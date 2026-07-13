Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner
player headshot
Dallas • #14 • PF

Morez Johnson Jr.

player headshot

Last Game

Sun, Apr 12
vs Chicago Bulls (31-51)
  • American Airlines Center
128
Final
149
Game Recap

Western Southwest Standings

Team W-L L10 STRK
SA
 62-20 8-2 L1
HOU
 52-30 9-1 W1
NO
 26-56 1-9 L2
DAL
 26-56 3-7 W1
MEM
 25-57 1-9 L8
Full Standings
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:39

    Summer League Preview: Lendeborg vs Johnson Jr.

  • Image thumbnail
    1:46

    Morez Johnson Jr. Follows HC Dusty May to Dallas

  • Image thumbnail
    1:20

    2026 NBA Draft Round 1 Winners: Gary Parrish's Picks

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    Mavericks Draft Michigan's Morez Johnson Jr. 9th Overall

  • Image thumbnail
    1:28

    NBA Draft Grades: Mavericks Select Morez Johnson Jr. No. 9 Overall

  • Image thumbnail
    1:55

    NBA Draft Big Men: Four/Fives

  • Image thumbnail
    8:55

    Post NBA Draft Combine Big Board Breakdown

  • Image thumbnail
    1:01

    Morez Johnson Jr. Is Michigan's 3rd Projected 1st-Round NBA Draft Pick

  • Image thumbnail
    26:48

    Gary Parrish Releases Post-Lottery NBA Mock Draft

  • Image thumbnail
    1:53

    Michigan's Plan To Replace Yaxel Lendeborg, Morez Johnson Jr.

  • Image thumbnail
    1:53

    Michigan Wins the Natty - Player of the Game (Presented by Belfor)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:34

    Reasons Michigan Can Win The National Title: Best Frontcourt Trio in College Basketball

  • Image thumbnail
    7:39

    Going The Distance: From The Tournament To The NBA Draft

  • Image thumbnail
    4:08

    Why Michigan's Big Three May Be Best Of All Time

  • Image thumbnail
    1:09

    Expectations for Cameron Boozer with the Grizzlies

  • Image thumbnail
    0:46

    Morez Johnson Jr. is the Michigan Man to Watch

  • Image thumbnail
    16:16

    Ranking LeBron James' Landing Spots Based on Rich Paul's Whiteboard

  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    Pressure on Luka Doncic in Post-LeBron Lakers Era

  • Image thumbnail
    1:26

    How the Jaylen Brown Trade Compares To Others In Years Past

See All NBA Videos

Top Morez Johnson Jr. News

See More

Player Bio

HT/WT: 6-9, 250 lbs
Birthplace: Riverdale, IL
Age: 20
School: Michigan
Experience: R