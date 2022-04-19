Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 77.13 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Ross Cockrell

Strengths:

Experienced outside cornerback who has size/length limitations there at the NFL level. Movement skills / recovery ability look like NFL-starter level but he gets caught flat-footed often and gets grabby down the field. Needs to be in man to maximize his skill set. Somewhat of a boom or bust prospect but unlikely to be a high-level starter in the NFL because he's more of an athlete than a pure cover corner right now.

Weaknesses:

His best season was 2019 and was mostly underwhelming after that. Despite quality -- not spectacular athletic traits -- he's not a high-end mirror type. Willing against the run but dives out of a control a bit too often. Hustle lapses in zone. Ran a concerningly slow 40 time at the combine.

Accolades: