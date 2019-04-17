Dulin, Ashton, WR, Malone College

NFL Draft analysis for Dulin, Ashton, WR, Malone College

Draft Scouting Report:

Dulin is a Division II superstar who was invited to the combine, where he ran a 4.43 40, after scorching opponents down the field and in jump-ball situations. He flew by everyone at Malone and displayed smooth athleticism to beat press and gain leverage down the field. Natural hands too. -- CT

