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🏀 Five things to know Thursday

💎 Do not miss this: NFL Draft hidden gems

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The NFL Draft starts one week from tonight, and everyone is buzzing about the players at the top of the board. Get caught up on all the latest draft rumors and intel from CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. Then look to Josh Edwards, who has been hunting for diamonds in the rough in the mid- to late-rounds with his hidden gems of the 2026 NFL Draft.

One player worth watching a little further down the board is Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard. Not only did Bernard have a productive college career, but he's also willing to get physical in the running game. Teams that miss on receivers early could do a lot worse than Bernard as the draft progresses.

Edwards: "There are a number of receivers who stand out among this receiver class. Alabama's Germie Bernard is willing to do the dirty work in the run game, in addition to his responsibilities through the air, which will allow him to hang around the league for a long time; much in the same way that Robert Woods had previously."

Forget hidden gem, Ryan Wilson thinks Bernard might be the safest pick in the entire draft class.

With the draft approaching quickly, we have a stockpile of content to get you ready. Pete Prisco has highlighted 20 players he's higher on than the scouts, and that's just the tip of the iceberg:

🏈 Big 12 bold predictions

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With spring practices winding down, we have arrived at talkin' season in college football. It's time to make bold prediction about what will unfold in four short months. That's exactly what Shehan Jeyarajah has done with his Big 12 bold predictions.

Coming off a 3-9 season at Colorado in 2025, Deion Sanders will try to bounce back. Sanders has bounced back from serious health issues, and we'll have to see whether the winning will follow. Jeyarajah isn't confident that will be the case, predicting that Sanders is entering his final season in Boulder.

Jeyarajah: "Sanders is responsible for the most electric moments at Colorado in the 21st century. He also just posted the second-worst season since 2014, a 3-9 disaster with a 1-8 mark in conference play. This year, the Buffaloes face two Power Four opponents on the road in non-conference play with a roster still featuring many question marks. Coach Prime managed to put his stamp on college football, but there's not much left to accomplish in Boulder."

Even if the Sanders era at Colorado is nearing an end, he will be there for the 2026 season, unlike former Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt. Following a complex transfer portal recruitment, Leavitt found his way to LSU.

Speaking of highly-touted SEC quarterbacks, Texas star Arch Manning says he's "100%" as he hopes to realize his full potential this fall.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Thursday

⛳ RBC Heritage: First round, 2 p.m. on Golf Channel

🏒 Blues at Mammoth, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

⚾ Mariners at Padres, 8:40 p.m. on MLB Network

🏒 Kraken at Avalanche, 10 p.m. on ESPN