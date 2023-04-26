Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 59.03 (Roster depth)
Pro Comparison: Mychal Rivera
Summary:
Dakota Allen is a unique tight end talent. Less than three years ago, he was playing quarterback. He displays good range as a pass-catcher and uses his body to box out like a power forward. Allen offers little as an inline blocker and lacks physicality through his rouets and at the catch point.
Strengths:
- Boxes out almost like a power forward
- Versatility to line up across the formation
- Sees the game differently as a former quarterback
Weaknesses:
- Suffered torn ACL in 2022
- Speed bump as a blocker
- Lacks physicality through his routes and at the catch point