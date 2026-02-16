Round 1 - Pick 1 Fernando Mendoza QB Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 225 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 3349 RUYDS 284 INTS 6 TDS 47 There is only one quarterback worthy of consideration at No. 1 overall. There is some thought to trading the pick to acquire additional assets, build the roster and plug in a quarterback later. However, Las Vegas also recognizes the difficulty other teams have had identifying the right quarterback and getting into position to add that player. Take the shot when it comes open. Mendoza played in a less-than-ideal situation at California before thriving at Indiana. His accuracy will give Las Vegas' receivers a chance until that room gets reconstructed.

Round 1 - Pick 2 David Bailey EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'3" / 250 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd Beyond Fernando Mendoza, I would understand players coming off the board in almost any order. It sounds like a copout, but that is the reality of a draft class lacking any obvious blue-chip talents. Safety Caleb Downs may be the safest prospect, but he plays a position most teams do not consider premium. Teams will also have varying opinions of Ohio State's Arvell Reese. Is he a pass rusher? Is he a linebacker? New York takes a finished product who was unblockable this fall. Bailey (81) finished second to Rueben Bain Jr. (83) in pressures this season, according to TruMedia, in two fewer games. His 14.5 sacks led Division I.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Spencer Fano OT Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 308 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Arizona would likely want to trade back if the opportunity presented itself, but who is coming up -- and for which prospect? Without that opportunity, the Cardinals draft Spencer Fano, who can either replace Jonah Williams at right tackle or slide inside to guard.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Arvell Reese LB Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st It would stand to reason that Robert Saleh's interest in having the capability to rush from a variety of angles will carry over from San Francisco. He wants waves of pass rushers and commonly looks for length. Arvell Reese is farther along as a linebacker but offers plenty of potential rushing the passer. In fact, coming out of high school, most programs recruiting him envisioned him one day becoming an impactful pass rusher.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Carnell Tate WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 51 REYDS 875 YDS/REC 17.2 TDS 9 Chances are good that New York will not retain Wan'Dale Robinson through free agency. With Malik Nabers returning from a significant injury, Carnell Tate's presence will be needed in both the short and long term. Tate's selection would mark the fifth consecutive year a Buckeye receiver has been drafted in the first round.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 6 Caleb Downs S Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Jerry Jones is going to do what Jerry Jones wants. Patience is wearing thin, and the acquisition of 28-year-old Quinnen Williams, to go along with nearly 33-year-old quarterback Dak Prescott, suggests the team is looking for immediate results. Coming off a Super Bowl where defense ruled the roost and safety Nick Emmanwori was an impact performer, Caleb Downs' value may be as high as ever. If the Cowboys need an impact player, their options are dwindling in a sparse class. Details of the trade will be discussed with Cleveland's pick.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'3" / 270 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Rueben Bain Jr. does not possess the length that a Dan Quinn defense often deploys, but he does have the requisite power and ability to set the edge. Bain led all of Division I with 83 pressures last season, according to TruMedia. He had quiet stretches and has a unique build but also took over games on college football's biggest stage.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Sonny Styles LB Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Some will finish this process with Sonny Styles Jr. among the top five overall prospects -- perhaps even No. 1. His father played for the rival Falcons, and his brother, Lorenzo, is a cornerback in this draft class. Demario Davis is both 37 years old and open to departing the Saints in free agency. Styles steps in as his replacement.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Jeremiyah Love RB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 1372 YDS/ATT 6.9 REYDS 280 TDS 21 Kansas City may be hesitant to make this choice because of how Clyde Edwards-Helaire fared. Jeremiyah Love is a bigger, more explosive player, as well as an impactful pass catcher. Andy Reid may be looking for ways to reinvent himself this year, especially if Travis Kelce moves on with his life. One way to keep defenses on their toes is to have a running back who has to be accounted for and gets defenses moving.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Mansoor Delane CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd Cornerbacks are about to come off the board back-to-back. Although Tennessee's Jermod McCoy has a higher ceiling, he's also coming off a significant injury and was unavailable for the 2025 season in its entirety. Cincinnati can ill afford to miss on another defensive draft pick, so it takes the safe route. Mansoor Delane is an instinctive cornerback with a great feel for playing within space.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jermod McCoy CB Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Cornerback was a position of need for Miami coming into the season, and the contributors it was able to gather at that spot are now hitting free agency. Jeff Hafley's background is coaching defensive backs. The team has invested ample resources into a defensive line that remains very much a work in progress while neglecting the secondary. If Jermod McCoy returns to form, he could be one of the best prospects to emerge from this class.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Dallas Cowboys Round 1 - Pick 12 Jordyn Tyson WR Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 200 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st REC 61 REYDS 711 YDS/REC 11.7 TDS 9 Cleveland's long-term plan at quarterback remains unknown, but it is unlikely to be on the roster. It would be wise to accumulate future resources to potentially make a move in upcoming draft years. Dallas is more focused on the present, so it parts with future resources (No. 12 overall and two future second-round picks) in exchange for No. 6 overall and future fourth- and sixth-round picks. It is a reasonable trade considering the Browns still address one of their two biggest needs (wide receiver and offensive line).

From From Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 13 Francis Mauigoa OT Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 335 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd Rob Havenstein announced his retirement. Perhaps the team is comfortable with Warren McClendon Jr. in a scheme that makes the assignment a bit easier on its linemen, but with two first-round picks, there is an opportunity to address the concern in a big way. Francis Mauigoa should get a chance to stick at right tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Olaivavega Ioane IOL Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Vega Ioane looks like a Ravens offensive lineman, right? He is big, powerful and can grind down the opposition in the rugged AFC North. With Daniel Faalele scheduled to hit free agency and coming off a bit of regression last season, Baltimore has an opportunity to upgrade in the trenches -- a core belief Jesse Minter likely holds given his proximity to both Harbaughs over the past decade.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Keldric Faulk EDGE Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 285 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Pass rush is a need for Tampa Bay. Although Keldric Faulk does not immediately elevate the unit in that regard, he brings a higher floor in run defense while also offering the potential to develop into a better pass rusher as he gets older.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 16 Peter Woods DL Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 310 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st After taking Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey at No. 2 overall, the Jets address a position weakened by the Quinnen Williams trade. Peter Woods has "slipped," but he never profiled as a locked-in top-five selection. Aaron Glenn gets a few pillars on defense heading into an important year.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Avieon Terrell CB Clemson • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Terrion Arnold has struggled to stay healthy, and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. has been a non-factor since the team double-dipped in the draft. Rock Ya-Sin and others in depth roles are slated to hit free agency. Avieon Terrell provides immediate support.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Caleb Banks DL Florida • Sr • 6'5" / 330 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 3rd Caleb Banks missed most of this season due to injury, but his size cannot be taught. The conversation is similar to Deone Walker last year, and Walker had a good rookie season. Minnesota has an organizational history of taking bigger defensive tackles.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Cashius Howell EDGE Texas A&M • Sr • 6'2" / 248 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 5th Nic Scourton developed into a nice player for the Panthers by the end of the season, but they need a rusher with a bit more juice who will instill fear in the opposition.

From From Green Bay Packers Round 1 - Pick 20 CJ Allen LB Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 235 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 4th Despite trading up to No. 6 overall and selecting Caleb Downs, Dallas is able to keep the 20th pick and take another key piece for its defense in 2026.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Makai Lemon WR USC • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 79 REYDS 1156 YDS/REC 14.6 TDS 13 It would not have been a surprise if Makai Lemon had been taken much earlier, but his availability is Pittsburgh's gain in this instance. Lemon is a fantastic complement to DK Metcalf for whichever quarterback the Steelers empower next season.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Chase Bisontis IOL Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 95th POSITION RNK 13th Chase Bisontis is one of the better pass-protecting interior offensive linemen in this draft class. However, that is also a statement on this draft class. There is going to be a lot of volatility, which invites surprises in the first round, and the pool of consideration should go deeper than the same 32 names in mock draft scenarios each week.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Kadyn Proctor IOL Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 366 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd There has been some dialogue that either Lane Johnson and/or Landon Dickerson could retire this offseason. The beauty of Kadyn Proctor is that he could theoretically fill either role. In general, Philadelphia believes in depth in the trenches, and Proctor's mere presence provides insurance for a wide range of possibilities.

From From Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 24 Monroe Freeling OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 4th After trading back in the first round, the Browns selected Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson. Every starter along the Cleveland offensive line is slated to hit free agency this offseason, so that is a critical area to address as well. Monroe Freeling is a developing option for blindside protection.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Kayden McDonald DL Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 326 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 2nd Chicago's defense ranked bottom-10 in EPA against the rush, according to TruMedia. Kayden McDonald may not have a high ceiling as a pass rusher, but he will positively impact the team's ability to stop the run while also allowing it to get younger and cheaper.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Omar Cooper Jr. WR Indiana • Jr • 6'0" / 204 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th REC 69 REYDS 937 YDS/REC 13.6 TDS 14 Thinking back to the best versions of Buffalo, yes, they had a downfield threat like Stefon Diggs, but they also had a slot merchant like Cole Beasley. Omar Cooper Jr. is not afraid of contact and is also capable of creating yards after the catch.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Denzel Boston WR Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 6th REC 62 REYDS 881 YDS/REC 14.2 TDS 12 Jauan Jennings is currently slated to hit free agency. The team is also prepared to move on from Brandon Aiyuk and has already done so with Deebo Samuel. The unit is changing, and only Ricky Pearsall has a seat on the bus. Denzel Boston provides a new face to the receiver room as the 49ers look forward.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Caleb Lomu OT Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 5th Houston may be content allowing Aireontae Ersery to continue working through the growing pains of playing left tackle in the NFL, but Caleb Lomu would allow the team to move pieces around in an effort to get its five best linemen on the field. The offensive line should remain a priority for the Texans.

Round 1 - Pick 29 KC Concepcion WR Texas A&M • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th REC 61 REYDS 919 YDS/REC 15.1 TDS 12 Los Angeles found something that worked last season with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, but Adams is both 33 years old and entering the final year of his contract. The Rams are always forward-thinking, so KC Concepcion's presence may not truly be felt until 2027, but by then he will have a year of experience in the system.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Kenyon Sadiq TE Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 245 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 1st REC 51 REYDS 560 YDS/REC 11 TDS 8 Sean Payton took a chance on Evan Engram as his tight end of choice, but the need was not fulfilled. Kenyon Sadiq is a threat downfield but also offers serviceable experience in run blocking. Sadiq will allow Payton to dust off a portion of his playbook.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Max Iheanachor OT Arizona State • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd Morgan Moses gave New England exactly what they needed in the first year of the Mike Vrabel era, but the reality is that his career is drawing to a close. Max Iheanachor is a powerful right tackle with good athleticism and a higher technical floor than which he has been given credit.