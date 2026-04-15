The Detroit Tigers and standout rookie third baseman Kevin McGonigle have agreed to an eight-year contract extension, the club announced on Wednesday. The deal is worth $150 million guaranteed and includes escalators that could push the total value to $160 million. It kicks in for 2027 and will run through the 2034 season.

McGonigle's deal is the latest in a recent spate of long-term extensions for young players with little or no MLB service time. His pact is larger than the recent one signed by young shortstop Konnor Griffin and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 21-year-old McGonigle is a former No. 37 overall draft pick out of a Pennsylvania high school who's thus far enjoying a highly productive rookie campaign in Detroit.

Kevin McGonigle DET • SS • #7 BA 0.311 R 12 HR 1 RBI 8 SB 1 View Profile

Through the first 17 games of his MLB career, McGonigle has an OBP of .417 with more walks (11) than strikeouts (eight). He's also slugging .492 with six doubles and an OPS+ of 162. Thanks to strong quality-of-contact measures, McGonigle boasts an expected slugging of .546, which puts him in the 90th percentile of MLB hitters in projectable power. That's in addition to his running the bases well and playing sound defense at short and third for a Tigers team with designs on making the playoffs for a third straight year.

Coming into the 2026 season, CBS Sports ranked McGonigle as the No. 1 prospect in all of baseball. Here's part of our write-up:

McGonigle is probably the single most polished hitter not already in the majors. He's a lefty who, when he's in his stance, resembles a mirrored version of Jose Altuve. There are some skill-set similarities too. McGonigle can hit the ball wherever, whenever, and often with gusto behind it. He's mindful of the zone, and last year he walked 13 times more than he struck out combined across three levels. McGonigle has shown headiness on the basepaths in the past, though last year he wasn't as successful in volume or efficiency. Defensively, he may play shortstop at the onset of his big-league career as a necessity to get his bat in the lineup. McGonigle seems unlikely to remain at the six much beyond that, however, with second base appearing to be his long-term home. It won't matter. If he hits like he's demonstrated he can throughout his professional career, the Tigers will be pleased all the same.

The eight-year extension buys out multiple free agent years from McGonigle and all but ensures he'll remain in Detroit through at least his age-29 season. From McGonigle's standpoint, he gets a life-changing guarantee, and he can still test the free-agent market before he turns 30 years of age. For the Tigers, it's bound to be a highly popular move for a fan base that's primed to be frustrated by ace Tarik Skubal's likely departure via free agency next offseason.

At this writing, McGonigle and the Tigers have won four in a row to reach 8-9 on the season after a slow start.

Spring prospect extensions