Last Game
- American Airlines Center
-
1:39
Summer League Preview: Lendeborg vs Johnson Jr.
-
1:46
Morez Johnson Jr. Follows HC Dusty May to Dallas
-
1:20
2026 NBA Draft Round 1 Winners: Gary Parrish's Picks
-
1:36
Mavericks Draft Michigan's Morez Johnson Jr. 9th Overall
-
1:28
NBA Draft Grades: Mavericks Select Morez Johnson Jr. No. 9 Overall
-
1:55
NBA Draft Big Men: Four/Fives
-
8:55
Post NBA Draft Combine Big Board Breakdown
-
1:01
Morez Johnson Jr. Is Michigan's 3rd Projected 1st-Round NBA Draft Pick
-
26:48
Gary Parrish Releases Post-Lottery NBA Mock Draft
-
1:53
Michigan's Plan To Replace Yaxel Lendeborg, Morez Johnson Jr.
-
1:53
Michigan Wins the Natty - Player of the Game (Presented by Belfor)
-
1:34
Reasons Michigan Can Win The National Title: Best Frontcourt Trio in College Basketball
-
7:39
Going The Distance: From The Tournament To The NBA Draft
-
4:08
Why Michigan's Big Three May Be Best Of All Time
-
1:09
Expectations for Cameron Boozer with the Grizzlies
-
0:46
Morez Johnson Jr. is the Michigan Man to Watch
-
16:16
Ranking LeBron James' Landing Spots Based on Rich Paul's Whiteboard
-
1:17
Pressure on Luka Doncic in Post-LeBron Lakers Era
-
1:26
How the Jaylen Brown Trade Compares To Others In Years Past
Top Morez Johnson Jr. News
-
Mavericks' Morez Johnson: Rejects four shots in SL loss
Johnson closed with 10 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, four blocks and two steals over 28 minutes in Saturday's 91-70 Summer League loss to the Lakers.
Johnson put up modest offensive numbers, though he stood out with a game-high four blocks to go along with two steals. The early returns on the No. 9 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft have been encouraging, as his strong defensive showing Saturday came on the heels of a 27-point performance Thursday.... See More ... See Less
-
Mavericks' Morez Johnson: Full stat line in SL loss
Johnson produced 27 points (12-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks across 26 minutes in Thursday's 101-90 Summer League loss to Golden State.
Johnson turned in an efficient performance and stuffed the stat sheet in his Summer League debut, logging game-high marks in points and steals. The big man out of Michigan also led the Mavericks in rebounds and tied for the team lead in blocks. He figures to play a meaningful role off the bench to begin his rookie season.... See More ... See Less
-
Mavericks' Morez Johnson: Selected by Dallas
Johnson was selected by the Mavericks with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.
Johnson is a versatile defender and rim runner who posted averages of 13.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 blocks per game on 62/34/78 shooting splits during his sophomore season. His offense is a work in progress, and he's a bit undersized for the center position. However, his grit and commitment to winning should endear him to the Mavericks' coaching staff, specifically new head coach Dusty May, who led Johnson and the Wolverines to a national title in 2025-26. While the 20-year-old may not be an immediate threat to overthrow Dereck Lively (foot), P.J. Washington or Daniel Gafford for a starting job, assuming they remain on the roster, it could happen sooner than expected, especially if there are injuries.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Player Bio
|HT/WT: 6-9, 250 lbs
|Birthplace: Riverdale, IL
|Age: 20
|School: Michigan
|Experience: R