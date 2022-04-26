Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 79.61 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Ifeatu Melifonwu

Strengths:

Monstrously tall, linear player with high-caliber explosiveness. Build-up speed is tremendous and works best when attacking downhill. Ball awareness is solid. Not a major pass disruptor -- even with his immense length -- but not many completions when he's in tight. Best in zone where his length and speed can be accentuated. Big-time leaping ability. I'd love to see him move to safety where he could watch the QB then strike on the football.

Weaknesses:

Looked out of position at cornerback, especially when having to stay with even decently sudden wide receivers. Heavier feet than what you want in a modern-day outside corner.

Accolades: