Halloween weekend has begun, meaning we are finally in the peak of spooky season. With the holiday right around the corner, players have taken their pregame entrance and party opportunities to show off their style.

Some NFL players really go all out and seem to plan their costumes for weeks. While some choose the spooky angle, others go for the funny costume and some go more traditional.

Often, teams have Halloween parties; many may remember when Bill Belichick dressed as a pirate at the New England Patriots' soirée.

The San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions throw an iconic Halloween party, and this year was no exception. The players went all out for the event. The players also often have another opportunity to dress up with their families.

There are so many great costumes out there, and it's easy to miss one, so we did some of the work for you by gathering the best all in one place. Here are some of the 2026 Halloween costumes:

Jared Goff's costume has made the rounds on social media, as he takes on the role of waterboy.

The Bucs' rookies got creative, with a blinged-out Woody from Toy Story, a last-minute makeshift 50 Cent using aluminum foil as an accessory, and a Lightning McQueen-inspired look.

Nate Dobbs went as Daejon Love, who was accused of posing as a Niners wide receiver and was arrested with an alleged accomplice and charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud this offseason.

Nick Bosa's chin enters the room before he does.

Ricky Pearsall's look is groovy.

Brock Purdy and his wife, who is expecting, found a clever way to celebrate Halloween and their growing family.

With the Michael Jackson movie coming out this year, the singer is a popular choice for costumes. Jahmyr Gibbs said he's planned this outfit for months.

Aidan Hutchinson said he hosted the Lions' annual party and went as Waluigi, embracing how fans say he runs.

This whole family pulls off being grandparents well.

With Halloween being on a Saturday this year, players may be moving on from costumes come Sunday, but we may see some lingering costumes for the Week 8 slate.