Saturday's sports schedule is loaded with exciting games throughout the evening, and right now you can use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. Use it to bet the LA Bowl or NBA Cup action today and potentially boost your bankroll in time for NFL Sunday or anything else you might be interested in. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter and collect your bonus bets if the wager wins.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

LA Bowl betting preview

The LA Bowl will be contested on Saturday night, as the Washington Huskies will take on the Boise State Broncos at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Both teams went 8-4 during the regular season, but Boise State was able to improve to 9-4 last week with a win in the Mountain West Championship Game. However, Washington is still favored by 9.5 in the latest college football odds from DraftKings while the over/under for Saturday's 8 p.m. ET kickoff is 53. Get $200 in bonus bets after if your first $5 wager wins:

Saturday NBA betting preview

Meanwhile, the 2025 NBA Cup continues on Saturday with a couple of great semifinal matchups between teams with designs on winning their respective conferences this season. Both games will be played in Las Vegas and at 5:40 p.m. ET it will be the New York Knicks taking on the Orlando Magic. New York is favored by 5 in the latest NBA odds from DraftKings while the over/under is 224.5 points.

Then at 9:10 p.m. ET, the Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the San Antonio Spurs in the other semifinal. The Spurs beat the Lakers on Wednesday without Victor Wembanyama (calf), but he's going to return on Saturday. However, the Thunder have won 16 games in a row and are favored by 11 in this matchup while the over/under is 232. Get $200 in bonus bets after if your first $5 wager wins:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.