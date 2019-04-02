Warriors vs. Nuggets odds, line: NBA picks, predictions from computer simulation on 69-52 run

Home-court advantage throughout the 2019 NBA playoffs is at stake Tuesday night when the Denver Nuggets face the Golden State Warriors in a crucial Western Conference showdown. Tipoff from Oracle Arena is set for 10:30 p.m. ET. The Warriors (52-24) enter Tuesday one game ahead of the Nuggets (51-25) in the Western Conference playoff race and can take a major step toward locking up the top spot with a victory. The Warriors seek the No. 1 seed in the West for the fourth time in the past five seasons, but a win by Denver would likely ensure that the race for the top spot will hinge on the final games of the regular season. Golden State is an 8.5-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 219.5 in the latest Warriors vs. Nuggets odds. Before you make your Warriors vs. Nuggets picks, check out what the SportsLine projection model has to say.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks. It entered Week 25 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling 277-216 record on all top-rated picks, returning more than $4,500 in profit to anybody following them. And it has been particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA picks against the spread, entering Week 25 on a strong 69-52 run. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now it has analyzed all relevant data and crunched the numbers for Nuggets vs. Warriors. We can tell you it's leaning over, but it also has a strong point-spread pick that hits in over 50 percent of simulations. That pick is only available at SportsLine.

The model knows the Warriors, despite bouts of inconsistency, have saved their best performances for upper-tier competition and will be eager to notch another signature win Tuesday night.

Golden State lost the first matchup of the season at Denver by two, but has won the last two clashes with the Nuggets by 48 combined points. In a 122-105 victory on March 8, Klay Thompson returned from a knee injury to score 39 points on the strength of nine three-pointers. Kevin Durant scored 26 points and Steph Curry added 17 as the Warriors built a 17-point halftime lead and were never threatened. Golden State held Denver to 37.9 percent shooting and forced 19 turnovers.

But just because the Warriors have dominated the last two meetings doesn't mean they'll cover the Warriors vs. Nuggets spread on Tuesday.

The Nuggets have alternated wins and losses in their past six outings and are coming off a puzzling 95-90 home loss to the Washington Wizards in which their potent offense fell stagnant.

Still, they are tied for third in the Western Conference with 20 road victories and beat the Oklahoma City Thunder by 10 in their last performance away from the Pepsi Center.

Jamal Murray had 27 points, while Nikola Jokic added 23 and 16 rebounds as the Nuggets completed a four-game season sweep of the Thunder, another potential postseason opponent. Denver shot 56.5 percent from the field and managed a 45-43 rebounding edge.

Who wins Nuggets vs. Warriors? And which side of the spread cashes over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Nuggets vs. Warriors spread you should be all over Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.