Johnson closed with 10 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, four blocks and two steals over 28 minutes in Saturday's 91-70 Summer League loss to the Lakers.

Johnson put up modest offensive numbers, though he stood out with a game-high four blocks to go along with two steals. The early returns on the No. 9 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft have been encouraging, as his strong defensive showing Saturday came on the heels of a 27-point performance Thursday.