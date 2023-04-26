Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 77.30 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Mike Iupati

Summary:

Sidy Sow is a massive human being who does a great job creating displacement in the run game with good upper body strength and leverage. He has the ideal temperament to finish plays. He tested well athletically, but lateral quickness was a concern on film. He struggles to come to balance and engage defenders in space. Sow needs to do a better job of moving his feet when engaged.

Strengths:

Good upper body strength

Drives feet on contact, creates displacement in the run game

Fiery temperament

Weaknesses: