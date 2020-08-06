|
12:00
|
|
|
Jumpball
|
|
11:39
|
|
|
Luka Doncic missed layup
|
|
11:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac
|
|
11:28
|
|
+2
|
Ivica Zubac made dunk, assist by Paul George
|
2-0
|
11:11
|
|
+2
|
Boban Marjanovic made jump shot, assist by Kristaps Porzingis
|
2-2
|
10:49
|
|
+2
|
Ivica Zubac made layup, assist by Kawhi Leonard
|
4-2
|
10:37
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Luka Doncic
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Personal foul on Dorian Finney-Smith
|
|
10:22
|
|
|
Paul George missed jump shot
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Kristaps Porzingis, stolen by Marcus Morris
|
|
9:54
|
|
|
Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot
|
|
9:52
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Boban Marjanovic
|
|
9:35
|
|
+2
|
Luka Doncic made driving layup
|
4-4
|
9:21
|
|
|
Landry Shamet missed driving layup
|
|
9:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis
|
|
9:08
|
|
|
Boban Marjanovic missed floating jump shot
|
|
9:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac
|
|
9:00
|
|
|
Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Boban Marjanovic
|
|
8:44
|
|
|
Kristaps Porzingis missed turnaround jump shot
|
|
8:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Paul George
|
|
8:38
|
|
|
Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Boban Marjanovic
|
|
8:30
|
|
|
Violation
|
|
8:27
|
|
+2
|
Kristaps Porzingis made jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic
|
4-6
|
8:06
|
|
|
Kawhi Leonard missed reverse layup, blocked by Boban Marjanovic
|
|
8:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Boban Marjanovic
|
|
7:56
|
|
+3
|
Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic
|
4-9
|
7:56
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Landry Shamet
|
|
7:56
|
|
|
Tim Hardaway Jr. missed free throw
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
Violation
|
|
7:36
|
|
|
Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:31
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac
|
|
7:27
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kristaps Porzingis
|
|
7:27
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Morris made 1st of 3 free throws
|
5-9
|
7:27
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Morris made 2nd of 3 free throws
|
6-9
|
7:27
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Morris made 3rd of 3 free throws
|
7-9
|
7:09
|
|
|
Kristaps Porzingis missed jump shot
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris
|
|
6:59
|
|
+2
|
Paul George made running Jump Shot
|
9-9
|
6:58
|
|
|
Full timeout called
|
|
6:42
|
|
|
Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot
|
|
6:30
|
|
|
LAC team rebound
|
|
6:30
|
|
|
Personal foul on Boban Marjanovic
|
|
6:23
|
|
+2
|
Kawhi Leonard made hook shot
|
11-9
|
6:08
|
|
+2
|
Kristaps Porzingis made dunk, assist by Trey Burke
|
11-11
|
5:46
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Morris made jump shot, assist by Landry Shamet
|
13-11
|
5:35
|
|
|
Trey Burke missed floating jump shot
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Paul George
|
|
5:21
|
|
|
Paul George missed driving layup
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith
|
|
5:15
|
|
|
Maxi Kleber missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:13
|
|
|
LAC team rebound
|
|
5:04
|
|
+2
|
Paul George made layup, assist by Lou Williams
|
15-11
|
4:50
|
|
|
Dorian Finney-Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Paul George
|
|
4:38
|
|
+3
|
Paul George made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kawhi Leonard
|
18-11
|
4:20
|
|
+2
|
Kristaps Porzingis made layup, assist by Dorian Finney-Smith
|
18-13
|
4:03
|
|
|
Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith
|
|
3:52
|
|
+3
|
Dorian Finney-Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kristaps Porzingis
|
18-16
|
3:34
|
|
|
Paul George missed turnaround jump shot
|
|
3:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith
|
|
3:24
|
|
|
Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris
|
|
3:11
|
|
|
Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
Maxi Kleber missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:56
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith
|
|
2:54
|
|
|
Kristaps Porzingis missed jump shot
|
|
2:54
|
|
|
DAL team rebound
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
Jumpball
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
Jumpball
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
Jumpball
|
|
2:40
|
|
+2
|
Dorian Finney-Smith made layup, assist by Maxi Kleber
|
18-18
|
2:28
|
|
|
Kawhi Leonard missed driving layup, blocked by Dorian Finney-Smith
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
LAC team rebound
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Lou Williams missed jump shot
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Lou Williams missed jump shot
|
|
2:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic
|
|
2:07
|
|
|
Dorian Finney-Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard
|
|
1:58
|
|
+2
|
Lou Williams made jump shot
|
20-18
|
1:44
|
|
|
Luka Doncic missed driving layup
|
|
1:41
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith
|
|
1:41
|
|
+2
|
Dorian Finney-Smith made dunk
|
20-20
|
1:28
|
|
+3
|
Kawhi Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot
|
23-20
|
1:05
|
|
+2
|
Trey Burke made hook shot
|
23-22
|
0:53
|
|
|
Lou Williams missed driving layup, blocked by Maxi Kleber
|
|
0:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic
|
|
0:46
|
|
|
Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0:44
|
|
|
LAC team rebound
|
|
0:38
|
|
|
Personal foul on Luka Doncic
|
|
0:38
|
|
|
Personal foul on Luka Doncic
|
|
0:32
|
|
|
Patrick Patterson missed floating jump shot
|
|
0:28
|
|
|
DAL team rebound
|
|
0:06
|
|
|
24-second shot clock violation turnover
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Reggie Jackson missed floating jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
LAC team rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|