2020 NFL Draft declaration tracker: Potential first-round picks Shenault, Gross-Matos make decisions
There is potentially a lot of money on the line for some of college football's best players
With the college football regular season and the dream of playing postseason football over for some, 2020 NFL Draft decisions have already started to pile up. CBS Sports is tracking all of the decisions in one place leading up to the Jan. 20 deadline to declare. College players must be out of high school for at least three years before applying.
There were 103 underclassmen granted special eligibility for the 2019 NFL Draft, according to NFL Media. An additional 32 players 'in timely fashion under NFL rules officially notified the league office that they have fulfilled their degree requirements.' Another nine players inquired about their draft status and are eligible for selection without the need for special eligibility.
Of those 103 underclassmen granted special eligibility, 30 went undrafted. The prior year had seen 35 percent of underclassmen go undrafted. An additional 19 players went undrafted from those other two aforementioned categories.
Here are some other key dates to know:
Jan. 18: East-West Shrine Game, St. Petersburg, Florida
Jan. 20: Deadline to declare for the 2020 NFL Draft
Jan. 24: Full list of approved early entrants presented to all 32 teams
Jan. 25: Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama
Feb. 24-Mar. 2: NFL Scouting Combine, Indianapolis, Indiana
Apr. 23-25: 2020 NFL Draft, Las Vegas, Nevada
Declared for the 2020 NFL Draft
Trystan Colon-Castillo, C, Missouri - SOURCE
Gabriel Davis, WR, UCF - SOURCE
Jordan Elliott, DT, Missouri - SOURCE
Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State - SOURCE
Isaiah Hodgins, WR, Oregon State - SOURCE
Anthony McFarland, RB, Maryland - SOURCE
Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri - SOURCE
Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU - SOURCE
Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado - SOURCE
J.J. Taylor, RB, Arizona - SOURCE
Josh Uche, LB, Michigan - SOURCE
Returning to school
JaQuan Bailey, EDGE, Iowa State - SOURCE
Jonathon Cooper, EDGE, Ohio State - SOURCE
Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame - SOURCE
Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State - SOURCE
Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame - SOURCE
Michael Menet, OL, Penn State - SOURCE
Retiring from football
Grant Calcaterra, TE, Oklahoma - SOURCE
