NBA coaching tracker, candidates, rumors, updates: Knicks, Magic, Hornets to interview Jerry Stackhouse
Keep checking back for the latest rumors, firings and hires around the NBA coaching carousel
The dominoes are starting to fall. A few teams didn't like the direction they were headed in terms of coaching, and more will likely follow as the offseason rolls on for teams that didn't make the playoffs.
The Knicks' Jeff Hornacek, the Magic's Frank Vogel and the Hornets' Steve Clifford have already gotten the axe. We'll continue to update this post with the latest firings, hires and rumors from around the league.
|Team
|OUT
|IN
|NEWS
|Steve Clifford
|VACANT
|The Hornets cut ties with head coach Steve Clifford after failing to make the playoffs for a second straight season. Clifford compiled a 196-214 record in Charlotte.
|Frank Vogel
|VACANT
|The Magic fired Vogel after two years and a 54-110 record in Orlando. Vogel had his struggles, but he also didn't have a lot of talent to work with. When a team is pretty egregiously tanking, it's easy to hang the coach out to dry, and apparently Vogel took the brunt of that this season.
|Jeff Hornacek
|VACANT
|The Knicks fired Hornacek after two seasons as the team's coach and a 60-104 record, the sixth-worst in the league during that time. Former Memphis Grizzlies coach David Fizdale, former Cleveland Cavaliers coach David Blatt, former Golden State coach Mark Jackson and Jerry Stackhouse, coach of the G League Raptors 905, will all reportedly be considered for the vacancy
|Jason Kidd
|Joe Prunty (interim)
|The Bucks fired Kidd after he led the Bucks to a 23-22 start to his fourth season, and replaced him with Prunty for the remainder of the season. Chances are they'll be looking elsewhere for a permanent replacement this offseason.
|David Fizdale
|J.B. Bickerstaff (interim)
|Fizdale might have been the most shocking firing of the season, as he was let go amid a reported struggle with Grizzlies center Marc Gasol . Fizdale is considered a hot commodity to grab another head coaching job this offseason.
|Earl Watson
|Jay Triano (interim)
|It didn't take the Suns long to realize that Watson wasn't their guy -- he was fired after just three games -- and Triano did an admirable job guiding the tanking efforts for the rest of the season. They'll search for a new coach this offseason to figure out which players are going to be a part of their future, and Triano is reportedly under consideration for the full-time gig.
Rumors
- Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer has been granted permission to meet with the Suns about their vacant head coaching position, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. He has two years left on his deal with Atlanta.
- The Hornets have been granted permission to interview Spurs assistant Ettore Messina for their open coaching position, according to Wojnarowski. Messina has won multiple EuroLeague titles in Italy. Jerry Stackhouse, coach of the Raptors' G League team, will also interview for the opening, per Wojnarowski.
- The Knicks have gained permission to speak to former coach Mike Woodson, according to Wojnarowski . They also are finalizing meetings with David Fizdale, Mark Jackson, Jerry Stackhouse and former Cavaliers coach David Blatt, who is currently coaching in Europe.
- The Magic plan to interview Stackhouse, according to Wojnarowski.
Possible coaching candidates
- David Fizdale, 43, former Grizzlies coach
- Mark Jackson, 53, TV analyst and former Warriors coach
- Jason Kidd, 45, former Nets, Bucks coach
- Jeff Van Gundy, 56, TV analyst and former Knicks, Rockets coach
- David Blatt, 58, former Cavaliers coach
- Jerry Stackhouse, 43, Raptors 905 coach (G League)
- Frank Vogel, 44, former Magic, Pacers coach
- Jeff Hornacek, 54, former Knicks, Suns coach
- Steve Clifford, 56, former Hornets coach
- Ettore Messina, 58, current Spurs assistant
- Mike Woodson, 60, former Hawks, Knicks coach
-
76ers vs. Heat NBA odds, Game 2 picks
Micah Roberts set lines for Vegas' biggest sports books
-
NBA Playoffs: 76ers vs. Heat preview
Everything you need to know about the 3 vs. 6 first-round series in the East
-
LeBron: 'I was down 3-1 in the Finals'
The Cavaliers lost Game 1 against the Pacers, putting LeBron in a position he's never expe...
-
2018 NBA Draft order
The order of the NBA Draft is pretty much set, with only the lottery left to decide how it...
-
2018 NBA lottery standings, odds
The tankathon is officially over, so let's see the results
-
NBA award picks 2017-18
Our NBA experts share their picks for every major award this season