Last Game
- Spectrum Center
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1:10
Ryan Conwell's Fit with the Miami Heat
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1:15
NBA Offseason Grades: Miami Heat
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12:13
NBA 2nd Round Mock Draft
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0:58
NBA 2nd Round Mock Draft: Ryan Conwell To The Thunder
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1:59
NBA Mock Draft: Round 2 Best Available
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1:57
Pat Kelsey: Atmosphere was awesome, it was a special night
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0:48
Transfer Ryan Conwell Comes up Big in Victory over Indiana
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2:30
Pat Kelsey: We have really good guards
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0:44
Cardinals credit defense, inside presence as keys in win over Kentucky
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0:23
Ryan Conwell: It's a blessing to have opportunity to play in Louisville vs Kentucky rivalry
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16:16
Ranking LeBron James' Landing Spots Based on Rich Paul's Whiteboard
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0:27
NBA Summer League Highlights: Heat at Lakers (7/5)
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12:12
Where Will LeBron James' Final Destination Be?
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1:43
NBA Offseason Grades: Boston Celtics
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20:12
Ranking the New Look Eastern Conference
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1:13
Ranking New Look Eastern Conference: No. 4 - Miami Heat
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1:25
NEW BEASTS IN THE EAST: Balance of power shifting in NBA Eastern Conference | Latest odds to win
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11:50
How These 4 Teams Can Afford To Sign LeBron James
Top Ryan Conwell News
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Heat's Ryan Conwell: Game-high 26 points in SL win
Conwell contributed 26 points (8-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 30 minutes in Monday's 95-85 California Classic Summer League win over Warriors Gold.
Conwell shot just 6-for-18 from the field in Sunday's double-overtime loss to the Lakers, though he was much more efficient Monday en route to a game-high 26-point performance. The rookie shooting guard also knocked down a game-best four triples and finished second on the team in assists. He posted 20-plus points in two of his three California Classic appearances and scored at least 16 points in all of them.... See More ... See Less
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Heat's Ryan Conwell: Scores 16 in SL loss
Conwell logged 16 points (6-18 FG, 2-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and a steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 93-91 double-overtime loss to the Lakers at the California Classic Summer League.
Conwell tied Trevor Keels for Miami's team high in scoring while also leading the team in rebounds, continuing to showcase his all-around impact despite another inefficient shooting night. Through two Summer League games, Conwell has emerged as the Heat's leading scorer, but he's converted just 33.3 percent of his field-goal attempts. While the shot hasn't consistently fallen, his willingness to stay aggressive offensively and contribute on the glass has been encouraging, and improved shooting efficiency could quickly elevate his stock heading into the regular season.... See More ... See Less
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Heat's Ryan Conwell: Scores 21 points in SL action
Conwell finished with 21 points (4-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 29 minutes in Friday's 88-87 California Classic Summer League win over the Spurs.
Conwell shot an inefficient 4-for-12 from the floor Friday, though he still managed to tie Jahmir Young with a game-high 21 points to lead Miami to a one-point win. Conwell, the 2026 No. 37 overall pick, played for three schools before ending his college career in 2025-26 at Louisville, where he averaged a career-high 18.8 points along with 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.2 blocks and 1.1 steals over 30.9 minutes in 34 contests, which includes two games in the NCAA Tournament . Though Conwell will need to improve in areas of his game, he could find some minutes sporadically throughout the 2026-27 campaign.... See More ... See Less
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Heat's Ryan Conwell: Rights traded to Heat
The Thunder selected Conwell with the No. 37 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and traded his rights to the Heat, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
In exchange, the Thunder received the No. 41 pick, which they used on Otega Oweh, and cash. Conwell played for three schools (USF, Indiana State, Xavier) before spending his final collegiate season at Louisville. In 34 regular-season appearances with the Cardinals, the 22-year-old averaged a career-high 18.8 points with 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.2 blocks and 1.1 steals over 30.9 minutes. While Conwell wasn't as efficient from deep in his final year at the college level, he is still regarded as one of the best shooters in the draft. He has plenty of positive attributes that will allow him to make a difference in Miami right away. With head coach Erik Spoelstra historically not known for shying away from starting young, developing players when necessary, Conwell might even make some starts in his inaugural campaign. As part of the trade, Oklahoma City obtained the No. 41 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.... See More ... See Less
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Player Bio
|HT/WT: 6-4, 215 lbs
|Birthplace: Indianapolis, IN
|Age: 22
|School: Louisville
|Experience: R