North Carolina coach Bill Belichick did not confirm nor deny his reported split with longtime girlfriend Jordon Hudson during Monday's press conference previewing the Tar Heels' Week 10 game at UConn.

Seemingly bothered by the question, Belichick kept his response short before moving back to football-related questions.

"Do you work for a tabloid now?" Belichick asked a reporter for WRAL before saying, "Yeah, I'll keep my personal comments and my relationships to myself, if that's alright with you."

TMZ Sports reported over the weekend, before UNC's 38-35 loss to Miami, that Belichick and Hudson called it quits last year, but are still spending time together months after ending their romantic relationship.

Citing a source close to both parties, TMZ Sports said the two "remain close friends and are still committed to their business partnerships," while revealing that Hudson has begun seeing other people.

Neither Hudson nor Belichick has acknowledged their breakup.

Earlier this season, Belichick broke his silence on speculation concerning Hudson's involvement with UNC football and how much power she was given by her beau. Previous reports indicated that Belichick had requested that Hudson be copied on emails sent to his desk, causing many to wonder what role -- if any -- she had in the Tar Heels' day-to-day operations.

"When I took the job here, it was December, and at that time I was doing five TV shows, the radio show, I had a book coming out," Belichick told the Wall Street Journal. "I had a lot of other things going on when I took the job. So, I sent an email when I got here, and I said, 'Can you please forward any requests to Jordon about my personal appearances so that I can work and coordinate them outside the university?'

"Didn't have anything to do with the university. Well, that was leaked as 'Jordon's involved in every single thing that I do and she's copied on every email.' That's just a flat-out lie."

That was the first time Belichick had spoken on the subject in over a year, mentioning his request was taken out of context. At the time, Belichick said several media outlets blew the story out of proportion from there.

"The way the story was picked up was a long way from that," Belichick said. "Like, 'She's trying to be the general manager of the team,' and it's so ridiculous."

No distractions since investigation ended

At 4-4 overall, the Tar Heels are much improved during Belichick's second campaign and are a few plays from being ranked inside the top 25 as one of the ACC's better teams.

This comes after an internal investigation in September led to the resignations of general manager Michael Lombardi and defensive coordinator Steve Belichick. Belichick's son, who had been on medical leave since Aug. 6, resigned from his position earlier this season, effective Oct. 27, following the conclusion of the investigation into the culture and climate of UNC's football program.

WRAL previously reported that outside lawyers questioned individuals about alleged drug-related conduct involving Belichick and his interactions with players. Lombardi's resignation came on Sept. 3 following four weeks on administrative leave.

Belichick is in the second season of a five-year, $50 million contract, an agreement that mandates the veteran coach "promote an atmosphere of compliance" and maintain institutional control of the program, which means following rules and compliance set by the university, NCAA and the ACC.

Belichick was not found to have committed any wrongdoing and said his program will hold itself to a high standard moving forward.

"That's our goal, to do things the right way, and be productive and consistent doing them," he said earlier this season. "In areas that we can improve in, we should … do that. All that was done by the outside counsel and the people that were part of that, and so we'll meet with them — and have met with them — to finalize [that]."