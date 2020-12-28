|
12:00
|
|
|
Jonas Valanciunas vs. DeAndre Jordan (Grayson Allen gains possession)
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
DeAndre Jordan blocks Jonas Valanciunas's two point driving layup
|
|
11:33
|
|
|
Ja Morant offensive rebound
|
|
11:32
|
|
+2
|
Dillon Brooks makes two point jump shot (Ja Morant assists)
|
2-0
|
11:18
|
|
|
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:15
|
|
|
Dillon Brooks defensive rebound
|
|
11:09
|
|
+2
|
Jonas Valanciunas makes two point finger roll layup (Dillon Brooks assists)
|
4-0
|
10:50
|
|
|
Jonas Valanciunas blocks Joe Harris's two point layup
|
|
10:47
|
|
|
Jonas Valanciunas defensive rebound
|
|
10:44
|
|
+3
|
Kyle Anderson makes three point jump shot (Dillon Brooks assists)
|
7-0
|
10:28
|
|
|
Taurean Prince misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:24
|
|
|
Dillon Brooks defensive rebound
|
|
10:17
|
|
|
Jonas Valanciunas misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:11
|
|
|
Taurean Prince defensive rebound
|
|
9:58
|
|
|
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:54
|
|
|
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot offensive rebound
|
|
9:51
|
|
+2
|
Caris LeVert makes two point floating jump shot (Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot assists)
|
7-2
|
9:29
|
|
|
Jonas Valanciunas misses two point driving layup
|
|
9:27
|
|
|
DeAndre Jordan defensive rebound
|
|
9:21
|
|
+3
|
Joe Harris makes three point jump shot (Caris LeVert assists)
|
7-5
|
9:05
|
|
|
DeAndre Jordan shooting foul (Ja Morant draws the foul)
|
|
9:05
|
|
+1
|
Ja Morant makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
8-5
|
9:05
|
|
+1
|
Ja Morant makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
9-5
|
8:56
|
|
+2
|
Joe Harris makes two point jump shot (DeAndre Jordan assists)
|
9-7
|
8:41
|
|
+3
|
Kyle Anderson makes three point jump shot (Ja Morant assists)
|
12-7
|
8:28
|
|
|
Caris LeVert misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:27
|
|
|
Grizzlies defensive rebound
|
|
8:12
|
|
|
Ja Morant misses two point finger roll layup
|
|
8:08
|
|
|
Grayson Allen offensive rebound
|
|
8:06
|
|
+3
|
Kyle Anderson makes three point jump shot (Grayson Allen assists)
|
15-7
|
7:48
|
|
|
DeAndre Jordan turnover (bad pass) (Jonas Valanciunas steals)
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
DeAndre Jordan blocks Ja Morant's two point layup
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
Grizzlies offensive rebound
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
Grayson Allen turnover (bad pass) (Taurean Prince steals)
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Kyle Anderson shooting foul (Taurean Prince draws the foul)
|
|
7:39
|
|
+1
|
Taurean Prince makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15-8
|
7:39
|
|
+1
|
Taurean Prince makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
15-9
|
7:20
|
|
|
Taurean Prince shooting foul (Kyle Anderson draws the foul)
|
|
7:20
|
|
|
Kyle Anderson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
7:20
|
|
|
Grizzlies offensive rebound
|
|
7:20
|
|
+1
|
Kyle Anderson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
16-9
|
7:11
|
|
|
Taurean Prince misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:08
|
|
|
Jonas Valanciunas defensive rebound
|
|
6:56
|
|
+2
|
Jonas Valanciunas makes two point driving hook shot (Ja Morant assists)
|
18-9
|
6:41
|
|
|
Taurean Prince misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:35
|
|
|
Grayson Allen defensive rebound
|
|
6:26
|
|
|
Kyle Anderson misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:23
|
|
|
DeAndre Jordan defensive rebound
|
|
6:22
|
|
|
Caris LeVert turnover (lost ball) (Dillon Brooks steals)
|
|
6:12
|
|
+2
|
Dillon Brooks makes two point jump shot
|
20-9
|
6:04
|
|
|
Taurean Prince misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
Jonas Valanciunas defensive rebound
|
|
5:48
|
|
|
Dillon Brooks misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:44
|
|
|
DeAndre Jordan defensive rebound
|
|
5:39
|
|
|
Caris LeVert misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:36
|
|
|
Jonas Valanciunas defensive rebound
|
|
5:34
|
|
|
Grayson Allen misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:29
|
|
|
Taurean Prince defensive rebound
|
|
5:22
|
|
|
Taurean Prince misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Ja Morant defensive rebound
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Grizzlies 60 second timeout
|
|
4:56
|
|
|
Ja Morant misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|
|
4:51
|
|
|
Taurean Prince defensive rebound
|
|
4:39
|
|
+3
|
Landry Shamet makes three point jump shot (Caris LeVert assists)
|
20-12
|
4:20
|
|
|
Ja Morant misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
4:18
|
|
|
Gorgui Dieng offensive rebound
|
|
4:12
|
|
|
Brandon Clarke misses two point driving layup
|
|
4:12
|
|
|
Brandon Clarke offensive rebound
|
|
4:12
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Clarke makes two point putback layup
|
22-12
|
4:12
|
|
|
Caris LeVert shooting foul (Brandon Clarke draws the foul)
|
|
4:12
|
|
|
Brandon Clarke misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
4:08
|
|
|
Jarrett Allen defensive rebound
|
|
4:05
|
|
+2
|
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot makes two point layup (Caris LeVert assists)
|
22-14
|
4:05
|
|
|
Gorgui Dieng defensive goaltending violation
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
Gorgui Dieng misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
Caris LeVert defensive rebound
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
Caris LeVert misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Brandon Clarke defensive rebound
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
Ja Morant turnover (bad pass) (Caris LeVert steals)
|
|
3:26
|
|
+3
|
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot makes three point jump shot (Caris LeVert assists)
|
22-17
|
3:09
|
|
|
Ja Morant turnover (lost ball) (Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot steals)
|
|
3:05
|
|
|
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|
|
2:48
|
|
+3
|
Desmond Bane makes three point jump shot (Brandon Clarke assists)
|
25-17
|
2:31
|
|
|
Jeff Green misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:29
|
|
|
Jarrett Allen offensive rebound
|
|
2:29
|
|
|
Tyus Jones personal foul (Jarrett Allen draws the foul)
|
|
2:29
|
|
|
Nets 60 second timeout
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
Tyus Jones shooting foul (Chris Chiozza draws the foul)
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
Chris Chiozza misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
Nets offensive rebound
|
|
2:18
|
|
+1
|
Chris Chiozza makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-18
|
2:01
|
|
|
Gorgui Dieng misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
Joe Harris defensive rebound
|
|
1:47
|
|
|
Gorgui Dieng blocks Jarrett Allen's two point driving dunk
|
|
1:41
|
|
|
Tyus Jones defensive rebound
|
|
1:41
|
|
+2
|
Tyus Jones makes two point driving layup
|
27-18
|
1:41
|
|
|
Chris Chiozza shooting foul (Tyus Jones draws the foul)
|
|
1:41
|
|
+1
|
Tyus Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
28-18
|
1:29
|
|
|
Jarrett Allen turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|
|
1:10
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Clarke makes two point jump shot
|
30-18
|
0:54
|
|
+2
|
Jarrett Allen makes two point jump shot (Chris Chiozza assists)
|
30-20
|
0:43
|
|
+2
|
Tyus Jones makes two point floating jump shot
|
32-20
|
0:35
|
|
+3
|
Chris Chiozza makes three point step back jump shot
|
32-23
|
0:12
|
|
|
Gorgui Dieng misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:08
|
|
|
Chris Chiozza defensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Chris Chiozza misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Gorgui Dieng defensive rebound
|