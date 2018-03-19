Player Blurb: Lorenzo Carter, DE, Georgia

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Height and athleticism specimen who can play off-ball linebacker or rush the passer. Has flashes of high-caliber speed, bend, and counter moves to the quarterback. Needs to add more strength to aid his cause against the run if he plays three downs.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite five-star recruit and the No. 1 player from Georgia, as a freshman, Lorenzo Carter was asked to simply line up on the edge and attack. He had 4.5 sacks and 7 tackles for a loss in limited action behind Leonard Floyd and Jordan Jenkins. He slumped quite a bit as a sophomore but his final two seasons at UGA saw him rack up 10.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for a loss. He also forced seven fumbles in his Bulldog career. On paper, Carter’s production doesn’t match his talent level but he did a lot of dirty work for the Bulldogs the past two seasons. Because of his speed and athleticism Carter played a number of different roles. He lined up at defensive end, outside linebacker, inside linebacker and even star/nickel at times where he covered a ton of ground. At 6-foot-6, 250 pounds he has all the tools to be a dynamic pass rusher but can also read and react to the football. - Jake Rowe, Dawgs247