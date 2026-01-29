Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes and San Antonio Spurs rookie Carter Bryant have accepted invitations to participate in the 2026 Slam Dunk Contest at NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles, according to ESPN. As of Thursday, no other invitees have been named.

Hayes recently went between the legs for a slam on a fastbreak against the Chicago Bulls and is know for his high-flying theatrics. Hayes, a 7-footer, is averaging 6.4 points and 3.9 rebounds per game this season for the Lakers.

Bryant, an athletic first-year player out of Arizona, has played in 37 games this season as a first-round pick. He is averaging 2.5 points and 1.7 rebounds in 8.1 minutes per game.

Three-time Dunk Contest champion Mac McClung will not participate in next month's event after he was waived by the Indiana Pacers in November following a three-game stint.

While his NBA opportunities have been limited, McClung made a reputation as a supreme athlete with elite dunking ability. He won the league's midseason extravaganza at each of the last three All-Star weekends. McClung also boasts a track record as a G League standout and won the MVP award at the end of a stellar year with the Osceola Magic last fall.

NBA All-Star Weekend will take place Feb. 13-15 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, home of the Los Angeles Clippers. The Dunk Contest is scheduled for Feb. 14. The 10 starters for the All-Star Game -- which will feature a new format -- were announced last week.