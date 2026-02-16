2026 NFL mock draft: Cowboys go all-in on defense with top-10 trade as Jets, Steelers pass on QBs
Jerry Jones swings big in an effort to fix what was a putrid Dallas defense in 2025
There are no days off in the NFL. Although confetti is still being cleaned off the field in San Francisco, teams are already preparing for next season. Indianapolis hosts the annual NFL Scouting Combine next week, and the new league year officially opens in less than a month.
In today's thought exercise, CBS Sports explores the idea of Dallas going all in on the upcoming season by trading up without sacrificing additional 2026 draft capital. There are also a few names fans need to put on their radar on the back end of this first-round projection.
As a reminder, four teams are without a first-round pick: the Jaguars, Falcons, Colts and Packers.
Without further ado, let's kick this off!
NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 225 lbs
There is only one quarterback worthy of consideration at No. 1 overall. There is some thought to trading the pick to acquire additional assets, build the roster and plug in a quarterback later. However, Las Vegas also recognizes the difficulty other teams have had identifying the right quarterback and getting into position to add that player. Take the shot when it comes open. Mendoza played in a less-than-ideal situation at California before thriving at Indiana. His accuracy will give Las Vegas' receivers a chance until that room gets reconstructed.
Round 1 - Pick 2
David Bailey EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
Beyond Fernando Mendoza, I would understand players coming off the board in almost any order. It sounds like a copout, but that is the reality of a draft class lacking any obvious blue-chip talents. Safety Caleb Downs may be the safest prospect, but he plays a position most teams do not consider premium. Teams will also have varying opinions of Ohio State's Arvell Reese. Is he a pass rusher? Is he a linebacker? New York takes a finished product who was unblockable this fall. Bailey (81) finished second to Rueben Bain Jr. (83) in pressures this season, according to TruMedia, in two fewer games. His 14.5 sacks led Division I.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Spencer Fano OT
Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 308 lbs
Arizona would likely want to trade back if the opportunity presented itself, but who is coming up -- and for which prospect? Without that opportunity, the Cardinals draft Spencer Fano, who can either replace Jonah Williams at right tackle or slide inside to guard.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Arvell Reese LB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
It would stand to reason that Robert Saleh's interest in having the capability to rush from a variety of angles will carry over from San Francisco. He wants waves of pass rushers and commonly looks for length. Arvell Reese is farther along as a linebacker but offers plenty of potential rushing the passer. In fact, coming out of high school, most programs recruiting him envisioned him one day becoming an impactful pass rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Carnell Tate WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
Chances are good that New York will not retain Wan'Dale Robinson through free agency. With Malik Nabers returning from a significant injury, Carnell Tate's presence will be needed in both the short and long term. Tate's selection would mark the fifth consecutive year a Buckeye receiver has been drafted in the first round.
Mock Trade from Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 6
Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Jerry Jones is going to do what Jerry Jones wants. Patience is wearing thin, and the acquisition of 28-year-old Quinnen Williams, to go along with nearly 33-year-old quarterback Dak Prescott, suggests the team is looking for immediate results. Coming off a Super Bowl where defense ruled the roost and safety Nick Emmanwori was an impact performer, Caleb Downs' value may be as high as ever. If the Cowboys need an impact player, their options are dwindling in a sparse class. Details of the trade will be discussed with Cleveland's pick.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'3" / 270 lbs
Rueben Bain Jr. does not possess the length that a Dan Quinn defense often deploys, but he does have the requisite power and ability to set the edge. Bain led all of Division I with 83 pressures last season, according to TruMedia. He had quiet stretches and has a unique build but also took over games on college football's biggest stage.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Sonny Styles LB
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
Some will finish this process with Sonny Styles Jr. among the top five overall prospects -- perhaps even No. 1. His father played for the rival Falcons, and his brother, Lorenzo, is a cornerback in this draft class. Demario Davis is both 37 years old and open to departing the Saints in free agency. Styles steps in as his replacement.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs
Kansas City may be hesitant to make this choice because of how Clyde Edwards-Helaire fared. Jeremiyah Love is a bigger, more explosive player, as well as an impactful pass catcher. Andy Reid may be looking for ways to reinvent himself this year, especially if Travis Kelce moves on with his life. One way to keep defenses on their toes is to have a running back who has to be accounted for and gets defenses moving.
Round 1 - Pick 10
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Cornerbacks are about to come off the board back-to-back. Although Tennessee's Jermod McCoy has a higher ceiling, he's also coming off a significant injury and was unavailable for the 2025 season in its entirety. Cincinnati can ill afford to miss on another defensive draft pick, so it takes the safe route. Mansoor Delane is an instinctive cornerback with a great feel for playing within space.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Jermod McCoy CB
Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Cornerback was a position of need for Miami coming into the season, and the contributors it was able to gather at that spot are now hitting free agency. Jeff Hafley's background is coaching defensive backs. The team has invested ample resources into a defensive line that remains very much a work in progress while neglecting the secondary. If Jermod McCoy returns to form, he could be one of the best prospects to emerge from this class.
Mock Trade from Dallas Cowboys
Round 1 - Pick 12
Jordyn Tyson WR
Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 200 lbs
Cleveland's long-term plan at quarterback remains unknown, but it is unlikely to be on the roster. It would be wise to accumulate future resources to potentially make a move in upcoming draft years. Dallas is more focused on the present, so it parts with future resources (No. 12 overall and two future second-round picks) in exchange for No. 6 overall and future fourth- and sixth-round picks. It is a reasonable trade considering the Browns still address one of their two biggest needs (wide receiver and offensive line).
From Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 13
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 335 lbs
Rob Havenstein announced his retirement. Perhaps the team is comfortable with Warren McClendon Jr. in a scheme that makes the assignment a bit easier on its linemen, but with two first-round picks, there is an opportunity to address the concern in a big way. Francis Mauigoa should get a chance to stick at right tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Olaivavega Ioane IOL
Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs
Vega Ioane looks like a Ravens offensive lineman, right? He is big, powerful and can grind down the opposition in the rugged AFC North. With Daniel Faalele scheduled to hit free agency and coming off a bit of regression last season, Baltimore has an opportunity to upgrade in the trenches -- a core belief Jesse Minter likely holds given his proximity to both Harbaughs over the past decade.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Keldric Faulk EDGE
Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 285 lbs
Pass rush is a need for Tampa Bay. Although Keldric Faulk does not immediately elevate the unit in that regard, he brings a higher floor in run defense while also offering the potential to develop into a better pass rusher as he gets older.
From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 16
Peter Woods DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 310 lbs
After taking Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey at No. 2 overall, the Jets address a position weakened by the Quinnen Williams trade. Peter Woods has "slipped," but he never profiled as a locked-in top-five selection. Aaron Glenn gets a few pillars on defense heading into an important year.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Clemson • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs
Terrion Arnold has struggled to stay healthy, and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. has been a non-factor since the team double-dipped in the draft. Rock Ya-Sin and others in depth roles are slated to hit free agency. Avieon Terrell provides immediate support.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Caleb Banks DL
Florida • Sr • 6'5" / 330 lbs
Caleb Banks missed most of this season due to injury, but his size cannot be taught. The conversation is similar to Deone Walker last year, and Walker had a good rookie season. Minnesota has an organizational history of taking bigger defensive tackles.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Cashius Howell EDGE
Texas A&M • Sr • 6'2" / 248 lbs
Nic Scourton developed into a nice player for the Panthers by the end of the season, but they need a rusher with a bit more juice who will instill fear in the opposition.
From Green Bay Packers
Round 1 - Pick 20
Round 1 - Pick 21
Makai Lemon WR
USC • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs
It would not have been a surprise if Makai Lemon had been taken much earlier, but his availability is Pittsburgh's gain in this instance. Lemon is a fantastic complement to DK Metcalf for whichever quarterback the Steelers empower next season.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Chase Bisontis IOL
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Chase Bisontis is one of the better pass-protecting interior offensive linemen in this draft class. However, that is also a statement on this draft class. There is going to be a lot of volatility, which invites surprises in the first round, and the pool of consideration should go deeper than the same 32 names in mock draft scenarios each week.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Kadyn Proctor IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 366 lbs
There has been some dialogue that either Lane Johnson and/or Landon Dickerson could retire this offseason. The beauty of Kadyn Proctor is that he could theoretically fill either role. In general, Philadelphia believes in depth in the trenches, and Proctor's mere presence provides insurance for a wide range of possibilities.
From Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 24
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs
After trading back in the first round, the Browns selected Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson. Every starter along the Cleveland offensive line is slated to hit free agency this offseason, so that is a critical area to address as well. Monroe Freeling is a developing option for blindside protection.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 326 lbs
Chicago's defense ranked bottom-10 in EPA against the rush, according to TruMedia. Kayden McDonald may not have a high ceiling as a pass rusher, but he will positively impact the team's ability to stop the run while also allowing it to get younger and cheaper.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Indiana • Jr • 6'0" / 204 lbs
Thinking back to the best versions of Buffalo, yes, they had a downfield threat like Stefon Diggs, but they also had a slot merchant like Cole Beasley. Omar Cooper Jr. is not afraid of contact and is also capable of creating yards after the catch.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Jauan Jennings is currently slated to hit free agency. The team is also prepared to move on from Brandon Aiyuk and has already done so with Deebo Samuel. The unit is changing, and only Ricky Pearsall has a seat on the bus. Denzel Boston provides a new face to the receiver room as the 49ers look forward.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Caleb Lomu OT
Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs
Houston may be content allowing Aireontae Ersery to continue working through the growing pains of playing left tackle in the NFL, but Caleb Lomu would allow the team to move pieces around in an effort to get its five best linemen on the field. The offensive line should remain a priority for the Texans.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Texas A&M • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs
Los Angeles found something that worked last season with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, but Adams is both 33 years old and entering the final year of his contract. The Rams are always forward-thinking, so KC Concepcion's presence may not truly be felt until 2027, but by then he will have a year of experience in the system.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Kenyon Sadiq TE
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 245 lbs
Sean Payton took a chance on Evan Engram as his tight end of choice, but the need was not fulfilled. Kenyon Sadiq is a threat downfield but also offers serviceable experience in run blocking. Sadiq will allow Payton to dust off a portion of his playbook.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Arizona State • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Morgan Moses gave New England exactly what they needed in the first year of the Mike Vrabel era, but the reality is that his career is drawing to a close. Max Iheanachor is a powerful right tackle with good athleticism and a higher technical floor than which he has been given credit.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Colton Hood CB
Tennessee • Soph • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Cornerbacks Josh Jobe and Riq Woolen are slated to hit free agency next month. If Seattle wants to get cheaper and younger at the position, Colton Hood provides a nice off-ramp.