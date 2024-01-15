The New York Knicks (23-16) will try to avoid their second loss of the month when they host the Orlando Magic (21-18) on Monday afternoon. New York opened January with five consecutive victories before suffering its first loss at Dallas last Thursday. The Knicks bounced back with a 106-94 win at Memphis on Saturday, moving into a four-way tie for fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings. Orlando is currently on a three-game losing skid, falling to Oklahoma City in a road game on Saturday.

Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. ET on Monday at Madison Square Garden. New York is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Knicks vs. Magic odds, while the over/under is 221.5 points. Before entering any Magic vs. Knicks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 13 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 42-23 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Orlando-New York. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Knicks vs. Magic spread: Knicks -6.5

Knicks vs. Magic over/under: 221.5 points

Knicks vs. Magic money line: Knicks -272, Magic +219

Knicks vs. Magic picks: See picks here

Why the Knicks can cover

The Knicks played without leading scorer Jalen Brunson (calf) on Saturday, but they still managed to beat the Grizzlies by double digits on the road. Brunson is a game-time decision for this game, with Miles McBride being his replacement option. Power forward Julius Randle stepped up with Brunson sidelined on Saturday, finishing with 24 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

Randle is the team's second-leading scorer, averaging 24.4 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. Orlando is riding a three-game losing streak following its loss to Oklahoma City, which is the team's third skid of at least three games since Dec. 15. The Knicks are the only NBA team to play on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in all 38 seasons in which games have been played on the holiday, going 23-14 heading into this game.

Why the Magic can cover

While New York was able to pull off a win without Brunson, it was certainly not a clean performance for the Knicks. They were facing a Memphis team that was without Ja Morant, Steven Adams, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr., but they still trailed at halftime. New York also committed a season-high 22 turnovers without their floor general in the lineup.

Orlando tends to keep games close, with seven of its last 11 losses coming by 12 points or fewer. The Magic trailed Oklahoma City by just six points with two minutes remaining before missing their final three shots from the floor. Power forward Paolo Banchero leads Orlando with 22.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. See which team to pick here.

How to make Knicks vs. Magic picks

The model has simulated Magic vs. Knicks 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Knicks vs. Magic, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Magic vs. Knicks spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 42-23 roll on top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.