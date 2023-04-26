Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 69.84 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Priest Willis
Summary:
Sevyn Banks may be asked to transition to safety at the next level. The Ohio State transfer has not had a consisent role through his collegiate career. He has great size and top-end speed but lacks ball production as a result of not getting his eyes back to the ball. Receivers are able to leverage him at the route stem, and he is known to grab when beaten.
Strengths:
- Great size for the position
- Good top-end speed
Weaknesses:
- Lack of ball production resulting in not getting his eyes back to the ball
- Has not had a consistent role through his career
- Can be leveraged at the stem, holds when beaten