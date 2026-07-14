Donaldson (rest) finished with 22 points (10-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 33 minutes in Monday's 90-73 Summer League loss to the Cavaliers.

With Trevor Keels (knee), Ryan Conwell (hip) and others ruled out for this contest, Donaldson took advantage to finish with a team-high 22 points. The 22-year-old went undrafted in 2026 after spending his final collegiate season at Miami. In 35 appearances with the Hurricanes in 2025-26, including two NCAA Tournament games, Donaldson averaged 16.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 0.2 blocks and 1.4 steals over 34.0 minutes per contest. He landed a two-way deal with Miami in June, so he may suit up for at least a few games with the Heat during the 2026-27 campaign. Still, Donaldson has a long way to go before earning meaningful minutes.