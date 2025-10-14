Round 1 - Pick 1 Fernando Mendoza QB Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 225 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 1423 RUYDS 133 INTS 2 TDS 19 There may not be a clear-cut favorite to be the No. 1 overall selection in next April's draft, but Fernando Mendoza is a qualified candidate. He plays with a ton of poise and has proven capable of making any throw on the football field.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'3" / 275 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Rueben Bain Jr. has been arguably the most dominant player in college football, but there are going to be questions with his length. His pass-rush production is mostly derived through a powerful skill set rather than elite athleticism. Spencer Rattler has played pretty well for New Orleans this season and does not look like the weak link in that operation.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Jordyn Tyson WR Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 200 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st REC 47 REYDS 523 YDS/REC 11.1 TDS 8 Tennessee, in theory, has its franchise quarterback, so the focus should be on identifying and developing offensive line and pass catchers. Calvin Ridley has not lived up to expectations this season and to say the offensive line is struggling would be an understatement. The Titans have needs on defense as well, but figuring out the offensive issues would be the best outcome for anyone seeking job security.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Peter Woods DL Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 310 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Las Vegas' moves and roster construction made little sense to me in the long term. The Raiders traded for an older quarterback and drafted a running back No. 4 overall. Those are short-term positives on a roster with big needs across the board. The Raiders have not gotten positive results in the short-term so that really dampens the long-term outlook. Christian Wilkins was supposed to be a big part of this defense and obviously that did not work out. Peter Woods comes in to take some of the pressure off Maxx Crosby.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Dante Moore QB Oregon • Soph • 6'3" / 206 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 1396 RUYDS 95 INTS 3 TDS 15 Miami will almost assuredly go through a coaching change during or after the season. Tua Tagovailoa's comments following the Week 6 loss have gone over like a lead balloon and the Dolphins may determine it is time for a full restart. Dante Moore was volatile as a true freshman at UCLA in 2023, but a year on the bench at Oregon behind Dillon Gabriel has served him well.

Round 1 - Pick 6 LaNorris Sellers QB South Carolina • Soph • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK PAYDS 1010 RUYDS 117 INTS 2 TDS 5 The third quarterback off the board is potentially the one who has the most room for growth as a passer. LaNorris Sellers is a big-body quarterback who sheds arm tackles like wrapping paper on Christmas morning. There is no questioning his arm strength but rather if he will consistently make the correct decisions with the football.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Jermod McCoy CB Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Jermod McCoy has yet to play this season, but he's in a draft class that has not seen many, if any, prospects distance themselves atop the rankings. McCoy has the size and ball production to be a lockdown cornerback at the next level. Carolina will certainly not lack for physicality with Jaycee Horn and now McCoy in tow.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Caleb Downs S Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Cincinnati has chased a solution at safety since Jessie Bates departed for more greener pastures. Caleb Downs may be the best prospect in the class, but the reality is that the league does not often value the position in the top 10 overall. It could be a weird offseason of soul-searching if the season continues continues on this trajectory for the Bengals.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Arvell Reese LB Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st New York gets another playmaker on defense. Arvell Reese may have a linebacker designation next to his name, but is also more than capable of dropping into coverage or rushing the passer. He flows fast to the football and should be able to clean up all the chaos created by Abdul Carter and the active Giants front.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Spencer Fano IOL Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 308 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Arizona has done little to address the offensive line in the Jonathan Gannon era. Changes are bound to occur in some capacity, but new head coach or not, the offensive line needs to be a priority in the future. Some believe Spencer Fano is destined to move inside, but his services are needed at right tackle as well.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jeremiyah Love RB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 530 YDS/ATT 5.3 REYDS 160 TDS 11 Chicago had been on the short list of teams mentioned for Ashton Jeanty earlier this year. The Bears chose to focus on the offensive line in Ben Johnson's first year. After a moment of turmoil, the ship may have straightened course enough for the team to consider a luxurious pick like Jeremiyah Love in the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Keldric Faulk DT Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 285 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Ironically, Keldric Faulk was the choice for the Cowboys in my last mock draft as well. The team is still seeking ways to account for the loss of pass-rush production suffered through the trade of Micah Parsons. Faulk is a longer body of great size who should be able to hold up at the point of attack, much in the way Demarcus Lawrence had.

From From Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 13 Francis Mauigoa OT Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 315 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Los Angeles owns rights to not only its own first-round pick, but also Atlanta's. The Rams can address two positions of need with premier draft capital, which is important as the franchise begins to lay the foundation for a future that does not include the likes of Matthew Stafford and Davante Adams.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Caleb Banks DL Florida • Sr • 6'5" / 330 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK The Vikings have embraced taller defensive tackles through the years. They have been fortunate to get good production out Jalen Redmond and Levi Drake Rodriguez, but will that continue, and does Caleb Banks' addition allow them to retain depth even after veterans, such as Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen, move along?

From From Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 15 Carnell Tate WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 28 REYDS 476 YDS/REC 17 TDS 4 In this scenario, Cleveland has already addressed its quarterback position with the selection of LaNorris Sellers. It has become abundantly clear that the Browns' offensive issues go deeper than the game's most visible position. They need a No. 1 wide receiver and young offensive lineman to bridge the present with the future. If this exercise were to continue beyond the first round, Cleveland's draft strategy would skew heavily toward the offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Denzel Boston WR Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 7th REC 30 REYDS 444 YDS/REC 14.8 TDS 7 Stefon Diggs has awakened from his early season slumber and become a key component in New England's pass game. It feels as though the Patriots have already sunk a lot of draft capital into the position, but who will carry the torch when Diggs is gone? Denzel Boston gives them a bigger body without the off-field volatility that comes with Diggs.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Trevor Goosby OT Texas • Soph • 6'7" / 312 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd Houston used a second-round pick on offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery. The commitment to the unit must continue and it does so with Trevor Goosby, who is a young, but able lineman for the Longhorns. It would be the second consecutive year that Texas' left tackle has been drafted in the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Ty Simpson QB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 4th PAYDS 1678 RUYDS 58 INTS 1 TDS 18 Aaron Rodgers has been solid this season. The quarterback position has not been an issue for the Steelers as it had been in recent years. Nonetheless, the hour glass on Rodgers' career has heavily accumulated in one direction and Ty Simpson may be able to bridge the first 18 years of non-losing seasons with Mike Tomlin to the next 18. Simpson has made the most of his opportunity in Tuscaloosa this season and captained a more stable Alabama offense.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Makai Lemon WR USC • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th REC 44 REYDS 682 YDS/REC 15.5 TDS 7 There was always an understanding that Cooper Kupp would be in the Pacific Northwest for a short time. The addition of Makai Lemon gives the Seahawks two receivers grounded through the catch, as well as a bigger outlet (Tory Horton) capable of making plays down the field.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Anthony Hill Jr. LB Texas • Jr • 6'3" / 238 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 5th As long as Lamar Jackson is healthy, they should have a chance. A few young cornerbacks, as well as defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike, have succumb to injuries this season, but they should be back in 2026. The front seven should be the priority as the Ravens continue to seek stable pass-rush help.

Round 1 - Pick 21 CJ Allen LB Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 235 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 3rd Linebacker had been a popular association with Tampa Bay last offseason. Gambling on the longevity of Bobby Wagner and Lavonte David's careers have been fruitful, but time is coming due for each. In the case of David, the Buccaneers may need to account for his departure. CJ Allen is more athletically limited than Arvell Reese or others, but has a wealth of experience.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Avieon Terrell CB Clemson • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Charvarius Ward's return to graces has been a pleasant development considering the adversity he has overcome. Kenny Moore II will be 31 years old and Ward will be 30 before next season commences. The team is still trying out possibilities to start opposite Ward. There is an opportunity for a youthful invigoration in that room.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Colton Hood CB Tennessee • Soph • 6'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd With its second pick in the first round, Los Angeles has added Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood. The injury to Jermod McCoy, who was taken earlier in this exercise, allowed for Hood to get more playing time early. He has made the most of that chance. The hope is that he gives the franchise a long-term answer to a question that has been haunting them since trading Jalen Ramsey.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Matayo Uiagalelei EDGE Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 272 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 5th Aside from draft Jayden Daniels, Washington's draft operation has not yet blown anyone away. They need to find young contributors in this class. Matayo Uiagalelei has more prototypical size for the position. Dan Quinn had favored the deployment of pass rushers of that body type in Dallas.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Kenyon Sadiq TE Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 245 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 2nd REC 17 REYDS 225 YDS/REC 13.2 TDS 3 Evan Engram has not been the explosive outlet that many had expected him to be in Denver. He is an example of Sean Payton's willingness to embrace an undersized tight end, which would be required for the Broncos to take a body type like Kenyon Sadiq in the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Connor Lew IOL Auburn • Jr • 6'3" / 303 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 4th Few teams have been as aggressive in fortifying the offensive line by using first-round selections on Rashawn Slater, Joe Alt and Zion Johnson. Few could have foreseen the injuries Los Angeles would suffer along that unit. Those scars will be the reason the Chargers use a first-round pick on yet another offensive lineman; this time the mobile center from Auburn.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Caleb Lomu OT Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 2nd Development is not linear and my Caleb Lomu stock has just not yet matured as quickly as I had hoped or anticipated. He could reasonably return to the Utes for another season, but San Francisco ideally fosters that development in the NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Kadyn Proctor IOL Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 366 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 3rd Kadyn Proctor had been regarded as a potential top 10 overall selection coming into the season and he simply did not live up to those expectations early in the season. He has been better of late and may need to be relisted as a running back the way the Crimson Tide have been using him in recent weeks.

Round 1 - Pick 29 A'Mauri Washington DL Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 330 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK For the second consecutive year, Kansas City will use a top 100 overall pick on the defensive interior. The unit, as a whole, will probably be turned over wholesale in the coming years, so there is no better time than the present to address the issue. A'Mauri Washington is an ascending young player who has made the most of new playing time left vacant by Jamaree Caldwell and Derrick Harmon.

From From Green Bay Packers Round 1 - Pick 30 Emmanuel McNeil-Warren S Toledo • Sr • 6'2" / 202 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 2nd Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is a rangy safety who will not hesitate to fly downhill in run support. Dallas lacks a long-term vision at the position, so McNeil-Warren's arrival is timely. The Cowboys had earlier taken Auburn pass rusher Keldric Faulk with its first-round pick from Green Bay.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Sonny Styles LB Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 4th Multiple Lions linebackers are slated to hit free agency after the season, so the addition of Sonny Styles allows them to prepare for those defections.