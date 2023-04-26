Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 71.44 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Shelley Smith
Summary:
Ilm Manning is a really athletic blocker with relatively good technique on the edge. His lack of ideal size will lead him to transition inside, but he has a quick first step and great usage of the snatch-trap technique. Manning needs to become more consistent in sinking his hips to absorb contact against the bull rush and punch timing needs to improve.
Strengths:
- Great use of snatch-trap technique
- Quick first step
- Good athleticism and lateral mobility
Weaknesses:
- Lacks ideal size to play on the edge
- Needs to be more consistent in sinking his hips to absorb contact
- Punch timing needs to improve