The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Barclays Center. Brooklyn is 31-15 overall and 17-6 at home, while the Timberwolves are 11-35 overall and 5-18 on the road. The Timberwolves have won the last five games between the teams.

Brooklyn is favored by 11 points in the latest Nets vs. Timberwolves odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 239.

Nets vs. Timberwolves spread: Nets -11

Nets vs. Timberwolves over-under: 239 points

Nets vs. Timberwolves money line: Brooklyn +800, Minnesota -550



What you need to know about the Nets

Brooklyn topped the Detroit Pistons this past Friday, 113-111. James Harden almost posted a triple-double on 44 points, 14 boards, and eight assists. He tied season highs in points and rebounds. The Nets have won 17 of their past 20 games, the best 20-game run in franchise history. Six of their last seven games have been decided by single digits.

Brooklyn is 14-5 vs. Western Conference teams. Harden leads the NBA in in assists per game (11.2) and minutes per game (38.1). Landry Shamet (ankle) is out for Monday's game. Kyrie Irving (personal) is expected to be available.

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

Minnesota lost 129-107 to the Houston Rockets this past Saturday. The Timberwolves were down 74-48 at the half. Karl-Anthony Towns dropped a double-double on 27 points and 15 rebounds. Minnesota has lost six of its past 10 games.

The Timberwolves have allowed 120-plus points 22 times this season. Anthony Edwards scored 27 points on Saturday. Malik Beasley returned from his 12-game suspension and finished with 13 points. Towns is averaging 29.3 points in his last seven games.

