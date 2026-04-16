Vintage Stephen Curry lifts Warriors in NBA Play-In Tournament; finding hidden gems in NFL Draft
Plus bold college football predictions for each Big 12 team
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🏀 Five things to know Thursday
- The Warriors turned back the clock, and the 76ers punched their tickets to the 2026 NBA Playoffs. Golden State got vintage versions of their senior stars as Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Al Horford and Kristaps Porziņģis all had key moments in the Warriors' 126-121 victory that sent them to Friday's game in Phoenix to determine the West's 8 seed. Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard's Clippers -- who were outscored 14-2 down the stretch -- head into the offseason. Curry, of course, led the way with 35 points, but Horford was 4 for 4 on fourth-quarter 3s. Earlier, the 76ers put the clamps on the Magic in the second half. Philly held Orlando to just 42 points in the final two quarters for a 109-97 win, and the Sixers will now face the Celtics as the 7 seed in the first round.
- Tigers rookie Kevin McGonigle has signed a massive $150 million extension. The trend of young players with minimal MLB experience getting paid continues. McGonigle entered the 2026 season as the top prospect in baseball, and now his bank account matches that ranking. To his credit, McGonigle has delivered on the hype in a small sample size with a .311 average, one homer and eight RBI. McGonigle's contract comes just a week after the Pirates doled out a $140 million extension to Konnor Griffin.
- A'ja Wilson made history with a record-setting contract. The four-time WNBA MVP signed the largest contract in league history on Wednesday when she inked a three-year contract worth $5 million with the Aces. Just last year, Wilson hit the trifecta of MVP, WNBA Finals MVP and WNBA champion -- adding to her already impeccable legacy. Now she'll have the chance to add more hardware in Sin City.
- Speaking of history, Mike Trout made some at Yankee Stadium. Trout has been mashing in the Bronx, and he made a bit of history with his 383-foot blast on Wednesday. Trout has now homered in three straight games at Yankee Stadium, which is the first time that's happened since Miguel Cabrera did it in 2013. The Angels play the Yankees again on Thursday, so Trout could make it four in a row with one more big swing.
- LIV Golf will complete the 2026 season in the face of an uncertain future. Reporting has indicated that the Saudi Public Investment Fund may dissolve its multi-billion dollar investment in the sport, bringing an end to LIV Golf. Despite that tenuous future, CEO Scott O'Neil has announced that the league will finish its 2026 season. Will it see a 2027 season? That's very much up in the air.
💎 Do not miss this: NFL Draft hidden gems
The NFL Draft starts one week from tonight, and everyone is buzzing about the players at the top of the board. Get caught up on all the latest draft rumors and intel from CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. Then look to Josh Edwards, who has been hunting for diamonds in the rough in the mid- to late-rounds with his hidden gems of the 2026 NFL Draft.
One player worth watching a little further down the board is Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard. Not only did Bernard have a productive college career, but he's also willing to get physical in the running game. Teams that miss on receivers early could do a lot worse than Bernard as the draft progresses.
- Edwards: "There are a number of receivers who stand out among this receiver class. Alabama's Germie Bernard is willing to do the dirty work in the run game, in addition to his responsibilities through the air, which will allow him to hang around the league for a long time; much in the same way that Robert Woods had previously."
Forget hidden gem, Ryan Wilson thinks Bernard might be the safest pick in the entire draft class.
With the draft approaching quickly, we have a stockpile of content to get you ready. Pete Prisco has highlighted 20 players he's higher on than the scouts, and that's just the tip of the iceberg:
- Tom Fornelli projects the Vikings making a big move in the first round.
- Here's a pick-by-pick plan for each team in the first round.
- Teams shouldn't worry too much about Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion's drop issues.
- 10 bold first-round predictions, including an aggressive strategy from the Cowboys.
🏈 Big 12 bold predictions
With spring practices winding down, we have arrived at talkin' season in college football. It's time to make bold prediction about what will unfold in four short months. That's exactly what Shehan Jeyarajah has done with his Big 12 bold predictions.
Coming off a 3-9 season at Colorado in 2025, Deion Sanders will try to bounce back. Sanders has bounced back from serious health issues, and we'll have to see whether the winning will follow. Jeyarajah isn't confident that will be the case, predicting that Sanders is entering his final season in Boulder.
- Jeyarajah: "Sanders is responsible for the most electric moments at Colorado in the 21st century. He also just posted the second-worst season since 2014, a 3-9 disaster with a 1-8 mark in conference play. This year, the Buffaloes face two Power Four opponents on the road in non-conference play with a roster still featuring many question marks. Coach Prime managed to put his stamp on college football, but there's not much left to accomplish in Boulder."
Even if the Sanders era at Colorado is nearing an end, he will be there for the 2026 season, unlike former Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt. Following a complex transfer portal recruitment, Leavitt found his way to LSU.
Speaking of highly-touted SEC quarterbacks, Texas star Arch Manning says he's "100%" as he hopes to realize his full potential this fall.
👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest
- Check out our RBC Heritage preview as Round 1 tees off this morning.
- An ex-Alabama football player allegedly impersonated Michael Penix Jr. and other NFL athletes while committing a $20 million fraud scheme.
- Jarren Duran provided the sobering reason why he flipped out on a fan.
- Astros RHP Tatsuya Imai is blaming his new "American lifestyle" for his injury issues.
- Should the Red Sox be concerned about Garrett Crochet's drop in velocity?
- Spot the difference: The Commanders unveiled "new" uniforms for the 2026 season.
- The Sabres made me look foolish in the latest edition of my NHL Power Rankings.
- UNC coach Michael Malone still has a bit of work left to do on his 2026-27 roster.
- Bayern Munich topped Real Madrid in a seven-goal UCL shootout.
- Teamwork makes the dream work: Rhea Ripley lays out the road map to success at WrestleMania 42.
📺 What we're watching Thursday
⛳ RBC Heritage: First round, 2 p.m. on Golf Channel
🏒 Blues at Mammoth, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN
⚾ Mariners at Padres, 8:40 p.m. on MLB Network
🏒 Kraken at Avalanche, 10 p.m. on ESPN