Player Blurb: P.J. Hall, DT, Sam Houston State

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Squatty but springy and strong nose tackle with three-technique penetrating skills and flashes of refined pass-rushing moves. Can be overwhelmed by bigger blockers and his hand use isn't consistent. Best on penetrating role.

College Recap:

Recruited out of Seguin, Texas, Hall was named first-team All-Southland all four seasons of his impressive career. He started as a defensive end, racking up 93 total tackles as a freshman, including 24 for loss, with 12 sacks, four forced fumbles and five blocked kicks. He added 75 total tackles (19 for loss) with 11 sacks, one forced fumbles and two interceptions the following year. His next season earned him Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors after recording 56 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss and 13 sacks.

Hall moved to defensive tackle as a senior and still proved nearly unstoppable. He racked up 60 tackles (19 for loss) with six sacks, one forced fumble and four blocked kicks despite the position switch. He was constantly in the backfield in his career, finishing with marks of 86.5 tackles for loss and 42 sacks. -- R.J. White