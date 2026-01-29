NBA Slam Dunk Contest participants: Lakers' Jaxson Hayes, Spurs' Carter Bryant accept invitations, per report
All-Star Saturday night will look different this season in Los Angeles
Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes and San Antonio Spurs rookie Carter Bryant have accepted invitations to participate in the 2026 Slam Dunk Contest at NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles, according to ESPN. As of Thursday, no other invitees have been named.
Hayes recently went between the legs for a slam on a fastbreak against the Chicago Bulls and is know for his high-flying theatrics. Hayes, a 7-footer, is averaging 6.4 points and 3.9 rebounds per game this season for the Lakers.
JAXSON HAYES GOES BETWEEN THE LEGS FOR THE SLAM 🤯 pic.twitter.com/DCUKpU2HR0— NBA (@NBA) January 27, 2026
Bryant, an athletic first-year player out of Arizona, has played in 37 games this season as a first-round pick. He is averaging 2.5 points and 1.7 rebounds in 8.1 minutes per game.
Three-time Dunk Contest champion Mac McClung will not participate in next month's event after he was waived by the Indiana Pacers in November following a three-game stint.
While his NBA opportunities have been limited, McClung made a reputation as a supreme athlete with elite dunking ability. He won the league's midseason extravaganza at each of the last three All-Star weekends. McClung also boasts a track record as a G League standout and won the MVP award at the end of a stellar year with the Osceola Magic last fall.
NBA All-Star Weekend will take place Feb. 13-15 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, home of the Los Angeles Clippers. The Dunk Contest is scheduled for Feb. 14. The 10 starters for the All-Star Game -- which will feature a new format -- were announced last week.