Rockets vs. Nuggets odds: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 20 predictions from advanced computer model

In a matchup between two first-place teams, the Denver Nuggets will take on the Houston Rockets at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Pepsi Center. The Rockets have reeled off eight consecutive wins since opening the month of November with back-to-back losses. The Nuggets, meanwhile, have won six of their last seven after finishing October with consecutive losses. Denver is 9-3 overall and 4-2 at home, while Houston is 11-3 overall and 5-2 on the road. Denver is favored by one point in the latest Nuggets vs. Rockets odds, while the over-under is set at 222.

The matchup between the Nuggets and Memphis on Sunday was a pretty decisive one as the Nuggets wrapped it up with a 131-114 victory. Jamal Murray had a stellar game for Denver as he shot 7-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with a season-high 39 points and eight assists. Murray leads the Nuggets in scoring at 19.2 points per game.

Meanwhile, everything went Houston's way against Portland on Monday as the Rockets made off with a 132-108 win. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third quarter, by which point Houston had established a 99-76 advantage. James Harden led Houston with 36 points. He scored 49 points in the previous game vs. Minnesota, and has now hit the 40 mark in five of his past eight games. Russell Westbrook had 28 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists against Portland as he registered his third triple-double of the season.

Denver comes into the game boasting the fourth fewest points allowed per game in the league at 102.9. But the Rockets rank first in the league when it comes to points per game, scoring 119.5 on average.

