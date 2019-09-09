'NBA 2K20' has bug-filled launch, upsets gamers so much that #Fix2k20 is trending

Following its initial release on Sept. 6, "NBA 2K20" has experienced a number of issues that have left fans angry and disappointed with the latest installment of the popular video game. The collective disappointment has resulted in a viral campaign that is trending on Twitter.

Scores of 2K fans have come together to spread the hashtag #fix2k20 after a rough initial rollout of the game. It seems as though 2K's servers weren't prepared to handle the mass influx of gamers logging on over the weekend and, as a result, a variety of bugs have seriously plagued the experience.

From PC Gamer:

The list of issues is long and includes slow loading, countless reports of crashes, reputation bars and other progression systems freezing and, of course, loot boxes. The Triple Threat mode has also been taken offline, with 2K not yet able to say when it will reappear. It's not just a shoddy PC port, either, as the problems appear to be affecting all versions of the game.

The NBA 2K games tend to be massively popular and competitive in both the basketball and eSports world, so the shaky rollout has undoubtedly come as a huge source of frustration for plenty of players. And not only has the brutal rollout taken a hit on the developer's reputation but, with a lot of the game's modes making micro-transactions a point of emphasis, it also may be costing the company a good bit of money.

Some fans are angry enough to call for the jobs of those behind the game's development, while others have decided to enjoy some laughs over the game's glitches and poke fun at themselves for spending so much money on a game that has turned out to be junk.

Me walking into GameStop after 2K gave us this weak game #fix2k20 pic.twitter.com/ni8l1ragn1 — Jared ogden (@Jaredogden19) September 9, 2019

That New Orleans voodoo pic.twitter.com/gh9uAeBf2v — Bryan Wiedey (@pastapadre) September 6, 2019

i paid 100 for a unfinished game thats wild 🤦🏽‍♂️ #fix2k20 pic.twitter.com/o7Yhr6QJ2z — Big Bula The Dula Shula (@BigShula) September 9, 2019

When my 2k20 app crashes for the 20th time & everything takes 5 mins to load.. #fix2k20 #fireronnie2k pic.twitter.com/CuHQxilvxR — Miguel (@iiggz_) September 9, 2019

#fix2k20 been going thru this without knowing if I’m getting any progression pic.twitter.com/BtfarHcZYI — JULIO LOPEZ... (@backey_) September 9, 2019

The response from annoyed fans has been too loud for 2K to ignore and it has seemingly been a rough few days not only for the development team, but also for the support team.

As you can imagine due to the #NBA2K20 launch we're receiving more tickets than usual. We're doing everything we can to get to your case as quickly as possible. Thanks! — 2K Support (@2KSupport) September 8, 2019

The company promises it's working on sorting out the issues but says it could need a few more days before things start running a bit smoother. Until then, it seems that social media is going to be a sort of safe haven and outlet for those anxiously awaiting a patch.