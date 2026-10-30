Halloween weekend has begun, meaning we are finally in the peak of spooky season. With the holiday right around the corner, players have taken their pregame entrance and party opportunities to show off their style.
Some NFL players really go all out and seem to plan their costumes for weeks. While some choose the spooky angle, others go for the funny costume and some go more traditional.
Often, teams have Halloween parties; many may remember when Bill Belichick dressed as a pirate at the New England Patriots' soirée.
Narrator: Bill was, in fact, interested in coming to the Halloween party.— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 29, 2026
(via @NFLFilms) pic.twitter.com/3e6PUVhZ7Z
The San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions throw an iconic Halloween party, and this year was no exception. The players went all out for the event. The players also often have another opportunity to dress up with their families.
There are so many great costumes out there, and it's easy to miss one, so we did some of the work for you by gathering the best all in one place. Here are some of the 2026 Halloween costumes:
Jared Goff's costume has made the rounds on social media, as he takes on the role of waterboy.
Jared Goff channeled his inner Bobby Boucher for Halloween— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 27, 2026
(Via TT/christen.goff) pic.twitter.com/Ea5NqrNK95
The Bucs' rookies got creative, with a blinged-out Woody from Toy Story, a last-minute makeshift 50 Cent using aluminum foil as an accessory, and a Lightning McQueen-inspired look.
The rookies are embracing spooky szn 👻🎃 pic.twitter.com/PgGBALGemX— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 24, 2026
Nate Dobbs went as Daejon Love, who was accused of posing as a Niners wide receiver and was arrested with an alleged accomplice and charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud this offseason.
The San Francisco 49ers Halloween party just produced the wildest costume of the year! 😭— EssentiallySports (@ES_sportsnews) October 28, 2026
Brock Purdy and his wife Jenna Purdy hosted the annual@49ers Halloween party to kick off their bye week, and the locker room did not hold back.
The highlight of the night? Nate Hobbs…
Nick Bosa's chin enters the room before he does.
Nick Bosa and his girlfriend Ella Ailiff dressed up as Crimson Chin and Cleft the Boy Chin Wonder from The Fairly OddParents for the team’s Halloween party last night 💀😅 pic.twitter.com/Sha2rXQtme— OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) October 27, 2026
Ricky Pearsall's look is groovy.
Ricky Pearsall with the Austin Powers costume for the 49ers Halloween party 😅 pic.twitter.com/CKXSgbCYPC— OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) October 27, 2026
Brock Purdy and his wife, who is expecting, found a clever way to celebrate Halloween and their growing family.
#49ers Brock Jenna Purdy dressed up as Sulley and Mike Wazowski for their annual Halloween Party 😅 pic.twitter.com/Lbez6MuhvN— OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) October 28, 2026
With the Michael Jackson movie coming out this year, the singer is a popular choice for costumes. Jahmyr Gibbs said he's planned this outfit for months.
JAHMYR GIBBS DRESSED UP AS MICHAEL JACKSON FOR HALLOWEEN 🕺 pic.twitter.com/XamOXPpGdN— 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 (@the_det_times) October 27, 2026
Aidan Hutchinson said he hosted the Lions' annual party and went as Waluigi, embracing how fans say he runs.
Aidan Hutchinson hosted the Lions annual Halloween party, thanks to some strong-arming from Amon-Ra St. Brown 😂— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) October 29, 2026
Hutchinson revealed he dressed as Waluigi from the land of Super Mario Bros., leaning into fans teasing the way he runs. pic.twitter.com/A1fQAzpOs0
This whole family pulls off being grandparents well.
WHOLESOME: Washington #Commanders star defensive back Mikey Sainristil and his family dressed up as GRANDPARENTS for Halloween.— MLFootball (@MLFootball) October 29, 2026
The entire family went all out with the gray wigs, glasses, and outfits.
This is absolutely hilarious.
😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bp6aCkSMkR
With Halloween being on a Saturday this year, players may be moving on from costumes come Sunday, but we may see some lingering costumes for the Week 8 slate.