The NFL Scouting Combine has concluded and it is time to discern which prospects may have leapt or solidified a spot in the first round based on their performance. A year ago, CBSSports.com did this exercise with five players: three were, in fact, taken in the first round and the other two were Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori and Jets tight end Mason Taylor, who was taken No. 42 overall.

Here are five prospects who are now more likely to be taken in the first round of April's draft:

Banks is physically imposing. He excelled at the Senior Bowl and then measured 6-foot-6 2/8, 327 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine. To run the 40-yard dash in 5.04 seconds and then log a 32-inch vertical jump at his size is impressive. In a draft that lacks obvious help at the defensive tackle position, Banks has an opportunity to capitalize.

He may owe a percentage of his initial rookie contract to Deone Walker, who is a taller interior defender who was hampered by injuries his final year in college.

Cooper was in my pre-Combine mock draft, but showcased himself at the NFL Scouting Combine in a way that should make his presence in the first-round more common. Cooper was a star for the National Champion Hoosiers and has a skill set that translates well to the next level.

He caught 69 passes for 937 yards and 13 touchdowns. At a little over 6-feet tall, 196 pounds, he ran the 40-yard dash with a 1.55 second 10-yard split and a 37-inch vertical jump.

It is a deep wide receiver class with several in contention for the first round. The only way he falls out of Thursday night is if teams prefer others at the position.

Iheanachor had already created some positive momentum through the Senior Bowl, but he continued on that trajectory while in Indianapolis. For some offensive tackle prospects, a team may have to sacrifice play strength, size or athleticism, but Iheanachor is the full package.

While at the NFL Scouting Combine, he measured over 6-foot-5, 321 pounds, then ran the 40-yard dash in 4.91 seconds and looked good during on-field drills. The Arizona State product had actually been included in the first-round of my last mock draft, but will likely have wider representation following his workout.

Simpson is 23 years old with essentially one year of coaching experience. In that lone season, his play was volatile, but that could be attributed to injuries with which he had been dealing. Simpson did not do athletic testing nor is he all that impressive physically, but the ball looked really good coming out of his hand in Indianapolis and the ball placement was exceptional in almost every route.

As more time passes, it has become easier to talk myself into Simpson as a first-round pick. One, the position carries a premium that may require a team to take him in the first round. Two, the quarterback is the son of Tennessee-Martin head coach Jason Simpson so he will likely thrive when it comes to interviewing teams and speaking through the white board. It only takes one team to take that chance on him. A year ago, Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart was not viewed as a first-round caliber prospect, but he endeared himself to the Giants and they traded back into the first round to select him.

NFL coaches are the eternal optimists believing they can cultivate the best version of any player. They have seen Simpson play at a high level even if it was a small sample size.

Thieneman had some support as a first-round pick by some in the national media, but was not a staple. Given the way he tested in Indianapolis, combined with his production through three years at Purdue and Oregon, that is likely to change. The rangy safety measured 6-foot 1/8-inch and 201 pounds before running the 40-yard dash in 4.35 seconds with a 1.52 second 10-yard split. He also had a 41-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-5-inch broad jump.

Arizona safety Treydan Stukes is another who tested unbelievably well, but probably not to the point of first-round consideration.

The 2026 NFL Draft will take place from April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.