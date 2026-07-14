Last Game
- Spectrum Center
-
1:15
Evaluating Brayden Burries & Nate Ament in Summer League
-
0:53
Anthony Edwards' Pitch to LeBron James
-
0:46
LeBron James' 'The Decision' 16 Years Later
-
1:10
Ryan Conwell's Fit with the Miami Heat
-
16:16
Ranking LeBron James' Landing Spots Based on Rich Paul's Whiteboard
-
12:12
Where Will LeBron James' Final Destination Be?
-
1:15
NBA Offseason Grades: Miami Heat
-
1:43
NBA Offseason Grades: Boston Celtics
-
20:12
Ranking the New Look Eastern Conference
-
1:13
Ranking New Look Eastern Conference: No. 4 - Miami Heat
-
1:25
NEW BEASTS IN THE EAST: Balance of power shifting in NBA Eastern Conference | Latest odds to win
-
11:50
How These 4 Teams Can Afford To Sign LeBron James
-
15:56
Ranking the Best Starting 5's with LeBron James
-
1:20
Affording LeBron: Miami Heat
-
1:09
A Look at a Potential Heat Super Team
-
1:14
Breaking: Norman Powell Signs 2-Year, $45M Deal with Bulls
-
1:33
Why LeBron is the Biggest Winner of NBA Free Agency
-
1:51
Where Will LeBron James Go Next? The Big Debate
-
0:51
Turning Up the Heat on Miami's Roster: "They've Got Work To Do"
-
1:44
Ranking LeBron's Priorities In Free Agency
Top Tre Donaldson News
-
Heat's Tre Donaldson: Leads Heat in scoring Monday
Donaldson (rest) finished with 22 points (10-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 33 minutes in Monday's 90-73 Summer League loss to the Cavaliers.
With Trevor Keels (knee), Ryan Conwell (hip) and others ruled out for this contest, Donaldson took advantage to finish with a team-high 22 points. The 22-year-old went undrafted in 2026 after spending his final collegiate season at Miami. In 35 appearances with the Hurricanes in 2025-26, including two NCAA Tournament games, Donaldson averaged 16.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 0.2 blocks and 1.4 steals over 34.0 minutes per contest. He landed a two-way deal with Miami in June, so he may suit up for at least a few games with the Heat during the 2026-27 campaign. Still, Donaldson has a long way to go before earning meaningful minutes.... See More ... See Less
-
Heat's Tre Donaldson: Starting Monday
Donaldson (rest) will start in Monday's Las Vegas Summer League matchup with the Cavaliers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Donaldson is back and starting after skipping Saturday's Summer League loss to the Magic, and he'll be joined in the first unit by Jahmir Young, Kendall Brown, J'Vonne Hadley and Vladislav Goldin. Donaldson looked good in his Summer League debut, scoring 12 points on five shots in 23 minutes.... See More ... See Less
-
Heat's Tre Donaldson: Won't play Saturday
Donaldson (rest) will not play in Saturday's Summer League game against the Magic, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Donaldson will sit out the second leg of the Heat's back-to-back set in Las Vegas, and his next opportunity to play will be Monday against the Cavaliers. He was in Miami's starting lineup against Milwaukee on Friday, when he played 23 minutes and finished with 12 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, two steals and one block in a 119-86 victory.... See More ... See Less
-
Heat's Tre Donaldson: Well-rounded outing in SL win
Donaldson generated 15 points (6-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six assists, five rebounds and three steals across 30 minutes in Monday's 95-85 California Classic Summer League win over Warriors Gold.
Donaldson moved into the starting lineup Monday and struggled with efficiency, though he still finished as Miami's third-leading scorer while delivering a solid all-around performance. The 22-year-old point guard, who signed a two-way pact with the Heat after going undrafted this year, also led the team in assists and steals. He scored in double figures in two of his three California Classic appearances, dishing out at least four assists in two outings as well.... See More ... See Less
-
Heat's Tre Donaldson: Scores 11 in SL loss
Donaldson recorded 11 points (4-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, two rebounds and a steal in 24 minutes during Sunday's 93-91 double-overtime loss to the Lakers at the California Classic Summer League.
Donaldson went perfect from the field in Sunday's game and matched Tre White for the most points from a Heat reserve player. Donaldson struggled in his first Summer League appearance, totaling just two points and three turnovers in 18 minutes, but he bounced back with a sound performance Sunday. The University of Miami product is signed to a two-way deal and figures to spend most of his time in the G League this season.... See More ... See Less
-
Heat's Tre Donaldson: Lands two-way pact
Donaldson agreed to a two-way contract with the Heat on Wednesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Donaldson will join the Heat but isn't guaranteed a consistent role while signed to a two-way contract. Over 35 appearances for the University of Miami in 2025-26, the 22-year-old guard averaged 16.4 points, 5.7 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 34.0 minutes per contest.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Player Bio
|HT/WT: 6-3, 198 lbs
|Birthplace: Tallahassee, FL
|Age: 22
|School: Miami
|Experience: R