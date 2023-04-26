Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 59.03 (Roster depth)

Pro Comparison: Mychal Rivera

Summary:

Dakota Allen is a unique tight end talent. Less than three years ago, he was playing quarterback. He displays good range as a pass-catcher and uses his body to box out like a power forward. Allen offers little as an inline blocker and lacks physicality through his rouets and at the catch point.

Strengths:

Boxes out almost like a power forward

Versatility to line up across the formation

Sees the game differently as a former quarterback

Weaknesses: