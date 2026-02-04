MILWAUKEE -- While the Chicago Bulls were sitting in their Milwaukee hotel Tuesday afternoon ahead of their game against the Bucks, they got the same notifications on their phones as everyone else. Two of their teammates -- Nikola Vučević and Kevin Huerter -- weren't their teammates anymore.

First, it was reported that Huerter was heading to the Detroit Pistons as part of a three-team trade involving the Minnesota Timberwolves that will bring Jaden Ivey and Mike Conley to Chicago. A short time later, the report came out that Vučević was going to the Boston Celtics in exchange for Anfernee Simons.

"Tough day. It's part of the business, we're supposed to be robots about it I guess," Coby White said in the Bulls' locker room prior to the game.

"I'm trying to focus on the game, but obviously with a lot of stuff going on like this, it's hard not to think about," White continued. "I've been with Vuc for a long time, so it's tough to see him go. It's tough to see Kev go. You try to focus on the game and be there for your teammates."

Ayo Dosunmu was also trying to wrap his head around the news.

"It's pretty crazy because you understand the circumstance, you understand that each and every year that's gonna happen, but then when it does happen it stings a little bit because you built a relationship with these guys and you pour so much into it with your teammates," Dosunmu said.

There's a good chance the Bulls aren't done dealing. White himself could be on the move prior to Thursday's deadline as the Bulls chart a new path forward, though he said he "obviously" wants to stay in Chicago. As White and Co. wait to see what the next few days will bring, here's what they had to say about their former teammates and how Vučević and Huerter, whom White called "ultimate professionals," can help their new squads.

Vučević to the Celtics

Even though Neemias Queta and Luka Garza have been better than expected this season, the Celtics have long been in the market for a frontcourt upgrade. Likewise, it's long been known that they were looking to shed money to ease their luxury-tax bill or possibly get out of the tax altogether.

Swapping Simons, who has been excellent as of late, for Vučević kills two birds with one stone. Vučević gives the Boston frontcourt a new dimension and the Celtics cut $6 million in salary, which takes them below the first apron of the luxury tax and saves over $20 million tax penalties.

Instead of taking a gap year, the 31-18 Celtics have been one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. Trading Simons for Vučević instead of just dumping his contract suggests that the front office is planning on another deep playoff run -- with or without Jayson Tatum, who may return from a torn Achilles later this season.

Here's what the Bulls had to say about how Vučević will help the Celtics:

Coach Billy Donovan:

"As the game has evolved and it is always kinda changing -- more 3s, faster pace -- he's always adjusted, which I really respected, really appreciated. He was always available, he played a lot of games, he was always available in a league where guys get hurt and aren't able to play, he found a way to always get himself ready to play. He was reliable. He was one of the first guys in there every day, took care of his body. Even last night, we land, go to the hotel, I go down to the weight room and he's already running on the treadmill. He's just that kind of professional. I think it's good for some of the young guys to see how he prepares himself and gets himself ready to play."

White:

"Ultimate pro, was an All-Star in this league. His versatility as a 5 to play inside and out, knock down big shots in big moments."

Dosunmu:

"With Vuc you're getting a seasoned, veteran big, an All-Star who can shoot it, pass it, knows the game, competitor."

Huerter to the Pistons

The Pistons have been one of the best stories in the league. After making the playoffs last season for the first time since 2019, they've taken another big leap and have a 5 ½-game lead over the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

As great as the Pistons have been, there are still questions about their ability to actually win the East and compete for a title -- in part due to their youth and in part due to their poor 3-point shooting. The Pistons are 28th in the league in 3-point attempts per game (31.8) and 21st in 3-point percentage (34.8%). Over the last decade, the 2020 Los Angeles Lakers in the bubble are the only team to win a title while being in the bottom-third of the league in both of those categories.

It's no surprise that they went out to try and find some shooting help, but it is a bit of a surprise that Huerter was their choice. While Huerter was an strong shooter early in his career, his shot has deserted him in recent years. In 44 appearances this season, he's shooting a career-worst 31.4% on 5.1 3-point attempts per game. If teams treat Huerter as more of an outside threat than Ivey, though, that will give the Pistons the spacing benefit.

Here's what the Bulls had to say about how Huerter will help the Pistons:

"I really had a lot of respect and admiration for Kevin when he was in Atlanta," Donovan said. "Before he got here I admired his IQ, his feel for the game, he's got good size, he's a lot more athletic than you realize. His shooting this year has been up and down, but for the most part for his career he's been about a 36, 37% 3-point shooter. Total team guy, another guy that's got a really savvy basketball IQ."