Bucks vs. Hawks odds: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 20 predictions from advanced computer model

The Atlanta Hawks will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at State Farm Arena. Atlanta is 4-9 overall and 2-4 at home, while Milwaukee is 10-3 overall and 7-2 on the road. The Bucks have won seven of their last eight games against Atlanta, but are just 3-9 against the spread in their last 12 meetings against the Hawks. Atlanta, meanwhile, stumbles into Wednesday's contest having lost three in a row. Milwaukee is favored by 11 points in the latest Hawks vs. Bucks odds, while the over-under is set at 231.5. Before entering any Bucks vs. Hawks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

This model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and anyone who followed it last season saw massive returns, finishing 300-252 on all its top-rated NBA picks. On top-rated NBA picks against the spread and on the money line alone, the model returned a whopping $4,280 last season. It's off to a profitable start on all-top rated picks again this season, and entered Week 5 of the 2019-20 NBA season on a 9-4 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns and consistently beaten NBA odds.

Now, it has simulated Hawks vs. Bucks 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The Hawks have to be hurting after a devastating 122-101 defeat at the hands of the Lakers on Sunday. Trae Young put forth a good effort for the losing side as he finished 31 points and seven assists. Young leads the Hawks with 27.0 points per game, and leads the Eastern-Conference with 8.7 assists per game.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee strolled past Chicago with points to spare on Monday, taking the matchup 115-101. Brook Lopez and Giannis Antetokounmpo were among the main playmakers for Milwaukee as the former posted a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds in addition to five blocks, and the latter posted a double-double with 33 points and 10 rebounds. Antetokounmpo has 13 straight double-doubles, the longest active streak in the NBA. He has scored 30 points in seven consecutive games.

So who wins Bucks vs. Hawks? And which side of the spread hits in nearly 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Bucks vs. Hawks spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.