
7:50   Miles Bridges missed layup  
7:48   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
7:36   Robert Covington missed layup  
7:31   Offensive rebound by Jeff Green  
7:31 +2 Jeff Green made dunk 55-62
7:10 +3 Terry Rozier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devonte' Graham 55-65
6:48 +2 Jeff Green made layup, assist by James Harden 57-65
6:33 +3 Terry Rozier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by P.J. Washington 57-68
6:33   Shooting foul on Robert Covington  
6:33 +1 Terry Rozier made free throw 57-69
6:26 +2 Jeff Green made dunk 59-69
6:11   Bad pass turnover on Caleb Martin, stolen by Jeff Green  
6:04 +2 Robert Covington made dunk, assist by Danuel House Jr. 61-69
5:51   Shooting foul on Jeff Green  
5:51 +1 Cody Zeller made 1st of 2 free throws 61-70
5:51 +1 Cody Zeller made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-71
5:33   Out of bounds turnover on Robert Covington  
5:28 +2 P.J. Washington made layup, assist by Caleb Martin 61-73
5:13   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:13   Offensive rebound by Austin Rivers  
5:10   James Harden missed layup, blocked by Caleb Martin  
5:10   CHA team rebound  
5:07   Jumpball  
4:44   Cody Martin missed layup  
4:43   Defensive rebound by Ben McLemore  
4:34   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:32   Defensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
4:12   Flagrant foul on Terry Rozier  
4:12   Turnover on Terry Rozier  
4:12   Austin Rivers missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:12   HOU team rebound  
4:12 +1 Austin Rivers made 2nd of 2 free throws 62-73
3:58   Jeff Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:55   Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
3:49   Personal foul on Austin Rivers  
3:49 +1 P.J. Washington made 1st of 2 free throws 62-74
3:49 +1 P.J. Washington made 2nd of 2 free throws 62-75
3:35 +2 Jeff Green made layup, assist by James Harden 64-75
3:15   Lost ball turnover on Cody Martin, stolen by James Harden  
3:13   Personal foul on Caleb Martin  
3:00 +3 Austin Rivers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Harden 67-75
2:35   Caleb Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:33   Offensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
2:19   Terry Rozier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:16   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
